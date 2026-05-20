One veteran from each NFC East team staring down a make-or-break season

The NFC East is one of, if not the, toughest division in the NFL — and that doesn't just go for competition between member franchises. It's incredibly tough to stay a part of any of the four rosters for a significant tenure.

Each NFC East team has at least one veteran looking to re-establish their previously dominant nature — but if they can't recapture it during the 2026-27 campaign, they'll likely be looking for new homes next spring. Let's identify the most significant name on each roster and how high the stakes are for them.

Philadelphia Eagles: WR Hollywood Brown

Kansas City Chiefs v Jacksonville Jaguars - NFL 2025 | Megan Briggs/GettyImages

The former 2019 first-rounder was once one of the top deep threats in the game, but he could never quite establish himself as a franchise's No. 1 weapon for very long. Brown spent his first three years in Baltimore, reaching the 1,000-yard mark in his final year in Charm City. He has failed to return to that benchmark in the four seasons since, split between the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs.

If he was unable to truly emerge as a WR1 with Kyler Murray and Patrick Mahomes as his quarterbacks, he better hope he can remain a valuable option for Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia. The imminent departure of AJ Brown to the New England Patriots (or elsewhere!) will presumably move Brown up the depth chart, where he currently resides as WR5. However, sniping targets from Devonta Smith and Makai Lemon will be easier said than done. Anything less than a 600-yard, multi-touchdown campaign could spell doom for his teetering career.

Dallas Cowboys: DE Kenny Clark

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After being acquired in the now-infamous Micah Parsons trade with the Green Bay Packers, Clark severely underwhelmed in his Cowboys debut. He logged just three sacks and 17 solo tackles in 2025, and he very well could be the victim of overbearing expectations in Parsons' absence. He has large shoes to fill thanks to Jerry Jones' nonsense, and it looks like Dallas now has to employ multiple sets of feet to fill them.

The Cowboys brought in another Packer, Rashan Gary, to assist Clark on the defensive line, as well as drafting pass rusher Malachi Lawrence out of Central Florida. That's going to spread out the responsibility some, but as Clark enters the final year of his $64 million contract, he needs to approach if not surpass the 10-sack threshold to warrant an extension of any kind in Dallas.

Washington Commanders: RB Rachaad White

NFL: NOV 30 Cardinals at Buccaneers | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

The former Arizona State product established himself as the lead back for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his second season, coming up just 10 yards short of the 1,000-yard plateau in 2023. Then the team drafted Oregon's Bucky Irving and White's carries plummeted, becoming more of a safety valve in the passing game. It was never an issue of his talent or abilities, but when his opportunities were halved, his yardage and scoring were always going to drop.

Tampa Bay's loss becomes Washington's gain, but he's going to have to prove the above theory correct by out-working starter Jacory Crosky-Merritt and capitalizing on the number of carries he does get from his old Sun Devil teammate Jayden Daniels. He doesn't need a 1,000-yard campaign (although that would certainly be a plus), but anything north of six total touchdowns is a significant return on the Commanders' investment. Anything less and the front office will begin looking for his replacement in next year's draft.

New York Giants: G Jon Runyan Jr.

NFL: DEC 01 Giants at Patriots | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

The former Packer could go down as one of general manager Joe Schoen's greatest free agent blunders. Runyan was brought in during the 2024 offseason — the one that will forever live in infamy — using a good chunk of the money that should've gone to running back Saquon Barkley. He failed to make a major impression in either the 2024 or 2025 campaigns, though, receiving a 52.9 overall grade from Pro Football Focus last year.

Schoen's $30 million investment is in its the final year, and if he doesn't provide exceptional protection for quarterback Jaxson Dart this year, there's no way Runyan Jr. is returning in 2027. The Giants can't afford to have rebuilt the offense in Barkley's absence and have it go to waste because Dart has no time to find receivers (or, God forbid, suffers a season-ending injury in the pocket). The 28-year-old needs to step up and provide some of his signature blocking like he did for Jordan Love in Green Bay.