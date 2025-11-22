NFL teams that benefit most from Brandon Aiyuk’s impending release

The Brandon Aiyuk saga was resolved in the summer of 2024, right? He signed a lucrative new contract with the San Francisco 49ers ending months of trade speculation, right? All was well, right? We didn't all imagine that, right? Well, the story had one more massive shock to throw our way on a random Friday night in the middle of the 2025 season. According to Dianna Russini and Michael Silver of The Athletic, Aiyuk "failed to attend meetings and declined to participate in other team activities in recent months." Now they're voiding his guaranteed money for 2026, clearing the way for his release at the end of the season.

The Steelers and Patriots were heavily linked to Aiyuk back in 2024. But they've sorted out their receiving situations more or less. Pittsburgh traded for DK Metcalf. The Patriots added Stefon Diggs at a discount and are reaping the benefits. They could get back in the picture, but for now, these other teams are the ones who stand to benefit the most.

The 49ers saved a whole lot of cap space

49ers are now free to clear up about $85 million of salary-cap space owed to Brandon Aiyuk. The voiding of that huge fully guaranteed 2026 chunk ($27m) allows for a cut that'd take this amount of annual pay off the books...



2026: $27 million

2027: $28 million

2028: $30 million

On the one hand, the 49ers will be kicking themselves for not trading Aiyuk when they had the chance. They could have picked up a draft pick or two without having to deal with all this drama for another year.

On the other hand, teams don't usually get this big of a get-out-of-jail-free card when they do something they regret. The 49ers game him a $120 million contract with $76 million guaranteed...and he just threw it away.

Yes, the Niners would have preferred Aiyuk putting his considerable talent to use on the field for them. It's clear he wasn't and isn't committed to that job. And now they're free of him with the minimum possible consequences. He's not going to challenge their voiding of his money, according to reports. They're going to cut him and open up $27 million next year and even more in the following two years after that.

Despite navigating QB uncertainty, Kendrick Bourne, Jauan Jennings and Ricky Persall have held down the fort in the receiving corps this season. Bourne and Jennings are hitting free agency at the end of the season. Even if San Francisco wants to make an effort to keep them, they will certainly be looking for more star power in free agency and the draft.

Dumping Aiyuk makes it possible to pursue a marquee free agent. Or they can use that money elsewhere and spend a first or second-round draft pick on a receiver. Deebo Samuel and Aiyuk himself prove John Lynch and his front office can identify talent on that front.

The Commanders have a clear new free agent target

Prepare yourself for several months of speculation over Aiyuk and the Washington Commanders. The lines are just too easy to draw. Aiyuk and Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels played together at Arizona State in 2019. The receiver led the team with 1,192 yards and eight touchdowns, making life easier for his freshman quarterback. And they're not just former teammates. They're close friends. Close enough that Daniels was at Aiyuk's wedding this past April.

And guess where Commanders GM Adam Peters worked before he came to Washington? The San Francisco 49ers. And who did the 49ers draft while Peters was in the front office? Brandon Aiyuk.

So yeah, Washington is an obvious landing spot for Aiyuk. He checked out on the 49ers, but maybe he'll refocus once healthy and playing alongside one of his besties. A lot of teams will have reason to second guess bringing in someone with so much drama in their past. The Commanders could get a much-needed vote of confidence from within the locker room.

Washington signed Terry McLaurin to a new deal before the start of the season and they've leaned on former 49ers star Deebo Samuel while he's been injured. Samuel is hitting free agency at the end of the season and Aiyuk would be an ideal replacement, especially at a reduced price.

The Browns try again or take advantage of other teams' attention

I feel very confident the Browns will reach out on Aiyuk. Had a deal on the finish line in 2024. But I think there's a strong chance he's gonna go to Washington with Jayden Daniels. — Cory (@fakecorykinnan) November 22, 2025

Aiyuk reportedly turned down the Browns when the 49ers were working on trades for him last summer. More specifically, he wasn't willing to sign an extension in Cleveland, so any potential deal fell apart. Has enough changed in the last year to have him reconsider his feelings on heading to Ohio?

I can't answer that question for Aiyuk. Though I can guess...The Browns are 2-8. Their quarterback situation is as dire as ever. Their leading receiver is a tight end. There aren't many football reasons to want to play for the Browns.

Then again, the Browns reportedly offered Aiyuk more money than his other suitors. With his contract partially voided and a release inevitable, he may be forced to give a second look to a team that wanted him that badly.

Even if Aiyuk doesn't reconsider them, the Browns are a potential winner in all this. Now that Aiyuk is heading for the open market, other wide receiver-needy teams have another option to target. Whoever picks up Aiyuk is leaving another free agent wide receiver on the market for Cleveland to pursue, with one less team in on the competition.