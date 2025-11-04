NFL trade grades tracker: Every deal, grade and fan reaction in real time

NFL trade deadline day is officially here. The likes of Jaylen Waddle, Breece Hall, Trey Hendrickson, Kirk Cousins, Calvin Ridley and more will discover their fate. What you'll notice about most the players on this list is that they either play on a bad team, or are in an unenviable situation (see Cousins, Kirk).

By 4 p.m. ET, some of the best teams in the NFL could shake up their rosters in the hope of making a Super Bowl run. In the AFC, the Bills, Chiefs, Broncos, Steelers and Colts are expected to be major buyers. In the NFC, the list is much longer, with the Eagles and Cowboys making trades prior to deadline day. Meanwhile, the Packers, Lions, Seahawks, Rams, 49ers and more are all competing for the same playoff spots.

Jaguars trade for Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers

Jakobi Meyers has been one of the better wide receivers available on the trade market for what feels like years now. Meyers spent the last three seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, and had one of the best statistical campaigns of his career in 2024, catching 87 passes for over 1,000 yards. However, he's also on the final year of his contract, and was likely to leave in free agency this offseason.

The Steelers, Bills and Jaguars were all finalists for Meyers, but Jacksonville ultimately won out. The Jags desperation only grew after placing Travis Hunter on injured reserve. A fourth-round pick alongside a sixth rounder may seem like a steep price tag for a veteran wide receiver on the outs, but the Jaguars believe Meyers will pair well with Brian Thomas Jr., and perhaps put them in a better position to contend for an AFC Wild Card spot.

NFL trade grade: Raiders get a B+, win this deal running away

Dallas Cowboys trade for Bengals LB Logan Wilson

Jerry Jones hinted a trade was looming on Monday, and he wasn't lying. The Cowboys have arguably the worst defense in the NFL, as Dak Prescott has single-handedly carried his team to three wins. If Dallas is going to reach their goal of making the playoffs without Micah Parsons, they'll need to replace some of his production. On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired a linebacker who looks the part in exchange for just a seventh-round pick.

Logan Wilson was the Bengals' leading tackler from 2021-23, but missed the final six games of the 2024 season. His nickname is literally 'Cowboy'. Wilson excels in coverage, as he has 11 interceptions over the past 5.5 seasons — good for the most in the NFL among linebackers. He's exactly what Dallas needs, though the Cowboys shouldn't be done adding to their defense just yet.

NFL trade grade: Cowboys get a B, win this deal

Titans send Dre'Mont Jones to the Ravens

As far as deadline sellers go, the Titans were the best bet heading into Tuesday, alongside the Miami Dolphins. Tennessee is still a few years away, but they believe they found their quarterback in Cam Ward. Everyone but Ward and Jeffrey Simmons on Tennessee's roster is said to be available, which included pass rusher Dre'Mont Jones.

Jones is coming on at the right time, as he's recorded a sack in each of his last four games and had 1.5 sacks in a 27-20 loss to the Chargers just this past Sunday. The Ravens pass rush is lacking, and as a result, they had to give up a fifth-round pick (which could become a fourth rounder) for an immediate need. Jones is on the final year of his current contract and makes under $1 million in 2025.

NFL trade grade: Titans win with a B-

Notable deals before NFL trade deadline day

While the NFL trade deadline is in a matter of hours, teams have been preparing for this day for weeks. In the last few days in particular, the action has heated up. On Monday, the Eagles traded for former Ravens safety Jaire Alexander, and Dolphins pass-rusher Jaelen Phillips. Howie Roseman is wide awake.

The Pittsburgh Steelers acquired safety Kyle Dugger from the New England Patriots late last week in exchange for a Day 3 pick. Pittsburgh lost safety DeShon Elliott for the foreseeable future and needed a replacement. We initially graded that trade a loss for the Steelers, which goes to show how much we know. Dugger performed well in his debut for Pittsburgh, finishing with the team's highest PFF grade in coverage while playing almost the entire game. Reminder: He arrived just a few days prior.