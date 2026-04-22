These teams could see their Super Bowl window slam shut with a bad NFL Draft

The Baltimore Ravens need to ace this year’s NFL Draft. They can’t afford to waste any more drafts without building a championship roster. The Ravens don’t need much to be Super Bowl contenders, which is why the pieces they do need in this year’s draft will make or break their championship window. Jesse Minter took over for John Harbaugh, who was fired at the end of the 2025 season. He might have the most pressure of any coach because the Ravens ownership turned to him as the person to get them over the hump.

Baltimore already added to its defensive line, signing Trey Hendrickson this offseason, but they still have to make improvements on their offensive line and in their receiver room. The positions they need to address in the draft aren’t positions that need a lot of development. They’re either going to draft the right players who are instantly ready to improve this team or they're not.

If they don’t, well it will ultimately cost them their best chance at winning a championship. Lamar Jackson has been under a lot of scrutiny for not winning or even playing for a championship at this point in his career. If the Ravens don’t put it together this year, they probably never will. That’s why they need to have a flawless NFL Draft. They’re one of quite a few teams that can’t afford any slip-ups as well.

Cincinnati Bengals can effectively end Joe Burrow’s prime by neglecting their defense

You’ve heard this practically all offseason that the Cincinnati Bengals need to draft defense. That’s how important it is for them to improve that side of the ball. They invested the majority of their salary cap into their offense, inking Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase to long-term deals. Now it’s time to put that same level of urgency into the defense.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, quarterback Joe Burrow, wide receiver Tee Higgins | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bengals’ defense was miserable in 2025. If that side of the ball looks bad again in 2026, it would all but effectively end their championship hopes. The Bengals haven’t been back to the playoffs since 2022 when they lost in the AFC Championship Game. Since then, Burrow has been hampered by injuries and the defense has gotten worse each year.

This draft, the Bengals have a chance to finally focus on improving that side of the ball. Their first two or three picks should be defensive players. I think Caleb Downs or Sonny Styles is the perfect pick at No. 10 if they’re available. They did add Boye Mafe this offseason which is huge for their pass rush, as well as trading for Jonathan Allen. Their work isn’t quite done and adding a premier linebacker and a couple more defensive backs should reignite their defense.

Burrow is in the prime of his career and already teased that he’s not having fun playing football anymore. You can’t blame him, losing isn’t fun and neither is dealing with a cheap front office. Both of those can be addressed with this one draft. Drafting right will buy this front office time while getting the right players will take this team from the depths of the AFC North to the peak of the AFC.

Kansas City’s key needs will determine if they can get back into the AFC contenders circle

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Patrick Mahomes is coming off the first major injury of his NFL career and Travis Kelce is possibly playing his last year in the NFL; the Kansas City Chiefs have no choice but to have a championship-or-bust approach to this season. They also know the best approach to this draft. First they need to draft an elite EDGE rusher, which they’ve identified as Rueben Bain Jr. per rumors. After that, they have to improve their secondary and get another receiver as well as offensive line improvements.

The offensive line improvements are key because that has largely been the Chiefs’ problem for the last few years. Mahomes has been running for his life behind the line of scrimmage and even had to turn into a runner for much of the 2025 season. If they don’t improve the protection around Mahomes, it might be one of the reasons they don’t keep up in the AFC West.

Their draft plan is simple. That’s also why they can’t mess it up. If they don’t use the first two days of the draft to address their key needs, it will ultimately be what holds them back. They added Kenneth Walker III, which is a big upgrade from Isiah Pacheco, who battled injuries and a decline. This April will be their last chance to rebuild a championship contender, if not, they may not be back in the AFC fold for some time.

Los Angeles Chargers have a lot of work to do to catch Denver Broncos

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The LA Chargers have had such an odd few years. They look like a playoff team, yet they get to the postseason and fall flat. This year, they need to improve their offensive line after losing Zion Johnson and Mekhi Becton. They also don’t have Joey Bosa or Odafe Oweh, now clinging to aging Khalil Mack to generate pass rush pressure. They have to find every key need in this draft if they want to keep pace with the Denver Broncos.

The Chargers have a small margin of error when it comes to how they draft this year. Vega Ioane has been on their list of players to draft and that’s a great start. This is a deep enough pass rush class that they could turn to pass rush depth in the second round or with their first pick if Ioane isn’t there.

Simply put, the Chargers are either going to draft well enough to become real playoff contenders or land the wrong guys who don’t get them over the hump. This isn’t about getting to the playoffs, it’s about winning playoff games. Justin Herbert is 0-3 in his NFL career in the postseason. If he falls to 0-4 after this season, he may not ever be taken seriously in the playoffs again.

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