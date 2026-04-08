Building trades for Myles Garrett, AJ Brown and NFL stars without using 2026 draft picks

Proposed moves include Maxx Crosby to the Eagles for two first-rounders and De'Von Achane to the Seahawks to bolster their backfield with explosive talent.

With the NFL Draft right around the corner, front offices league-wide are crunching the numbers and weighing potential last-second moves. The early wave of free agency has already passed, and we've seen a handful of major trades trickle across the wire. That said, the 2026 draft does not necessarily need to serve as the deadline for blockbusters. Teams can trade their picks in 2027 and 2028, too.

So, let's dive into five popular names in the NFL rumor mill and determine what forward-looking trades, without 2026 draft picks, might look like.

WR D.K. Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers

DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

The Steelers probably won't trade DK Metcalf, who's still the clear No. 1 receiver in an otherwise weak room. That said, there's enough smoke floating through the rumor mill to at least discuss the possibility. Metcalf technically has four years on his contract, but there's an out after 2026.

He's a superhuman athlete, but not the most diverse route-runner, which could conflict with Mike McCarthy's new vision for the offense. Moreover, Pittsburgh has the 21st pick in this month's draft and could select Metcalf's replacement. It could also use a second-round pick next summer to potentially target Aaron Rodgers' replacement in a deep QB class.

Enter the Raiders, who will want to put Fernando Mendoza in the best possible position to succeed as a rookie — or who will be attempting to win games with Kirk Cousins, depending on how Klint Kubiak wants to play it. In either case, Metcalf gives the Raiders some much-needed star power at a position of need.

RB De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins

De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

The Dolphins are in full-on rebuild mode, even if there's clear internal belief in Malik Willis as a franchise-caliber quarterback. This roster is just not built to contend, which makes trading De'Von Achane feel like the obvious next move — even if the front office is publicly bullish on keeping him.

Achane is the most explosive runner in football right now, a blur between the tackles and a lightning bolt in the open field. He has utility as a pass-catcher, he can handle a three-down workload, and he's still in his prime at 24. He's also in the final year of his contract. The Dolphins, under no circumstances, should pay Achane what he's probably worth on the open market. The running back position is too volatile.

The Seahawks can gladly cough up a couple mid-round picks, however. It's far more palatable to extend Achane when he's in a proven winning context, with the infrastructure necessary to maximize his output. Seattle didn't want to pay Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker at the end of the day, but Achane is even better. In return, the Dolphins get a couple of picks to burn (or trade) in a draft where selecting Willis' successor could become prudent, depending on the results of next season.

EDGE Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders

Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Raiders struck a deal, on paper, to trade Maxx Crosby for a couple first-round picks, only for the Baltimore Ravens to backtrack at the last second over "concerns" about his "physical." Crosby is on the wrong side of 30 and it's fair to wonder about his durability after a season-ending knee injury. That said, he's also one of the best pass rushers in modern NFL history and a game-changer on the edge.

Philadelphia could use another high-end edge rusher after Jaelan Phillips' departure in free agency. We know Howie Roseman has an appetite for star-power and the gumption to swing a blockbuster trade when the opportunity arises. Philly made a push for Micah Parsons last offseason. Crosby is the next-best thing.

After the Baltimore snafu, if the Raiders can still net two first-round picks — even if they're a year or two down the road and probably less valuable, knowing this Eagles roster — trading Crosby feels like the only path forward. Getting him out of the AFC is a bonus.

WR A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Speaking of Eagles blockbusters, it still feels like A.J. Brown will join the Patriots at some point this offseason. A trade probably waits until after June 1 for cap purposes, but New England is circling like a vulture. Brown's relationship with Jalen Hurts, Nick Sirianni and this Eagles core could not be more blatantly toxic.

Philadelphia has a chance to replace Brown through the draft or simply invest full-stop in DeVonta Smith as a featured weapon. In any case, a 2027 first-round pick unlocks intriguing opportunities, whether it's another trade (see: Crosby, Maxx) or, potentially, a new quarterback, should the apparently fraught Hurts situation deteriorate even further. With all due respect to Tanner McKee, the Eagles probably aren't itching to turn the offense over to him.

This move bolsters Philadelphia's draft stores and adds an extra contingency plan, should the offense implode (again) under new playcaller Sean Mannion. Brown, meanwhile, gets the frest start he wants with a Super Bowl contender, where he can catch passes from a far more ambitious gunner in Drake Maye.

EDGE Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns

Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Myles Garrett set a new record with 23.0 sacks in 2025. He enters his age-30 season, a year after his historic contract extension, stuck in an all too familiar spot. The Browns are bad. Their quarterback situation is abysmal and there's no clear path to contention. Now, even Jim Schwartz, a great DC and the orchestrator of what few bright spots Garrett has known, is out the door — along with former head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Garrett could use an escape hatch, and this wouldn't be the worst time for Cleveland to cash in and recoup significant assets for an aging star. The Chargers, meanwhile, need help on the defensive line and would benefit profoundly from Garrett's unique versatility and the multi-faceted pressure he can put on an opponent.

This is a chance for Los Angeles to make up ground on the Chiefs and Broncos in a wide-open division, bolstering an already-talented defense while hoping Mike McDaniel and Justin Herbert can take the offense to new heights. Meanwhile in Cleveland, between this and the Travis Hunter trade, the Browns will be sitting on a mountain of future picks, useful as is, but also as trade bait once the roster is a bit more well-defined.