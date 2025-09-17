NFL standings ordered by yards allowed per game: Browns eye-opening, Ravens concern

There's a reason why people say defense wins Super Bowls. Sure, you can't get there without a high-end offense, too, but what can that offense do if the defense can't get the opposition off the field? Defense is often overlooked, but is a critical component when looking at NFL history.

I mean, as great as Patrick Mahomes has been for the Kansas City Chiefs, are we really going to sit here and say Steve Spagnuolo's defense hasn't played an integral role in the team's success, especially recently? Kansas City's defense couldn't contain the Philadelphia Eagles in last year's Super Bowl, so it comes as no surprise that they fell short of achieving their ultimate goal.

With all of this in mind, let's take a look at which teams have done the best and worst job when it comes to limiting opponents' yards so far this season. Gaining yards might not always lead to points, but constantly allowing the chains to be moved puts any given team in a bad spot.

Here's a look at the NFL standings based on yards allowed per game through the first two weeks of the season.

NFL standings ordered by yards allowed per game

AFC East

Rank Team Opponents YPG (NFL Rank) Current Record 1 Buffalo Bills 239.0 (8th) 2-0 2 New York Jets 337.0 (23rd) 0-2 3 New England Patriots 373.5 (25th) 1-1 4 Miami Dolphins 375.5 (26th) 0-2

There are no surprises here. The Buffalo Bills are the class of the AFC East, and nobody is really close in any facet of the game. With that being said, it is a bit surprising to see the New York Jets struggling as much as they have defensively thus far. Sure, their defense isn't as stacked as it was just a couple of years ago, but with stars like Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams leading the way, Jets fans expected more than what they've gotten thus far.

AFC North

Rank Team Opponents YPG (NFL Rank) Current Record 1 Cleveland Browns 191.5 (1st) 0-2 2 Cincinnati Bengals 363.5 (24th) 2-0 3 Pittsburgh Steelers 394.5 (29th) 1-1 4 Baltimore Ravens 401.5 (31st) 1-1

If only the Cleveland Browns had an even passable offense. They made Joe Burrow and the high-powered Cincinnati Bengals offense look like one of the worst in the league in Week 1, and then defended much better than the 41 points the Baltimore Ravens put up suggested. The Browns are 0-2 because their offense can't do much of anything. Seeing their defense play like this should have Browns fans somewhat excited for the future if (granted, a big if) they can find a franchise quarterback.

On the flip side of the coin, it's hard to overlook the Baltimore Ravens. Yes, their defense looked better in Week 2, but who cares how they do against the Browns? They were utterly humiliated by Josh Allen and the Bills in Week 1, and that's the kind of team Baltimore will have to beat in January to get to the Super Bowl. Does this defense have what it takes? Week 3 against the Lions will be a huge test.

AFC South

Rank Team Opponents YPG (NFL Rank) Current Record 1 Indianapolis Colts 267.5 (5th) 2-0 2 Jacksonville Jaguars 302.5 (T-10th) 1-1 3 Houston Texans 328.0 (20th) 0-2 4 Tennessee Titans 378.0 (27th) 0-2

A lot of the credit for the Indianapolis Colts being 2-0 has been placed on Daniel Jones' shoulders, and rightfully so, but quietly, Indianapolis' defense is really stepping up. Say what you want about the Dolphins, but they have a high-powered offense when right, and the Colts completely shut Tua Tagovailoa and Co. down in Week 1. For them to go on a surprising run to the playoffs, their defense is going to have to maintain this high level they've started the year at.

AFC West

Rank Team Opponents YPG (NFL Rank) Current Record 1 Los Angeles Chargers 282.5 (7th) 2-0 2 Denver Broncos 303.0 (12th) 1-1 3 Kansas City Chiefs 305.0 (13th) 0-2 4 Las Vegas Raiders 326.5 (19th) 1-1

The big surprise in the AFC West is seeing the Denver Broncos ranked only 12th in opponents' yards per game. Yes, that's an above-average mark, and the sample size is small, but considering the talent (and the fact that they faced the Titans and Colts), it's surprising not to see them in the top five. In fact, I'd go as far as to say that if Cam Ward got any help in Week 1, the Broncos would be far lower on this list. Especially considering how mediocre Bo Nix looks thus far, it goes without saying that if Denver's defense doesn't step up, this season isn't going to be what Broncos fans hoped it would.

NFC East

Rank Team Opponents YPG (NFL Rank) Current Record 1 Philadelphia Eagles 300.5 (9th) 2-0 2 Washington Commanders 317.5 (16th) 1-1 3 Dallas Cowboys 404.0 (30th) 1-1 4 New York Giants 455.0 (32nd) 0-2

The Philadelphia Eagles have limited Dak Prescott and Patrick Mahomes to 180.5 passing yards per game thus far. Is that good? The offense has looked a little shaky to start, but they'll almost certainly figure that side of the ball out. Assuming they do, with their defense playing like this, who is going to prevent them from repeating as Super Bowl champions?

NFC North

Rank Team Opponents YPG (NFL Rank) Current Record 1 Green Bay Packers 238.0 (3rd) 2-0 2 Detroit Lions 302.5 (T-10th) 1-1 3 Minnesota Vikings 321.5 (17th) 1-1 4 Chicago Bears 382.5 (28th) 0-2

The Green Bay Packers are scary. Not only have they put up 27 points in each of their first two games, but they've held the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders to 13 and 18 points, respectively. It's not like anyone was asking why they gave up what they did to acquire Micah Parsons, but they've shown why in record time based on what they've done against elite competition. Oh yeah, and Parsons isn't even 100 percent yet. I repeat, the Packers are scary.

NFC South

Rank Team Opponents YPG (NFL Rank) Current Record 1 Atlanta Falcons 229.0 (2nd) 1-1 2 New Orleans Saints 310.0 (14th) 0-2 3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 312.0 (15th) 2-0 4 Carolina Panthers 335.0 (T-21st) 0-2

In just two weeks, all four of the Atlanta Falcons' defensive rookies have either played a role in a sack or recorded an interception. They went to great lengths to improve their defensive line in the NFL Draft, and that's been felt so far.

They've done a tremendous job against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings, two high-powered offenses. If it weren't for a missed field goal from Younghoe Koo in Week 1, Atlanta might be 2-0 right now. I don't know whether the defense has what it takes to keep up the level they've played at thus far, but if it does, the Falcons can be dangerous.

NFC West

Rank Team Opponents YPG (NFL Rank) Current Record 1 Los Angeles Rams 258.5 (4th) 2-0 2 San Francisco 49ers 268.6 (6th) 2-0 3 Seattle Seahawks 325.5 (18th) 1-1 4 Arizona Cardinals 333.5 (T-21st) 2-0

If you don't allow many yards, chances are, you won't allow many points. The Los Angeles Rams have allowed the fourth-fewest yards per game, so it should come as no surprise that they've allowed the fewest points thus far. Playing against fairly limited offenses in each of the first two weeks helps, but from Jared Verse to Byron Young to Kam Curl, the talent on this defense is evident. Pairing this elite unit with a Matthew Stafford-led offense could lead to some big things come January and potentially even February.