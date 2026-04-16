Dexter Lawrence, Giants at an impasse: What New York can get in a trade now

Chicago and Cincinnati are top suitors. The Bears could offer pick No. 25, while the Bengals might trade a second-round selection for the 340-pound lineman.

Negotiations between Dexter Lawrence and the Giants have stalled. With the draft nearing, New York is exploring trade options for their star defensive tackle.

It appears it's just a matter of time before New York Giants star nose tackle Dexter Lawrence is wearing a new uniform come Week 1 of the 2026-27 NFL season. Dramatic new reporting indicates contract negotiations between the two sides have completely "broken off" and multiple teams are engaged with general manager Joe Schoen about a trade for the three-time Pro Bowler.

"There is no urgent push to complete a new contract with Lawrence," SNY's Connor Hughes reported Wednesday. "The Giants would like to find something that works for both sides to keep him in New York but they are not willing to meet his every demand to make that happen... From their perspective, they don't have to do anything."

With just over a week until the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, the clock is ticking for Schoen to pick a trade partner and negotiate an acceptable haul for Lawrence. The unfortunate nature of the trade's necessity could impact that return, however.

What kind of haul can Giants still get for disgruntled Dexter Lawrence?

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Initial reporting indicated Schoen was looking to acquire a first-round pick in exchange for Lawrence. That makes sense considering how much upside the 28-year-old still has despite a sub-par 2025 campaign. However, combine that with Lawrence's $52 million+ salary cap hit over the next two seasons and suitors easily have the leverage to negotiate the price down.

Now, geting a high second-round selection plus a mid- to late-round pick looks more likely. That would also increase the potential suitor pool and maybe work to Schoen's advantage to start a bidding war.

That being said, the bargaining power still very much sits with those looking to acquire Lawrence. He's a top-tier asset but coming off a rocky season and owning quite a sour attitude toward a deal that's not really near expiring is a lot of risk for a team to take on. New York doesn't want to be dealing with the next Brandon Aiyuk.

These teams could be the Giants' best trade partners to acquire Dexter Lawrence

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There's one team that comes to mind who is not only in "win now" mode but also owns the draft capital to beat out any other suitors. The Chicago Bears need a pass-rushing partner for Montez Sweat and while they ideally would want it to come from the edge, getting Lawrence's towering six-foot-four, 340-pound frame to plug up the middle would be just as effective.

General manager Ryan Poles has a late first-round pick (No. 25) that Schoen would certainly lunge for if offered. But given the unsavory circumstances, New York could be negotiated down to one of, if not both, of Chicago's second-round picks (Nos. 57 and 60).

Another franchise desperate for a defensive upgrade is the Cincinnati Bengals. They own the No. 10 overall pick but the stingy negotiators in that front office who couldn't agree to terms with anybody for Trey Hendrickson aren't going to relinquish that asset for anything.

Instead, a package that includes their second-round selection (No. 41) could get the job done. Schoen could demand the Giants' seventh-round pick (No. 221) — that Cincinnati possesses from a past transaction — in order to get more value back. It may seem like the Bengals are fleecing New York in that exchange but Lawrence's attitude really doesn't help matters.

Additional suitors could include Kansas City, Baltimore or San Francisco. All of them own first-round picks they'd potentially be willing to give up for a proven defensive star, especially in a defense-heavy draft.

Schoen is going to have plenty of options but he's likely going to have to decide which offer is low-balling him the least lest he risk Lawrence sitting out and driving his price further down as the summer drags out.

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