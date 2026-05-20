This Chiefs-Eagles trade for A.J. Brown would let KC finally cut bait with Rashee Rice

The Philadelphia Eagles trading A.J. Brown to the New England Patriots after June 1 has been sold as a foregone conclusion for weeks now, even months. But why should it be? Brown is an All-Pro talent with Super Bowl pedigree. You'd think there might be a more competitive market for his services.

Well, with Rashee Rice just sentenced to 30 days in jail for violating probation, the Kansas City Chiefs face new questions at the wide receiver position. There's some smoke around the idea of K.C. getting in on the Brown bidding war.

Chiefs-Eagles AJ Brown trade framework

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer opened up about a potential Brown pursuit from the Chiefs on his YouTube show.

"And of course the smaller picture questions of what the Chiefs do at receiver now," he said (h/t Bleacher Report). "Do they go back? Do they circle back and maybe look at the idea of trading for A.J. Brown? I don't think that happens. They had that opportunity. They were on A.J. Brown's list. They said no to the Eagles in the first place. But I think if you're the Chiefs, you have to look at all these things going forward because Rashee Rice clearly looks like somebody that you have not been able to rely on."

Brown has a long-standing relationship with Patriots coach Mike Vrabel, which is why New England has felt like the frontrunner from the jump. But the Chiefs were also on his list; whatever frustrations Brown experienced working alongside Jalen Hurts are sure to dissipate with Patrick Mahomes under center.

Also, unlike in Philly, Brown would profile as the undisputed No. 1 wideout. He'd split some touches with Travis Kelce, of course, but Brown would be the top target for this generation's greatest quarterback. That sounds like a nice setup, compared to splitting touches with DeVonta Smith while Hurts second-guesses every throw.

How the Chiefs can outbid the Patriots

Brett Veach - Kansas City Chiefs | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Patriots are going to come with a strong offer. There has been debate around whether or not it will cost them a first-round pick, but here's the rub: Kansas City can offer a first-round pick, regardless of what New England plans to do.

A Chiefs first-round pick has more value than a Patriots first-round pick anyway. Assuming Vrabel remains on as head coach, New England has the status of a Super Bowl team, with an up-and-coming, MVP-caliber QB in Drake Maye. The Chiefs, meanwhile, won six games last season.

Obviously, a trade for Brown helps Kansas City avoid another meltdown. But there are significant long-term questions around this Chiefs team, even beyond wide receiver. Mahomes and Brown is a tantalizing duo on paper, but it does not guarantee that Kansas City can return to the mountaintop.

If the Chiefs are willing part with a first-round pick and come aggressively enough, there's no reason for the Eagles to say no. Smith and Makai Lemon are in place, ready to carry the Philadelphia offense into a new era under Sean Mannion. There's bad blood with Kansas City, sure, but also ... the Eagles won their most recent Super Bowl matchup. The Chiefs just aren't as big, bad and scary as they were a couple years ago.

Why the Eagles do this trade

Howie Roseman - Philadelphia Eagles | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Eagles probably don't want to trade Brown, but the relationship is clearly beyond repair. Brown has made his stance known and Philly appears ready to honor it, with a first-round pick in Lemon brought in to replace a lot of Brown's intermediate routes.

Brown is still an awesome receiver, but at 28, he's on the back end of his prime window. His 12.9 yards per catch last season was a career low. We can chalk the blame up to some combination of Kevin Patullo, Hurts and a cowardly Eagles offense, sure, but Brown didn't look quite like himself. His performance in Philadelphia's postseason loss to San Francisco was especially egregious. Bad drops. Lazy routes. Just not what we've come to expect from the three-time Pro Bowler.

So, the Eagles can get rid of a headache and add another first-round pick to their stores ahead of a deep 2027 NFL Draft. Given the clash in styles between Hurts and Mannion as quarterback and play-caller, there's a nonzero chance Philadelphia ends up reconsidering its long-term vision at quarterback a year from now. You want multiple first-round picks in 2027 if your goal is to draft a quarterback.

Even if the Eagles are bullish on Hurts as their franchise cornerstone, that's a deep class beyond the quarterback position, and no GM in football is better at locating talent and maximizing his draft picks than Howie Roseman. The Eagles turn over a new leaf, while the Chiefs go all-in on the hopes of a Mahomes resurgence.

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