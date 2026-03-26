Why Nick Wright is upset about Travis Kelce's new Chiefs contract

Travis Kelce signed a three-year, $54.7 million contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs to remain their tight end... or that's how it initially appeared to be reported.

"It cannot be up to $57 million. It can’t be," Fox Sports host Nick Wright said incredulously on his What's Wright podcast Tuesday. He went on to take a shot at the insider who broke the news, accusing him of “wildly misleading” the public just to appease Kelce's agent, Mike Simon.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport posted to X on Monday with the details of Kelce's new deal after it was speculated the three-time Super Bowl champion was considering retirement. Though at 36 years old, playing an additional three years for that hefty a price tag seemed rather unusual to say the least.

#Chiefs Pro Bowl TE Travis Kelce has signed his contract, officially locking him in for 2026.



It’s a 3-year, $54.735M deal that can be worth up to $57.735M ($18.245M average) done by agent Mike Simon (@mikevmgsports) of @milkhoneysport. Year 1 is $12M plus 3M in incentives. pic.twitter.com/2iYvstuMrC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 23, 2026

"If you’re going to consider yourself a reporter and your job is to inform the public about news, then you cannot willingly put out intentionally wildly misleading information because you want the guy who runs Milk Honey Sport to owe you a favor," Wright said, lambasting Rapaport's wording.

Reported details of Travis Kelce's extension is a matter of semantics

Technically, Rapaport didn't report any incorrect information but Wright, ironically, has the moral high ground here. Travis Kelce is not playing another three years in the NFL but instead was done a solid by the Chiefs with a backloaded contract.

"There is absolutely no shot, even if Travis decides, ‘I want to keep playing,’ that he is going to get a $40 million balloon payment in early March [2027]," Wright explained. “The real actionable intel is Travis Kelce is on a de facto one-year, $12 million deal where he can make $3 million in incentives.”

Travis Kelce's actual contract numbers

Year (Age) Base Salary Total Cash Cap Hit Dead Cap 2026 (37) $1.3 million $12 million (guaranteed) $4.8 million $10.7 million 2027 (38) VOID VOID $3.5 million $7.1 million 2028 (39) VOID VOID $3.5 million $3.5 million

Incentives:

Incentive/Bonus Cash Training camp bonus $3 million (guaranteed) Per-game 90-man roster bonus $352,941 ($6 million guaranteed) Playing time incentive $750,000 with 60% snaps + playoff berth Playing time incentive $1 million with 70% snaps + playoff berth Playing time incentive $2 million with 80% snaps + playoff berth Super Bowl appearance incentive $250,000 with 60% regular season snaps Super Bowl appearance incentive $1 million with 70% regular season snaps

According to Spotrac, Kelce is only on record for the 2026 season with a base salary of $1.345 million and a salary cap hit of just over $4.8 million. The 2027 and 2028 campaigns are listed as void because the rest of his compensation will come as bonuses and incentives spread out across three total years, thus lessening the salary cap impact for Kansas City. A poison pill in the contract ($40 million guarantees on June 8, 2027) will ensure the Chiefs make their decision on Kelce's future early enough for him to find a new team if he wants to keep playing.



To be fair, the final sentence in Rapaport's X post explicitly states how the first year of the deal will work. Though he did conveniently leave out the crucial details that demonstrably puts any confusion over Kelce's playing future beyond 2026 to rest. The post made Kelce's agent look like he negotiated a ballooned deal for a future Hall of Famer on his final legs. An average salary of $18 million makes it look like Kelce is the third-highest-paid tight end in the NFL. That AAV is all smoke and mirrors.

Multiple articles have been published in the last 48 hours clarifying these details which can unfortunately further confuse fans and, frankly, waste the time of journalists who could be focusing their attention elsewhere.

I can't believe I'm further quoting Nick Wright to prove an ethical point but he put it rather succinctly.

"It’s not football fans’ job to really scour OverTheCap.com," Wright said.

Hopefully this is a wake-up call for contract reporting but if the trend unfortunately continues, there's going to have to be a serious conversation lest the public's trust be eroded further.