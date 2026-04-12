NFL Draft rumors: Myles Garrett mock trade and Jeremiyah Love's evolving stock

Simpson, meanwhile, could be a target for the New York Jets, who need their quarterback of the future.

Alongside Garrett, two prominent draft prospects in Jeremiyah Love and Ty Simpson will have new teams soon. Love looks like a surefire top-5 pick.

The NFL Draft is just under two weeks away. With it, the NFL trade winds are swirling around Browns pass-rusher Myles Garrett.

The Las Vegas Raiders will be on the clock with the No. 1 pick in less than two weeks, on April 23. As front offices continue to crunch the numbers, meet with prospects and determine their boards, the rumor mill is churning.

From a blockbuster Myles Garrett trade, to potential landing spots for Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love and Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson, here's what you need to know on the NFL Draft front:

Mock trade sends Myles Garrett to Super Bowl-contending Rams

Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Trade proposal sends Myles Garrett to Rams for multiple first-round picks

Browns moving Garrett's option bonus date signals a potential move

The Cleveland Browns may be quietly setting the stage for a Myles Garrett trade.

"The report of the option bonus date moving later for Myles Garrett makes me think Cleveland is planning on trading him,” an anonymous NFL exec told The Athletic's Mike Sando.

If Garrett's contract just got easier to trade, it could be time for a long overdue breakup. Garrett set the NFL sack record last season, but the Browns remain as far from contention as ever. Approaching the tail end of his football prime at 30 years old, Garrett deserves the chance to play for a contender.

Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport has a mock trade in mind:

This is the going rate for the most impactful defender in football. Byron Young, 28, recorded 12.0 sacks last season and earned his first Pro Bowl appearance. He's not on Garrett's level whatsoever, but he can help set the edge and keep a typically dominant Browns defense afloat.

Meanwhile, the Rams fall back on old habits with Matthew Stafford's Super Bowl window closing up. Los Angeles only gets a couple more bites at the apple, if that. We know the Rams' offense will produce, but Garrett takes the defense to potentially elite heights. This trade cements the Rams as overwhelming favorites to come out of the NFC.

We've seen the Rams trade first-round picks with reckless abandon in the past. The Rams won't be able to target Stafford's replacement in a loaded 2027 draft class at the QB position, but when Garrett is the prize, that's a risk worth taking. Los Angeles also has multiple first-round picks this year, so targeting Ty Simpson to sit behind Stafford for a year or two would be an option that's on the table.

Jeremiyah Love 'could be top-5 lock' in NFL Draft

Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Jeremiyah Love has emerged as a consensus top-five pick

The Notre Dame running back is frequently connected to Giants at No. 5

Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox says Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love "could be a top-five lock," citing recent mock draft projections across the industry. Both ESPN and The Ringer mocked Love to the Giants at No. 5, while B/R has Love going No. 4 overall to Tennessee. Todd McShay has also reported that someone in the Cardinals building is pushing "really, really hard" for Love at No. 3.

Someone “who has a say” in the Cardinals’ building is pushing “really, really hard” for Jeremiyah Love at No. 3, per @McShay13 👀 pic.twitter.com/TckHgZyWsW — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) April 3, 2026

New York and Tennessee would both pair Love with second-year quarterbacks in need of more support. Jaxson Dart and the Giants could use some of that long-lost Saquon Barkley. New York fans know what it's like to have such a dynamic threat in the backfield. Cam Ward and the Titans, meanwhile, just need help, period. He has arguably the weakest supporting cast in football.

Love is a special prospect, set to overcome all the factors that typically work against running backs in the draft. The NFL has gone away from viewing running backs as premium assets, yet Love has the game-breaking speed and vision to really elevate an offense. Better yet, he's an elite pass-catcher for the position, able to line up all over the field and impact winning in a variety of ways.

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah has Love ranked second on his big board, behind only projected No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza. There is a lot of faith in the Notre Dame speedster to break the mold and provide elite value at a position we typically don't associate with elite value. Then again, Kenneth Walker just won Super Bowl MVP. Running backs will never not have their place in the NFL hierarchy.

Jets are heavily linked to QB Ty Simpson

Ty Simpson | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jets did 'a lot of homework' on Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson

Despite interest, Simpson is not a guaranteed first-round pick

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson is widely viewed as the second-best prospect at his position, with projected No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza the only superior option in this month's draft. The 23-year-old recently visited with the New York Jets for a private workout and dinner.

"Word is [the Jets] came away impressed with [Simpson] as a person and his football character," ESPN's Rich Cimini writes. "Of course, it takes more than that to get drafted in the first round. It would be a surprise if the Jets take him with the 16th pick."

The Jets own two first-round picks — No. 2 and No. 16 — but while there are arguments out there for Simpson to land as high as No. 2, most outlets view him as a second- or third-round prospect. Simpson was phenomenal in his lone season at Alabama, but he has a tendency to get sped up under pressure. Moreover, he's a one-year college starter. The track record for NFL QBs with Simpson's lack of collegiate development reps is, for lack of a better term, scary.

New York could target Simpson in the second round. Or, as FanSided's Cody Williams predicts in his latest mock draft, we could see the Jets trade up for a third first-round pick. He has the Patriots trading out of the 31st pick and ceding Simpson to the Jets, where he can hopefully sit behind Geno Smith for a year and learn the ropes.

Simpson has awesome tools, but he needs the requisite seasoning that almost every star quarterback has. Josh Allen is really the lone exception and Simpson is not Josh Allen, folks. It also took Josh Allen a minute to find his stride in the NFL, lest we forget. The Jets' lack of infrastructure and dire track record at the QB position does not instill confidence in their ability to develop Simpson, but a year under Smith's mentorship — with hopefully some positive roster-building along the margins — could set the stage decently enough.