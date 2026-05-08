NFL nepo babies: The famous NFL sons fighting for a roster spot this week

Success for these sons of legends preserves family dynasties and proves that while a famous name opens doors, only elite performance earns a roster spot.

NFL rookie minicamps feature a wave of "legacy" players like E.J. Smith and E.J. Warner fighting to prove they belong in the league on their own merit.

Nepo baby is thrown around as a bad word, especially in Hollywood. In the sports world, though, we tend to prefer the term "legacy." And the concept isn't quite the same level of insult. Maybe that's because sports are a meritocracy. Having a famous father may give you name recognition, but it won't get you a roster spot. These NFL hopefuls know that full well as rookie minicamps play out across the league.

Will the sons of some of the NFL's best-ever players walk in their father's footsteps? Some of them are already roster locks. Others will have to scrape and claw for every second they get on an NFL field.

TE R.J. Maryland, son of Cowboys great Russell Maryland

SMU tight end RJ Maryland | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

College: SMU

NFL Team: Packers (UDFA)

Russell Maryland and his son R.J. began their NFL careers on opposite ends of the spectrum. Russell was the No. 1 pick in the 1991 NFL Draft. R.J. went undrafted out of SMU. The climb to make an NFL roster may be more steep, but it's not how you start. It's how you finish.

R.J. Maryland's NFL prospects

Coincidentally, Russell finished his 10-year career with the Green Bay Packers. That's where R.J. begins his. The younger Maryland was a Combine star with a 4.51-second 40-yard dash and 10-foot-2 broad jump. However, his relatively lean 6-foot-4, 236-pound frame kept him from hearing his name called in Pittsburgh. He'll look to make the roster in Green Bay by proving himself as a pass-catching threat.

In fact, Maryland's future could be at wide receiver, which is where the Packers have him listed for now. He caught an SMU-TE record 19 touchdown passes during his career — that's despite missing the 2024 season with injury. The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner highlighted him as the UDFA to watch in Green Bay. The Packers already have Tucker Kraft and Luke Musgraves established at tight end. But their receiving corps is so fluid and committee-driven, it feels like Maryland has a better chance to make the roster there.

The legacy R.J. Maryland hopes to match

The first step is making the 53-man roster. The next is finding a way to match his dad's career. That'll be even more difficult. Russell won three Super Bowls with the Cowboys, earning a Pro Bowl nod along the way. After stints with the Raiders and Packers, he retired with 466 total tackles, 24.5 sacks and nine forced fumbles in 154 appearances.

RB E.J. Smith, son of Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith

Texas A&M Aggies running back EJ Smith | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

College: Texas A&M (via Stanford)

NFL Team: Chiefs (UDFA)

It wasn't enough to have one son of a Cowboys legend with an initialed first name battling for a roster spot. We've got two. Emmitt Smith's son E.J. Smith is hoping to find his place with the Kansas City Chiefs.

E.J. Smith will have a hard time making the roster

Smith started his career at Stanford where he served as a backup. When his time to star finally came, he excited Cardinal fans with an 87-yard touchdown run on his carry as the lead back. However, his season was cut short by injury and he transferred to Texas A&M looking for a fresh start. With the Aggies, his role never evolved beyond that of a rotational piece and special teams contributor. He had just over 200 yards rushing in each of his two seasons there.

So Smith's chances of making the Chiefs roster are slim. They already have Kenneth Walker, Brashard Smith, Emeri Demarcado and fifth-round draft pick Emmett Johnson in their running back room. The latter earned noteworthy praise from Andy Reid. Jaydn Ott is the other undrafted free agent battling for a spot.

E.J. Smith is walking in Emmitt Smith's oversized shoes

The reality is E.J. was never likely to match his father's NFL career. Emmitt Smith is the NFL's career leader in rushing — with a practically untouchable total of 18,355. He's a three-time champion, a league MVP and a Super Bowl MVP.

Lorenzo Styles Jr., son of Rams LB Lorenzo Styles

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Lorenzo Styles Jr. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

College: Ohio State (via Notre Dame)

NFL Team: Saints (fifth round)

The NFL is a family affair for Lorenzo Styles Jr., whose father and namesake won a Super Bowl with the Rams and whose brother was just drafted by the Commanders in the first round. While Sonny Styles is certain to be on an NFL roster this fall, Lorenzo needs to prove to the Saints he's a worthwhile project.

Raw speed is Lorenzo Styles Jr.'s best chance to stick in the NFL

Styles came out of high school as a highly regarded wide receiver, landing at Notre Dame. He tallied 685 yards receiving in two years there before transferring to Ohio State to play alongside his brother. The Buckeyes took "alongside" literally, transitioning the pass catcher into a cornerback. He eventually earned a starting nickel role in Columbus in 2025.

Posting the second-fastest 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine springboarded Styles to a Day 3 selection. However, the lack of polish to his game could put him on the roster bubble if he's not careful. The good news is the New Orleans Saints parted ways with slot corner Alontae Taylor during free agency, so there's an open spot on defense for Styles to compete for. The value he brings on special teams will also help his case.

Lorenzo Styles Jr. has the chance to outdo his father's career

Unlike E.J. Smith, and to a lesser degree, R.J. Maryland, the junior Styles is set up to match, if not surpass, his father in NFL acclaim. Sr. spent six seasons in the NFL but started just eight games in 70 appearances. He was primarily a special teams contributor while providing depth on defense.

Of course, there's also competition with his brother. Sonny has high expectations with the Commanders.

Josiah Trotter, son of Eagles Hall of Famer Jeremiah Trotter

Missouri Tigers linebacker Josiah Trotter | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

College: Missouri (via West Virginia)

NFL Team: Buccaneers (second round)

The Styles aren't the only set of brothers with a famous father looking to make their way in the NFL. Josiah Trotter has now joined the family business, taking after his father Jeremiah and his brother Jeremiah Jr.

Let's get this out of the way: Trotter isn't fighting for a roster spot. He's fighting for a Day 1 starting job in a rebuilt Bucs front seven.

Josiah Trotter is a potential Day 1 piece for the Buccaneers

Trotter missed his first season of college ball because of an injury, but he made the most of the two years he did play. As a redshirt freshman at West Virginia in 2024, he was the Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year. After transferring to Missouri, he revved up his game with 13 tackles for loss and a first-team All-SEC nod. He was eager to join his brother in the NFL and landed in Tampa Bay with the 46th overall pick in the second round.

The Bucs said goodbye to Lavonte David, clearly identifying Trotter as the replacement for the retired legend. Trotter isn't guaranteed a starting job, but it's there for the taking with Alex Anzalone as his main competition.

Josiah Trotter has chance to bring back Jeremiah Trotter's fearsome presence

Thus far in his football journey, Josiah has done his best to live up to Jeremiah Trotter's reputation. Matching it will require him to keep his foot on the gas considering all his dad achieved in his 12-year career. The elder Trotter is in the Eagles Hall of Fame with two All-Pro selections, four Pro Bowl nods and an epic nickname: Axe Man.

E.J. Warner, son of NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner

Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback E.J. Warner | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

College: Fresno State (via Rice and Temple)

NFL Team: Broncos (tryout)

The good news for E.J. Warner, son of Rams legend Kurt Warner? If he doesn't make an NFL roster right off the bat, he knows that persistence could make all the difference.

E.J. Warner has to catch Sean Payton's eye

Warner was a Group of Five journeyman in college. He played two seasons at Temple, transferred to Rice for 2024 and then finished out his college career with Fresno State. Incredibly, he led the conference in interceptions in every season he played. To be fair, he also led the American in yards per game in 2023 and the Mountain West in completion percentage in 2025. Basically, he was a productive but mostly ineffective quarterback, going 16-25 in his career.

Warner already attended Chiefs rookie minicamp but didn't walk away with a contract. This week he's in Denver with the Broncos, hoping Sean Payton bites or Andy Reid rings him up after more thought.

E.J. Warner is fighting the same battle Kurt Warner fought

Kurt Warner is the NFL's ultimate underdog story. Undrafted out of Northern Iowa, he didn't make a roster as a rookie and toiled in the Arena Football League hoping for a shot. Finally, that shot came with the Rams, where he became a two-time league MVP and Super Bowl MVP.

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