This Bears-Giants trade for Dexter Lawrence opens up Chicago's draft entirely

The Giants would be able to add more young talent to a depleted roster, while the Bears could improve their Super Bowl chances.

New York Giants star nose tackle Dexter Lawrence II has had enough of failed contract negotiations. On Monday he requested a trade which, if the two sides cannot come to a quick solution, could result in another blockbuster swap as soon as the upcoming NFL Draft. Lawrence had a career-low 0.5 sacks in 2025 after starting all 17 games but the Giants were infamously bad on all sides of their game. He's the centerpiece of the defense, flanked by a group of pass rushers that, on paper, should have opposing offensive lines shuddering.

Despite a terrible showing last year, he wants to be paid his worth and will probably get it whether that's with New York or another team. Head coach John Harbaugh has said the team will try to work through it. At the same time, there should be no shortage of suitors, and the Chicago Bears might be chief among them as they look to build off of a big year one under Ben Johns

What a Bears trade package for Giants DT Dexter Lawrence would look like

Let's say the two sides do not work through things successfully. New York has an opportunity to turn potential misfortune into a massive gain. Plenty of teams will be burning up general manager Joe Schoen's phone, but he should only be listening to the Chicago Bears.

The Giants should ask for nothing less than a first-round or early second-round pick (plus sweeteners) for Lawrence. He's a three-time Pro Bowl selection, two-time All-Pro Second Team honoree and finished ninth in Defensive Player of the Year voting in 2023. Lawrence also put up a nine-sack campaign in 2024 with just 12 games played.

The Bears own the No. 25 overall pick in Aprils' draft and have been mostly mocked to pick a defensive stud that late on night one. Well, they can acquire a proven defensive star for that price and be free to shift priorities to other positions like offensive line, linebacker and safety with their three other picks in the Top 90.

The team only has a little over a million dollars left in cap space, so figuring out a deal with Lawrence that doesn't dent the ledgers too much will be tricky. But we've seen multiple teams sign players to lucrative agreements that keep initial salary totals low and spread cap hits across several years. The same can be done with Lawrence.

If they manage to land Chicago's first-round pick, the Giants would be given a huge breadth of flexibility with the fifth overall selection. Running back Jeremiyah Love would be back on the table (if available). They could stick with a top defensive playmaker like linebacker Sonny Styles and then go a myriad of directions with No. 25.

The potential is nearly endless. They can take a wide receiver like KC Concepcion to complement Malik Nabers or even flip the pick again for a veteran asset that's been on Harbaugh and Schoen's wish list.

Both teams are in a win-win situation whether a deal manifests or not (contingent on Lawrence re-signing in New York). It's just a matter of time until we find out what direction the two franchises go.