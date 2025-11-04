NFL standings ordered by recency bias: Chiefs are back, Commanders are in trouble

Sometimes, it's about getting hot at the right time rather than being the most consistent team all season. Take the 2024 Washington Commanders, for example. They won each of their last five regular-season games after starting 7-5 and made an unexpected run to the NFC Championship Game. Jayden Daniels saved his best play for the most important time of the year, and carried the Commanders further than they had been in quite some time.

Unfortunately, the 2025 Commanders are in a different spot. They began this season 3-2 but have lost four straight since. Injuries have derailed them, but they simply haven't played well, particularly recently. With that in mind, let's take a look at the teams that have played well over the last three weeks, giving their fans hope that a deep playoff run could be in store.

NFL standings ordered by point differential in the last three weeks

AFC East

Rank Team 3 Week Point Differential (Record) Current Record 1 Buffalo Bills +38 (2-0) 6-2 2 New England Patriots +38 (3-0) 7-2 3 New York Jets -6 (1-1) 1-7 4 Miami Dolphins -23 (1-2) 2-7

The last three weeks show that the New England Patriots are good, but the Buffalo Bills are probably a little better. Sure, the Patriots have gone 3-0 in the last three weeks and the two rivals have the same point differential, but the Bills are at a +38 with a win over the Chiefs, and the Patriots have beaten three sub-.500 teams. Wins are all valued the same theoretically, but it's hard not to love how the Bills have played lately.

AFC North

Rank Team 3 Week Point Differential (Record) Current Record 1 Baltimore Ravens +36 (2-0) 3-5 2 Cleveland Browns +6 (1-1) 2-6 3 Cincinnati Bengals -4 (1-2) 3-6 4 Pittsburgh Steelers -5 (1-2) 5-3

Here come the Baltimore Ravens? They're only 3-5, but they won by two scores without Lamar Jackson in Week 8, and then in Jackson's return, won by 22 points. Sure, it was only against the Miami Dolphins, but Jackson made things look far too easy offensively, and their defense is starting to perk up at the perfect time as well. There's reason to believe this Ravens team will be one no team wants to face sooner rather than later.

AFC South

Rank Team 3 Week Point Differential (Record) Current Record 1 Indianapolis Colts +31 (2-1) 7-2 2 Houston Texans 0 (1-2) 3-5 3 Jacksonville Jaguars -27 (1-1) 5-3 4 Tennessee Titans -49 (0-3) 1-8

The Indianapolis Colts finally took a loss in Week 9, but they only lost by one score on the road despite poor efforts from Daniel Jones and Jonathan Taylor, and they still have one of the league's highest point differentials in the last three weeks, even with the loss. I get that it might be difficult to believe in a Daniel Jones-led team, but everything about how the Colts have played suggests they're legit. Oh yeah, they got Sauce Gardner, too.

AFC West

Rank Team 3 Week Point Differential Current Record 1 Kansas City Chiefs +42 (2-1) 5-4 2 Denver Broncos +24 (3-0) 7-2 3 Los Angeles Chargers +20 (2-1) 6-3 4 Las Vegas Raiders -32 (0-2) 2-6

They're only 5-4 and played a disappointing game in Week 9, but the Chiefs' +42 point differential in the last three weeks is the highest in the AFC and the second-highest in the NFL. If we wanted to add an extra week, a 13-point win against the Detroit Lions would be factored into the equation. The Chiefs aren't a perfect team, but they're hitting their stride. Don't be surprised if they take off for good after their Week 10 bye.

NFC East

Rank Team 3 Week Point Differential (Record) Current Record 1 Philadelphia Eagles +24 (2-0) 6-2 2 Dallas Cowboys -8 (1-2) 3-5-1 3 New York Giants -29 (0-3) 2-7 4 Washington Commanders -67 (0-3) 3-6

Jayden Daniels is hurt, the same can be said about several of his Commanders teammates, and most of those who are able to play look old, slow and overmatched. They've lost by 20+ points in each of their last three games and are now 3-6 overall. Many thought this team would be right back in the Super Bowl mix after an outstanding 2024, but every week, they hit a new low. It's hard to believe this Commanders team has a run to the playoffs in them.

NFC North

Rank Team 3 Week Point Differential (Record) Current Record 1 Detroit Lions +12 (1-1) 5-3 2 Green Bay Packers +11 (2-1) 5-2-1 3 Chicago Bears +3 (2-1) 5-3 4 Minnesota Vikings -30 (1-2) 4-4

Interestingly enough, nobody in the NFC North, the division widely considered to be one of, if not the best in the NFL, has played exceptionally well over the last three weeks. Three of the four teams have a positive point differential, but not by much, and the only team with a negative point differential, the Minnesota Vikings, beat the Detroit Lions in Week 9. It'll be interesting to see how this division shakes out.

NFC South

Rank Team 3 Week Point Differential (Record) Current Record 1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +5 (1-1) 6-2 2 Carolina Panthers -21 (2-1) 5-4 3 Atlanta Falcons -35 (0-3) 3-5 4 New Orleans Saints -56 (0-3) 1-8

The NFC South is such a mess. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers deserve a pass for barely having a positive point differential because of their injuries, but the rest of this division is in shambles. The Carolina Panthers have a winning record, but how long will that last when they have a negative point differential both in the last three weeks and on the season?

NFC West

Rank Team 3 Week Point Differential (Record) Current Record 1 Los Angeles Rams +52 (3-0) 6-2 2 Seattle Seahawks +32 (2-0) 6-2 3 San Francisco 49ers +9 (2-1) 6-3 4 Arizona Cardinals +6 (1-1) 3-5

The Los Angeles Rams need to be considered one of, if not the favorite, to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl. They're 6-2 on the year and have only begun to hit their stride lately. They have the NFL's best point differential over the last three weeks, and that's with Puka Nacua missing two of those games. This Rams team will be tough to beat come January and potentially February.