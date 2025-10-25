These 3 NFL trade deadline sellers don't have much that teams want

The NFL trade deadline is around the corner. It's a chance for rebuilding teams to get some future draft picks for some of their veteran players, but what happens when a team that should be a seller simply doesn't have very many pieces that other teams might want?

While bad teams like the Dolphins and Saints could be deadline winners because of the pieces they could deal away, there are three teams whose rosters just look too bad for much to happen. Sure, there are a couple of appealing pieces on the teams, but there's not a ton that other teams might want.

Let's look at why these three teams are unlikely to accomplish much at the trade deadline.

Tennessee Titans

I'm sure the Titans would be fine dealing players away. The team is going nowhere and needs draft picks for this rebuild. It's just hard to see who they might be able to move. Edge rusher Arden Key is one option, but he a) won't be one of the edge rushers that teams clamor over in this market and b) the Titans might be best served keeping him because of the lack of pass rushers on the roster.

The same goes for tight end Chig Okonkwo. There are teams that might look at him as an upgrade at tight end, but with Calvin Ridley currently banged up, Okonkwo is the only reliable, healthy pass-catcher on the roster. Would trading him jeopardize Cam Ward's development?

Roger McCreary seems the most likely player to move and would add secondary depth to whatever team went after him, but he probably doesn't move the needle too much. And after McCreary, it's like...who else would a team want? Ridley's hurt at the moment. Maybe one of the safeties — Amani Hooker and Xavier Woods — but ... meh, right?

New York Jets

The Jets have a few good players, but those players are unlikely to be moved because they're too important to the team. Like ... sure, other teams might offer a haul for Sauce Gardner or Garrett Wilson, but it's really difficult to imagine a world where the Jets get rid of either guy. The team also looks like they want to hold on to edge rusher Jermaine Johnson. And that leaves basically nothing.

Okay, that's a bit of an overstatement. Breece Hall is the obvious option to be moved and would make sense in a lot of places. Multiple playoff teams could use Hall. The Jets might want to hold on to Hall, but he's their best trade chip.

Defensive back Michael Carter II is probably more likely to be dealt, but he won't bring back the return that Hall would. He's a young, slot corner who would help shore up a defensive secondary.

Las Vegas Raiders

Finally, we have the Raiders, who might be in the worst position of anyone.

The team should obviously try to trade wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. Other teams should want Meyers. He's a solid wide receiver and while the Raiders having him as their No. 1 guy isn't great for the Raiders, but he would be an ideal No. 2 option for a team that needs receiver help. (Like the Steelers???)

But beyond Meyers, it's like ... uhh ... well ... I mean, there's Maxx Crosby, but there's no way the Raiders trade Crosby, right? There's backup tight end Michael Mayer, but he hasn't really had much of a chance to showcase himself. Would a team take a risk on him?