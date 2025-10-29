NFL trade grades: Pass, fail and fan reactions to every deal that actually matters

The NFL trade deadline is Nov. 4, at the conclusion of Week 9. That means we are coming down to the wire as front offices nationwide decide whether to buy, sell or stand pat.

Several big names have already popped up in trade rumors, from All-Pro defenders in bad situations to overqualified backup quarterbacks stuck in purgatory. This deadline promises a lot of action. The standings are still in flux across the board, with very few divisional races that feel anywhere close to settled.

This guide will attempt to track all the deals you should know about — with grades, analysis and fan reactions to give you a full picture of how each trade impacts the teams involved and the NFL as a whole.

Let's dive in.

Trade: Titans send CB Roger McCreary to Rams

Verdict: PASS

The Tennessee Titans dealt former second-round pick Roger McCreary and a sixth-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a fifth-round pick to kick off their tank efforts. McCreary has appeared in all eight games (three starts) for Tennessee this season, piling up 33 tackles, one interception and one sack.

He's not a standout athlete at the cornerback position, but McCreary is known his high IQ and elite spatial awareness. That should quickly endear him to head coach Sean McVay and DC Chris Shula. Los Angeles desperately needed depth in the defensive backfield. McCreary might not be the whole solution, but he should help the Rams' 14th-ranked passing defense, which is allowing 208.3 air yards per game.

At such a small price, McCreary should deliver solid results for L.A., even if it's a half-season rental in the end.

Fan takeaway:

Never forget when Roger McCreary made one of the smartest plays in NFL history 🧠



Good luck in LA Roger 🫡#Titans #TitanUp pic.twitter.com/ffEfkpHqVm — SharmSports (@SharmSports) October 27, 2025

Trade: Patriots send DE Keion White to 49ers

Verdict: PASS

Keion White accumulated six tackles in five appearances (one start) for the New England Patriots prior to the trade. He arrives on a San Francisco 49ers team that is still dealing with the fallout of Nick Bosa's season-ending ACL injury.

It's a savvy deal for the Niners, who swapped a sixth-round pick for a seventh-round pick in order to bring on White, a former second-round pick on the verge of free agency. While White has struggled to live up to pre-draft expectations in New England, it's hard to deny the surface-level appeal of a 6-foot-5, 285-pound tank of an athlete with the Georgia Tech product's pedigree.

San Francisco should absolutely keep the phone lines open and swing bigger in the days leading up to the deadline, but this was a positive step for a defense that has serious upside.

Fan takeaway:

“You have to play with Mac Jones again”



Keion White: pic.twitter.com/VpsyuzzchD — Boston Cream 🍩 (@itsbostoncream) October 29, 2025

Trade: Jets send CB Michael Carter II to Eagles

Verdict: PASS

The Philadelphia Eagles added to their talented DB room, acquiring ex-New York Jets CB Michael Carter II and a seventh-round pick in exchange for WR John Metchie III and a sixth-round pick. Metchie has four receptions for 18 yards so far this season. Carter has started in four of five appearances for the Jets, notching 14 tackles (including one tackle for a loss).

Carter has only allowed three touchdowns and committed eight penalties in five NFL seasons (65 games). He has dealt with injuries and fluctuated in and out of the Jets' starting group, but he's extremely disciplined and seldom suffers a serious lapse in judgement. He even deleted the $5 million injury guarantee on his contract for 2026, which gives the Eagles more flexibility (and shows just how badly Carter wanted to join the reigning Super Bowl champs).

This trade gives Philadelphia the ability to move Cooper DeJean to outside corner. Carter, when he's at his best, performs far above the price point the Eagles got him at. For the Jets, it's extra draft capital and a flier on a young receiver, which could help a stagnant offense.

Fan takeaway:

Random Michael Carter II shoutout



Across 60 career games (1,586 coverage snaps), he has only:



- allowed 3 TDs

- committed 8 penalties



Has never allowed more than 1 TD or committed more than 3 penalties in a season.



Incredibly consistent at just flat-out doing his job. #Jets pic.twitter.com/D96WtQFWuF — Michael Nania (@Michael_Nania) June 15, 2025

Trade: Patriots send S Kyle Dugger to Steelers

Verdict: FAIL

The Patriots received a sixth-round pick in exchange for a seventh-round pick and safety Kyle Dugger, who joins a Pittsburgh Steelers defense in desperate need. The Steelers just allowed 35 points to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football, with Jordan Love completing 29-of-37 passes for 360 yards and three touchdowns.

Dugger has started four of seven games this season with New England and 69 of 81 across five NFL seasons. A second-round pick back in 2020, Dugger was the first player drafted in the post-Tom Brady era. He was also, now infamously, picked while Bill Belichick's dog sat in his chair on a Zoom screen.

On the field, Dugger has struggled to upkeep his standard coverage quality and production in 2025. He's a malleable player and Pittsburgh didn't give up much, but Dugger should not be the only solution for a Steelers defense that is crumbling more each week.

Fan takeaway:

So it sounds like Kyle Dugger:

• looks slow

• can’t cover

• injury riddled

• very limited

• was good/very good a few years ago, but has fallen off



He checks all of the boxes for the 2025 Steelers defense! — Donny Football (@DonChed54) October 29, 2025