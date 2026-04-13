NFL Draft 2026: Predicting where every top QB prospect should land in two weeks

Fernando Mendoza to the Raiders is a foregone conclusion, but where could the draft's other top QBs end up?

The 2026 NFL Draft isn't exactly a hotbed for elite quarterback prospects. We know Fernando Mendoza, the Heisman winner and national champ from Indiana, is probably the first name off the board on April 23. Beyond that, however, there are questions abound as teams weigh the uncertainty of this QB class against the strength of the 2027 class — but also their immediate needs at the position.

Let's dive into 10 of the best quarterback prospects this spring and determine where each should end up next season.

Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt

Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt | Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Destination: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

A Heisman finalist in his final season at Vanderbilt, Diego Pavia has the dual-threat ability and enormous confidence to win over a front office. That said, his confidence can sometimes veer into arrogance, and he hasn't done himself any favors in the pre-draft cycle on that front.

At the end of the day, Pavia is undersized by NFL standards and he doesn't have quite the arm talent necessary to stand out as a future starter. He gets the ball out quickly and can extend plays beyond their usual lifespan when needed, but he's probably a fun, bubbly backup who needs time to prove himself in an NFL ecosystem — both on and off the field.

Baker Mayfield is a great mentor, in part because he has undergone transformative personal growth since his arrival in the NFL.

Luke Altmyer, Illinois

Luka Altmyer, Illinois | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Destination: Houston Texans

Luke Altmyer limits mistakes and generally distributes the football quickly and accurately. He's not going to stretch the field much vertically, and he's not super light on his feet. As an assumed backup QB, though, he offers a lot more stability than other candidates.

We know the Texans are approaching an inflection point with CJ Stroud. Odds are he still ends up with a cushy $200 million contract, but Stroud's tendency to implode under pressure has become less a sidebar and more the main story about Houston's postseason aspirations.

Altmyer would essentially be the third-string QB behind Stroud and Davis Mills, the latter being an adept backup in his own right. As the Texans look for consistency and optionality at the most important position, however, Altmyer wouldn't be the worst late-round flier.

Taylen Green, Arkansas

Taylen Green, Arkansas | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Destination: Minnesota Vikings

Taylen Green in this year's "has all the pieces" guy. He's an impressive athlete, able to create with his legs and sling eye-catching passes while off-balance and under duress. That said, he has a bit of Justin Fields syndrome. He doesn't tap into his tools as often as one might think.

Green will require a patient hand in the NFL. Minnesota has a lot of noise in the QB room right now. Kyler Murray is going to start, while Carson Wentz and J.J. McCarthy will duke it out for backup reps. The Vikings probably don't want to give up on McCarthy, a top-10 pick, this soon, but last season was quite troubling.

If McCarthy can't hack it, Murray and Wentz aren't exactly long-term answers either. Kevin O'Connell is among the best QB coaches in the NFL and Minnesota has an abundance of talent at receiver and tight end. Green will need a couple years on the back burner, but there's a path for him to develop the right habits and eventually break out in a perfect environment.

Cade Klubnik, Clemson

Cade Klubnik, Clemson | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Destination: Denver Broncos

Cade Klubnik is described as a "point guard" in the Bo Nix mold at PFSN, which is fitting. He can't process the field as sharply as Nix right now, but Klubnik is nimble in the pocket and he can deliver a variety of passes with touch and accuracy.

Sean Payton and Bo Nix are on awkward terms right now, but Payton was a huge Nix guy pre-draft — he basically made that pick himself. Klubnik's senior campaign Clemson was disappointing, even deflating, but he was a three-year starter. He generated first-round buzz a year ago, so there is perceived upside and pedigree.

Klubnik can ride the bench for a couple years in Denver as the Broncos come to a decision on Nix's future. If his rookie contract expires and Payton is ready to move on, perhaps Klubnik two years from now is ready to step in and step up.

Cole Payton, North Dakota State

Cole Payton, North Dakota State | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Destination: Arizona Cardinals

The latest NFL export from North Dakota State's QB room, Cole Payton presents a fascinating risk-reward proposition to QB-needy front offices in the later rounds. The track record for one-year college starters in the NFL is bleak. Payton compounds those concerns with the fact that he didn't face any high-level competition with the Bison.

That said, he's toolsy in the extreme, with prototypical size and arm talent and genuinely explosive running ability. If he can land in the right environment, with enough patience to sit him a year, Payton has breakout potential. Arizona will stick with Jacoby Brissett next season, but the Cardinals are still searching for long-term solutions.

Arizona probably has its eyes on a stronger 2027 QB class, but why not get Payton in the building for a year and see what happens behind closed doors. Worst-case scenario, he can be a situational runner and flashy backup to whomever the Cardinals install a year from now.

Carson Beck, Miami (FL)

Carson Beck, Miami | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Destination: Atlanta Falcons

Carson Beck won a couple championships from UGA's bench, but never could get over the hump as a starter. He eventually ceded the job to Gunnar Stockton and transferred to Miami, where he led the Hurricanes to the title game, only to fall short against Indiana and projected No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza.

There was a time not long ago when Beck was considered a potential top pick himself, but UCL surgery sapped his arm strength and turned him into more of a distributor than anything special. Sometimes that's all it takes to stick in the NFL, though. Beck has a solid IQ for the position and there's always a chance his arm comes alive again with professional development and more distance from the injury.

Atlanta could bring him back to the Peach State. Michael Penix is recovering from another major knee injury. Tua Tagovailoa is a serviceable bridge quarterback and absolutely nothing more. Penix didn't look great before the knee injury, to be frank, so the door could open for Beck after a year or two working in the shadows.

Drew Allar, Penn State

Drew Allar, Penn State | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Destination: Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles are basically planting the seeds for Jalen Hurts' eventual departure. This will be a pivotal season in the arc of Hurts' career, as he can either buy into Sean Mannion's new scheme or he can flame out with old habits. Hurts has given so much to Philadelphia over the years, but last season saw his limitations and personal preferences really ruffle feathers in the locker room.

Andy Dalton is basically stopping for a cup of coffee. Tanner McKee always looks great in sparse appearances, but he's probably trade bait rather than the Eagles' successor. The Eagles aren't necessarily in a position to carry four quarterbacks into the season, but trade McKee now, and Allar, Saquon Barkley's old stomping grounds at Penn State, could be a fun developmental project as QB3.

Allar stands 6-foot-5 with a prototypical frame and major arm talent. He can deliver the most impressive throws of any QB in this class. Unfortunately, he's wildly inaccurate and it's hard to trust him with the simple stuff. He needs a patient hand and a strong organizational culture — a strong ecosystem in which to flourish over time. The Eagles can give him just that.

Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

Garrett Nussmeier, LSU | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

Destination: Pittsburgh Steelers

Garrett Nussmeier is such a Steeler, for better or worse. The LSU product is a coach's kid and he plays like it, with some of the best processing in the class. He can get the ball out quickly and he's willing to test a defense all over the field. Ideally he'd have a bit more oomph behind some of those throws, and maybe he'd take the risk level down a notch, but Nessmeier's vision — and the fire in his belly — are undeniable.

The Steelers continue to broadcast their faith in Will Howard as Aaron Rodgers' eventual successor, but that is a tenuous plan at best. Mason Rudolph won't stick around long either. Nessmeier checks the mental toughness and high IQ boxes this Steelers front office typically values at the QB position.

Those values led them to Kenny Pickett and a turnstyle of mediocre, past-prime vets, but perhaps Nussmeier can break the mold. He'd benefit, no doubt, from a year at the altar of Rodgers in a Mike McCarthy scheme, if that's where things are heading.

Ty Simpson, Alabama

Ty Simpson, Alabama | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Destination: Los Angeles Rams

Ty Simpson has emerged as the consensus QB2 in this month's draft. His range varies from top-10 to the second round, depending on the outlet and the evaluator. Simpson is a one-year college starter and it wasn't exactly a perfect season on paper. There are certain benefits to the platform Alabama football provides, and Simpson is talented, no doubt. It's just hard to trust someone with such minimal experience.

Simpson has a real-deal arm; he also gets the football out quickly, able to read the field better than most QBs operating from a similar experience deficit. That said, he also struggles to get the ball out cleanly when the pocket collapses. He's too easily sped up, too easily knocked off course by a solid defense.

He will be connected to teams like the Jets or Browns, who desperately need answers at the QB position, but Simpson is better off in a patient environment with a great coach and even better personnel. He couldn't ask for a better landing spot than Los Angeles. The Rams need to start grooming Matthew Stafford's eventual replacement. Simpson could be worth taking in the first round, even if the Rams don't see a return on investment until 2027 or '28.

Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

Fernando Mendoza, Indiana | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Destination: Las Vegas Raiders

We know where Fernando Mendoza will end up, so there's no use in pretending otherwise. The Raiders, to their credit, have done an excellent job of preparing for the Heisman winner's arrival. Kirk Cousins is a great mentor figure. New head coach Klint Kubiak, fresh off a Super Bowl run as Seattle's O.C., should put Mendoza is the right spots to succeed early on.

In a perfect world, Mendoza can spend a season — or at least a solid chunk of games — riding the bench and watching Cousins. It's genuinely valuable for rookie quarterbacks to come along slowly. Throwing Mendoza into the fire straight away won't necessarily help him develop the right habits.

That said, if Mendoza does win the job outright, he's special enough that it probably works. He needs to take fewer sacks, but the football jumps out of Mendoza's hand with zip and accuracy. He's also tough as nails, willing to put his body on the line for the extra yard. That can be a dangerous trait for a quarterback, but Mendoza will stand tall in the pocket and deliver awesome throws under pressure. He also has an incredible work ethic; Mendoza practically lived in the film room at Indiana. He's made of the right stuff.