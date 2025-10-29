Steelers trade deadline focus forces them to choose: Mike Tomlin or a better future

Mike Tomlin is a perfectly capable head coach – one of the best in the NFL, in fact – who's outstayed his welcome in Pittsburgh. This is a perfectly fine opinion to have, and one that's been hushed by the national media for years. The Steelers haven't won a playoff game in the better part of a decade, and seem perfectly content running it back with 9-8 talent that extends their head coach's claim to fame. Tomlin's never had a losing record. That has to mean something, but for a franchise with as many Lombardi Trophies as the Steelers have, it shouldn't be good enough.

The Steelers are stuck in football purgatory. While they lead the AFC North by 1.5 games at the season's midway point, few fans and pundits would argue they're a legitimate threat to make a run in the AFC playoffs. At this point, Steelers fans would be satisfied with just one postseason victory, which is a fall from grace for an organization that's accustomed to winning rings rather than participation trophies.

Steelers defense gets an upgrade, but not one they needed

Pittsburgh's defense, once its calling card, has been downright abysmal the last two games. In their last 19 drives, the Steelers have given up seven touchdowns and eight field goal attempts. They've forced just four punts. The secondary, which received upgrades in the form of over-the-hill vets like Darius Slay and Jalen Ramsey this offseason, has been carved up by Joe Flacco and Jordan Love in back-to-back weeks. Love had 20 straight completions at one point in the second half on Sunday night. It's real bad, y'all.

All of this is why I argued less than 24 hours ago that the Steelers shouldn't buy at the trade deadline despite having a very real chance at making the postseason. There are no additions that can magically turn Pittsburgh into a contender. That includes DB Kyle Dugger, who the Steelers acquired for a sixth-round pick on Tuesday.

On paper, adding Dugger makes some sense. The Steelers placed safety DeShon Elliott on injured reserve Tuesday. Duggar should fit Pittsburgh's scheme – which resembles an honest, albeit makeshift Bill Belichick shell – far better than he did New England's under Mike Vrabel. He also has history with former Patriots and current Steelers safety Jabrill Peppers, who will have to take on a greater role with Elliott out. But none of this is about scheme fit, but rather organizational malpractice, and an identity which is rapidly fading into the abyss.

Mike Tomlin only knows one way to win

If there's been one consistent failure under Tomlin the last half-decade, it's been his inability to develop draft picks, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Whether it be discarded picks like Kenny Pickett and George Pickens, or those still on the roster like Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu, Tomlin's regime has selected players based on what they are rather than what they can one day become. There have surely been some exceptions Steelers fans can point to in the last few drafts, but the point remains that if they're not hitting enough on those Day 1 and Day 2 selections, they're destined to repeat those mistakes.

Not all of this falls on Tomlin – the front office must answer for its faults as well – but the embattled head coach has shown an inability to develop young talent, and he's often far too quick to move on from players who need time and reps to get better. In Tomlin's win-now mindset, there's no time to play for tomorrow. Each and every game is meaningful, if only to maintain a waning championship pedigree that remains ever-so-slightly out of reach.

Trading a sixth-round pick for Dugger likely won't impact the Steelers' long-term plan, but it's a preview of what's to come. Tomlin believes in this team despite all the evidence in front of him that points to the contrary. He believes the Steelers are just a few tweaks, or in this case proven veterans, away from righting the ship. He couldn't be more wrong, and is willing to mortgage the Steelers' future in the process.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be hosted by the great city of Pittsburgh. In an ideal world, the Steelers would be well-positioned with a war chest of picks to usher in their next generation of stars. Trading away from that war chest is organizational malpractice Tomlin can get away with thanks to the blind loyalty the Rooney family has in him.

At this point, even their patience has to be wearing thin, no? It's Tomlin's way or the highway, and it's about time he takes the next exit.