NFL trade grades: Chiefs offload Skyy Moore to desperate 49ers

It feels as if every move the Kansas City Chiefs have made during their dynasty has aged well, but that cannot be said about selecting Skyy Moore in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Expectations were sky-high for Moore paired with Patrick Mahomes, but he never came close to meeting them. Unsurprisingly, the Chiefs decided they had enough with the wideout and have reportedly agreed to send him to the San Francisco 49ers per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

BREAKING: The #Chiefs are trading Skyy Moore to the #49ers, per sources. 2027 6 7 flip — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 20, 2025

The terms of the deal highlight just how disappointing Moore's Chiefs tenure has been. All it took for the Niners to acquire him was swapping 2027 picks in the sixth and seventh rounds. Moore was essentially handed over to San Francisco for nothing.

As underwhelming of a deal as this is, it needed to happen. The Chiefs needed to part with Moore, a player who clearly wasn't going to amount to anything in Kansas City, Moore needed a change of scenery, and the Niners needed to add wide receiver depth.

Chiefs finally end failed Skyy Moore era by sending him to Niners

This story will be updated.

Chiefs trade grade: C

49ers trade grade: C+