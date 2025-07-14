Nick Sirianni sounds like he is sublty preparing for a letdown in 2025

Philadelphia is still hyped from the Eagles winning it all in 2024; however, Nick Sirianni doesn’t sound like a guy penciling in another trophy just yet. If you listen closely, you’ll hear what’s not being said aloud, no bold repeat predictions, no guarantees or talk of more rings. Sirianni’s recent remarks have a sly edge, almost as if he’s laying down a soft landing for fans bracing for the NFL’s classic championship hangover.

“You either can be right where you are, or you can look at it like, ‘How are we going to get back to the Super Bowl?’ Error,” Sirianni said. “Man, resting on your laurels and resting on your past accomplishments? Error. That builds your confidence and stuff like that. But I think it’s just again, being right back into (what you’re doing now). That doesn’t mean that it’s easy.

“You’re in the building, and everyone has the common goal of getting better, and this and that. But then you go outside, and there are things pulling you in different directions because of the success. And that’s where it becomes tricky. It’s just making sure that you’re focused and locked in on where you are in each individual day. I know that’s boring. But success takes what it takes.”

Nick Sirianni refuses to allow Eagles to use word 'repeat'

Coach Sirianni has made it clear in his refusal to use the word “repeat.” His recent comments steer the focus toward hard work, not headlines and resting on past accomplishments. The rah-rah from last year is gone. It’s gut check time. He’s talking mental toughness and keeping the locker room hungry, not reminiscing about confetti falling from the sky.

The 2025 schedule is brutal. The Eagles open with the Dallas Cowboys in primetime and face a murderers’ row of contenders. They’ve the Kansas City Chiefs in a Super Bowl rematch for Week 2, then the Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos consecutively in the first five weeks of the season. Later in the year, Philly also has road games at Buffalo and Green Bay, plus all the NFC East rivals.

Even the best teams lose pieces, and the Eagles are no exception, so fresh faces must step up, with history not being on their side. Most Super Bowl champs stumble the next year—ask the 2018 Eagles.

Sirianni’s words come off like an insurance policy. He’s not promising another parade. The real challenge is staying hungry and resetting the culture. It’s a smart move, but it doesn’t exude the usual swagger we’re used to seeing. Every opponent will treat Philly like their personal Super Bowl. Sirianni wants his squad to remember that they haven’t accomplished anything yet in 2025. The pressure and expectations are sky-high, but the Eagles’ coach wants his team focused on the grind, not the end result.