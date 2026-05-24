Eagles, Cowboys, Giants and Commanders rookies who could win starting jobs in 2026

Competition to earn starting reps in the NFC East is among the toughest in the NFL. Though each team in the division selected some highly-rated talent to successfully unseat veterans.

It may not be immediately out of training camp, but there's at least one rookie on each franchise who could move up the depth chart into the starting role with the right conditions. That's exactly what general managers and coaches picked them to do. Let's identify who those could be for each squad.

Philadelphia Eagles - TE Eli Stowers

Dallas Goedert signed just a one-year, $7 million deal this offseason, which suggests his time with the Philadelphia Eagles is coming to a close. The 31-year-old has been one of the most formidable at his position, but playing 25 of a possible 34 games over the last two years suggests his durability is faltering. Scoring a career-high 11 touchdowns is likely what influenced the team to keep him around, but he could follow a similar path to previous star tight ends in Philadelphia like Zach Ertz and Brent Celek before him.

General manager Howie Roseman drafted Vanderbilt's Eli Stowers in the second round, likely for the sole purpose of challenging Goedert to either reach another level at his age or step aside into a depth role. The 23-year-old put up 769 receiving yards in the SEC last season and looks poised to offer versatility and speed at the position. If Goedert's age catches up to him, by midseason don't be surprised if Stowers is getting more snaps.

Dallas Cowboys - LB Malachi Lawrence

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Malachi Lawrence | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Jerry Jones basically admitted he needs multiple sets of feet to fill Micah Parsons' shoes after bringing in Rashan Gary and drafting Lawrence out of Central Florida. The Dallas Cowboys pass rush is going to be a rotating bunch, especially with Kenny Clark underwhelming last year post-Parsons trade. It's the best possible opportunity Lawrence could ask for to prove he deserves to supplant a current depth chart topper like Donovan Ezeiruaku or Dee Winters.

Lawrence recorded seven sacks for the Knights last season, and his six-foot-four, 230-pound frame gives him the right balance of agility and dominance to seriously threaten opposing quarterbacks. Again, I don't expect him to be a starter by Week 1, but if the pass rush is underwhelming to start the year, I wouldn't be surprised to see Lawrence out there next to Gary and Clark for a majority of snaps.

Washington Commanders - WR Antonio Williams

Clemson wideout Antonio Williams | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Even if the Washington Commanders sign Brandon Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel (or both), the WR2 and WR3 roles will be a free-for-all at training camp. Luke McCaffrey appears to be destined for special teams, and Treylon Burks still has to prove a lot, himself. Third-rounder Antonio Williams out of Clemson is in the perfect spot to break out and claim the slot receiver position for his own.

Williams, 21, recorded 1,508 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns over his final two seasons as a Tiger under Dabo Swinney. Those aren't the flashiest of totals, but his reach and speed are what drew in general manager Adam Peters. With such uncertainty surrounding veterans like Samuel and Aiyuk (who hasn't played a down in over a year), Williams is the one dark horse rookie who could actually emerge as Washington's next best option after Terry McLaurin.

New York Giants - OT Francis Mauigoa

New York Giants draft pick Francis Mauigoa | Tom Horak-Imagn Images

You'd think Mauigoa's addition to the New York Giants' offensive line would be automatic, but lest we forget Evan Neal and his comeback attempt. The 25-year-old drafted seventh overall in 2022 is seemingly getting one more shot to establish himself as a franchise offensive lineman, but he'll face his stiffest competition yet in training camp.

Neal is listed currently as New York's third best right guard but he'll be gunning for a tackle role. Mauigoa is just as versatile but offers more consistency despite his lack of experience. I actually expect both of these players to be participating on the offensive line together at some point. In fact, that combination may best serve the Giants and quarterback Jaxson Dart but I believe Mauigoa is going to see starting reps ahead of Neal in that process.

More NFL news and analysis: