NFL Draft 2026: 5 sleeper teams who can become contenders with a strong class

The success of their draft classes will determine whether they emerge from the pack in divisions where the path to the postseason remains wide open.

Every year, we think we know which NFL teams will be contenders. And every year, we're reminded just how wrong we are when one — or more — come out of nowhere and shock the league. It's not a matter of if also-rans from 2025 will make the playoffs in 2026; it's a matter of which ones.

The answer to that question could come during the NFL Draft, where teams looking to take a leap have a unique chance to add impact, cost-controlled talent. And for those five in particular, it's a huge opportunity. This isn’t about going after the best player available; though in many cases, that would work just fine. This is about identifying the players that get a sneaky-talented team over the hump.

Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders v Minnesota Vikings - NFL 2025 | David Berding/GettyImages

Need to address secondary, pass rush in NFL Draft

Busy offseason gave them more margin for error

Must keep Jayden Daniels healthy to compete in 2026

Remember when the Washington Commanders went from having the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to reaching the NFC Championship Game? They could have that same kind of turnaround in 2026, too, if they draft right. The Commanders spent almost as much money as any team in the NFL this offseason, peppering their defense with competent veterans. What’s left will be handled in the NFL Draft.

Their cornerback room and defensive line room still have a ton of work to do, but Washington can’t neglect its receiver room as well. the Commanders need to somehow find a complement to Terry McLaurin, whether that's by spending a top-10 pick on someone like Carnell Tate or attacking the second or third rounds.

The most important thing in 2026 is to stay healthy, starting with Jayden Daniels. But injuries are going to come up over the course of a long season; Washington needs to make sure they have the depth they lacked last year. This team will look very different from the last playoff team, which isn’t a bad thing at all. But with the right picks in this draft, the Commanders could contend in the NFC East again.

New York Giants

2026 NFL Scouting Combine | Lauren Leigh Bacho/GettyImages

Have to get Jaxson Dart some help at receiver and the interior of the offensive line

Need to resolve the Dexter Lawrence situation one way or another

The Giants check a lot of boxes for a one-year turnaround, from a big change at head coach to a young quarterback on the rise in Jaxson Dart. The only problem is they’re in a wild card of a division: The NFC East is kind of up for grabs, but both the Eagles and the Cowboys will be tough to surpass.

That said, New York does have pieces in place. Their defense isn’t bad — particularly at EDGE — and their offense has potential; they’re just a couple pieces away from being a serious contender, both on the interior and at wide receiver.

They have to get Malik Nabers some help. I wouldn’t be surprised to see them trade back into the first round to get a receiver — after all, they traded back in the first round to land Dart in last year’s draft. All signs are pointing toward them going defense at No. 5 overall, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see them think about Carnell Tate depending on how the board shakes out.

This offense was bad once Nabers went out with an injury. That said, Dart, Cam Skattebo and Nabers could turn this team around. Sonny Styles or Caleb Downs wouldn't be bad options, either, defensive tackle has to be addressed even if Dexter Lawrence sticks around. I expect the Giants to fix their offensive line as well as get some offensive weapons. Doing that will put them in position to dethrone Philly.

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals - NFL 2025 | Dylan Buell/GettyImages

Their only priority should be defense

The offense just needs to stay healthy in 2026 to have a chance

The AFC North is wide open, so nailing this draft is a must

The Cincinnati Bengals are just an average defense away from running away with the AFC North right now. That’s how down the division is, and also how important this NFL Draft is. The Bengals don’t need to look at offense at all – minus maybe continuing to add depth along the offensive line. Their goal should be to find the best available defensive player in every round for at least the first three rounds.

Cincinnati did a solid job in identifying which defensive players to land this offseason, but they still need depth and they still have some big holes to fill on that side of the ball. They have to improve the linebacker room, and they could use another cornerback as well. I like the idea of Mansoor Delane, but trading up to land Styles would be a big swing.

New Orleans Saints

The NFC South is there for the taking, and New Orleans is ascending

The Saints have holes to fill but could catch fire with the right draft picks

The NFC South isn’t very good right now – look no further than the Carolina Panthers hosting a playoff game at 8-9 last year. That’s why the New Orleans Saints have to think about taking this NFL Draft seriously.. The Saints are one more receiver away from putting a dangerous offense around Tyler Shough. They have been mocked to take Jeremiyah Love with the No. 8 pick, and I’m not against that necessarily, but will that be the difference in them reaching the playoffs or not?

Tate is a good option, or a trade back for someone like Makai Lemon if the value isn't right at No. 8. One more position to watch is cornerback: New Orleans traded Marshon Lattimore to the Commanders last season and need to fill that void. Delane is an option, as well as Tennessee's Jermod McCoy. Like most of the teams on this list, they can’t take any unnecessary draft risks.

That’s why Love isn’t a bad option. He’s proven he’s one of the most athletic players in this draft class, and because of his versatility as a pass catcher and runner out of the backfield, it might be the safest option. But the Saints will need more than Love to contend this year, and hitting a home run in the top 10 could add rocket fuel to this rebuild.

Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with head coach Andy Reid after a play against the Chicago Bears during the first half of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Need to prioritize EDGE with first pick

Have to find replacements for Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson at corner

Can’t forget about protecting Patrick Mahomes

This is an inflection point for the Kansas City Chiefs as inner-circle contenders in the AFC. Travis Kelce is probably going to retire after 2026, Patrick Mahomes returning from a torn ACL and the rest of the NFL is catching up to Andy Reid and Co. So it's a good thing Kansas City has a top 10 pick, as they look to add some needed juice and youth at a premium position.

They have a lot of options, but Rueben Bain Jr. has been a big topic of the Chiefs. They could also be looking at Delane or McCoy to replenish their cornerback room. All three are great options who could help them close the gap on the Denver Broncos. Outside of their two first-round picks, which should be defenders or a wideout, the focus should be protecting Mahomes. Last year, a miserable rushing attack and bad offense line play forced Mahomes to have to be more mobile than he'd like.

I'm not saying that contributed to the season-ending knee injury, but it certainly didn’t help. The Chiefs already turned to Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III to bring some gas to a plodding running game. Now it’s up to the offensive line to do the rest.