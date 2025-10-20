Ball Don't Lie: Drop the hammer on Greenlaw, Tush Push targeted and a new penalty

It's far too easy to point out flaws in NFL officiating. For once, I'd like to focus on the positives. The refs were, for the most part, just fine this week. Again, there were plenty of exceptions in Week 7, but a small minority does not speak for the majority of zebras. I say all of this with the full knowledge that our lingo here at FanSided can sometimes pin blame where it doesn't belong. Let me be clear when I say officials rarely decide games, and when they do, they often receive far more punishment than a player ever could on social media and beyond. That's why the actions of one Dre Greenlaw on Sunday night were so unacceptable.

Beyond Greenlaw, there were plenty of (dare I say) positive referee storylines from Week 7? Whether it be finally penalizing the tush push, or listening to their superiors after the illegal hip-drop tackle, I get to write the unthinkable – a positive story about the league's officiating.

What is a hip drop tackle and why was Micah Parsons penalized?

Entering this season, the NFL opted the highlight the hip-drop tackle and ask officials to call it more consistently. For better or worse, that hasn't happened. It takes time for anyone to adjust to new rules at their workplace, especially when their employment involves a football field and live action. Slowly but surely, over the last few weeks we have seen more of these penalties called, and it should help player safety as a result. For those not in the know, here is how the league defines a hip-drop tackle:

"It is a foul if a player uses the following technique to bring a runner to the ground: grabs the runner with one or both hands or wraps the runner with both arms; and unweights himself by swiveling and dropping his hips and/or lower body, landing on and/or trapping the runner’s leg(s) at or below the knee," the league's official rulebook reads.

On Sunday, Green Bay Packers pass rusher Micah Parsons was finally called for this penalty. Here's how it looked in real time.

Micah Parsons flagged for a hip drop tackle pic.twitter.com/2iI0hhHYfe — Rate the Refs (@Rate_the_Refs) October 19, 2025

That, uh, looks like the right call? Football fans rarely enjoy when a new rule becomes reality, but give it a year or two and they'll be freaking out at their respective television screens that it wasn't called. Like most jobs, NFL officials are forced to take demands from their superiors seriously. If the league and the head officials want more hip-drop tackles called, odds are there will be more in the future. I don't make the rules; I just write this column.

It's about time NFL got the tush push right

Before Eagles fans march to my house across the state, please keep in mind that you won a Super Bowl employing a play that – per most NFL organizations – shouldn't be legal. It's a literal rugby scrum, and one that hasn't abided by the rules that are in place for awhile. The Eagles swan song for the Tush Push took place just last offseason, when Travis Kelce (literally) cried over it, and ownership begged the league to keep it. While the Eagles got just enough votes to avoid disaster for one year, the Push of Tush will more than likely meet its end next offseason. They should enjoy it while it lasts – but legally.

Through the first six weeks of the season, the Eagles have used said Tush Push...well, often. And upon looking at those replays, they got a head start on most, including at the goal line. It should come as no surprise that officials targeted Philly's short-yardage play this week. They have access to the internet, too. On Sunday, the Eagles were finally, mercilessly called for a false start on the worst play in football.

Eagles called for a false start on a tush push pic.twitter.com/mVUPdHVYBW — Rate the Refs (@Rate_the_Refs) October 19, 2025

It's a miracle! Don't wake me up from this timeline, Flash! The NFL has finally gotten something right.

For the record, the Eagles still won on Sunday thanks to Jalen Hurts' perfect quarterback rating. Philadelphia doesn't need the Tush Push to win football games, but god forbid we're all on an even playing field.

Dre Greenlaw earned his suspension the hard way

First, I started an Eagles riot in Pittsburgh. Now, I reel them back in. While the Eagles didn't play the San Francisco 49ers this week, there's no denying how much they dislike Dre Greenlaw, who got ejected back in December of 2023 for battling with Philly security, AKA Big Dom.

"I didn't get to see it all from where I'm at," Shanahan said at the time. "But when I started hearing people explain it to me and stuff ... I just can't believe someone not involved in a football game can taunt our players like that and put their hands in our guy's face and from what I was told, Dre did it back to him and [I] was told that he kind of mashed him in the face a little bit so he got ejected. But it was a very frustrating play."

On Sunday night, Greenlaw once again proved that the rules don't necessarily apply to him. Greenlaw, who now plays for the Denver Broncos, got into a verbal argument with referee Brad Allen right after his team defeated the New York Giants. The Broncos completed a memorable comeback thanks to a game-winning field goal, yet Greenlaw seemed far too focused on yelling and chasing down Allen when he was on his way off the field.

#Broncos LB Dre Greenlaw has been suspended by the NFL one game for his actions here toward referee Brad Allen after the team’s game-winning field goal. pic.twitter.com/zyIKYvcYrK — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 20, 2025

There is no defense for Greenlaw's actions, which got him suspended for a game by the NFL. It doesn't help that this isn't his first offense. While his confrontation of Big Dom can be interpreted multiple ways, Greenlaw chasing down an official following a comeback win is confusing at best and misguided at worst. The league dropped the hammer, and even should Greenlaw appeal, he's earned a revoked game check.