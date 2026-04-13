The NFC East was long one of the most difficult divisions to predict in the National Football League. However, only two of its members — the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys — have dominated the last decade. The 2026 NFL Draft could return the division back to its toss-up status, though, with the New York Giants and Washington Commanders potentially poised to take a leap if things break right in the top 10.

Each team in this division, has some serious needs to address, and there's a common denominator among them: defense. All four members have the firepower necessary to put up serious points but in order to separate themselves from the pack, but they need playmakers on the other side of the ball. Three of the four finished in the bottom five in total defense last season.

Let's evaluate each member of the NFC East and identify which specific position groups need to be bolstered with their early draft picks.

Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Commanders - NFL 2025 | Michael Owens/GettyImages

Edge rusher

Re-signing Jaelan Phillips would've been nice, but the lucrative nature of free agency lured him away to the Carolina Panthers instead. The Eagles pivoted to Arnold Ebiketie at a lower price point, but could use some more youth in the pipeline given attrition in recent years. At No. 23, Philadelphia should be looking at prospects like Texas A&M's Cashius Howell and Missouri's Zion Young. It could have to hope there's no early run on edge rushers that would make it miss out on those talents, but general manager Howie Roseman has proven he can salvage a draft like no other.

Offensive line

Right tackle Lane Johnson and left guard Landon Dickerson are both considering retirement, meaning Roseman should already be looking for their replacements. Arizona State's Max Iheanachor or Oregon's Emmanuel Pregnon could be worthy second- or third-round solutions to those impending problems. If not, there will be ample talent beyond them on Day 2.

NFC Wild Card Playoffs: San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles | Lauren Leigh Bacho/GettyImages

Tight end

Dallas Goedert won't be an Eagle forever; Philadelphia has to come to terms with that despite his return in 2026. Oregon's Kenyon Sadiq is the only first-round tight end in this draft and Roseman would need to trade up to get him. That's not worth it, especially with Day 2 prospects like Vanderbilt's Eli Stowers and Ohio State's Max Klare easily available later.

Dallas Cowboys

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 31 College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Linebacker

Shemar James didn't exactly set the world on fire as a fifth-round rookie, and Demarion Overshown's injury history makes him hard to rely on. Dallas needs to strengthen the spine of its defense to help solve its running-game issues, but they may want to trade back from their second first-round pick at No. 20 overall to address this need if they can't trade up for Ohio State's Sonny Styles. Instead, landing Texas' Anthony Hill Jr. would be well worth the patience.

EDGE

Rashan Gary and Quinnen Williams can't do it all on their own, especially not with Donovan Ezeiruaku's status for Week 1 still up in the air as he comes back from injury. Dallas needs more pass-rush juice on the outside, especially some speed to complement the power of that aforementioned trio. Jerry Jones has two first-found picks, which could potentially give him the ammo to trade up for a projected star like Texas Tech's David Bailey who would enhance the team's pass-rushing abilities around the outside. If not, he could opt to stay put for someone like Auburn's Keldric Faulk.

Texas A&M v LSU | Gus Stark/LSU/GettyImages

Cornerback

Adding Cobie Durant was a nice step in the right direction to bolstering this group, but the Cowboys can't stop there. DaRon Bland and Shavon Revel Jr. have health concerns that need to be monitored, and if either goes down long term, there needs to be a solid back-up option in place. Tennessee's Colton Hood or South Carolina's Brandon Cisse are realistic options for Dallas late in the first round if this is the position it decides to prioritize, or they could go for someone like LSU's Mansoor Delane at No. 12.

Washington Commanders

Ohio State v Michigan | Luke Hales/GettyImages

Wide receiver

Washington couldn't land Alec Pierce or Romeo Doubs in free agency, which means WR1 Terry McLaurin could be left isolated on offense. Current No. 2 Luke McCaffrey and No. 3 Treylon Burks are not serious threats for defenses to move away from double-teaming McLaurin. General manager Adam Peters has an opportunity to land his pick of top receiving talent at No. 7 overall, either Ohio State's Carnell Tate or even a trade back for Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson or USC's Makai Lemon assuming Tate is taken.

Cornerback

Like the rest of the division, Washington hasn't seen its last couple draft picks at this position pan out like it wanted. Trey Amos and Mike Sainristil are solid players, but neither has emerged as the team's true difference-maker in the secondary. LSU's Delane could be that guy if Peters feels he's worth a top-10 pick.

Missouri v Auburn | Justin Ford/GettyImages

Center

Last year's starter, Tyler Biadasz, was released this offseason, and Washington couldn't land Tyler Linderbaum in free agency. Peters should look for a Day 2 or 3 prospect to compete with Nick Allegretti so that in the event the pick ends up beating him out, the team can let Allegretti return to his natural guard position. Auburn's Connor Lew may be one of those prospects to target and let develop over the next season or two.

New York Giants

Defensive tackle

If nose tackle Dexter Lawrence II does end up getting traded away, the Giants are going to have to pivot their draft priorities dramatically. Toss out the luxury selection of running back Jeremiyah Love or linebacker Sonny Styles at No. 5 overall; general manager Joe Schoen may be forced to trade back into the mid- or late-round for Ohio State's Kayden McDonald or Clemson's Peter Woods, then use the extra capital on Day 2 or 3 talents. New York can't afford to leave Lawrence's position up to free-agent signing Sam Roberts or second-year player Darius Alexander.

Guard

Penn State v Rutgers | Mitchell Leff/GettyImages

Quarterback Jaxson Dart needs protection; he was sacked 35 times last year, which was the 11th-highest total in the league. If he's going to be the QB of the future, his longevity is crucial, and that starts with keeping defenders off his back. Penn State's Olaivavega Ioane is the top guard in the draft, but he's unfortunately not worth the No. 5 overall pick. Again, Schoen may hope to trade back to gain capital and land somewhere mid-round to justify taking the Nittany Lion. Georgia Tech's Keylan Rutledge would also be a solid pick up, albeit outside Day 1.

Cornerback

New York paid Paulson Adebo a lot of money last year to be their No. 1 cornerback but he didn't really deliver. Newcomer Greg Newsome II is on a "prove it" deal so bringing in a young challenger should be a priority to push both of those veterans to surpass their potential. If they don't, that prospect is waiting in the wings to claim the role. The Giants may wait until round two for this which could see them take Indiana's D'Angelo Ponds or Arizona State's Keith Abney II.