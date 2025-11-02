An obscure Tom Brady record could fall to 41-year-old Marcedes Lewis at any point

Tom Brady played football for a long, long time, so you probably expect him to have most records for a quarterback. You'd be correct about that, as Brady holds the record for career pass completions, career passing touchdowns and career passing yards. That's what happens when the current GOAT of NFL quarterbacks plays until his mid 40s.

But would you believe me if I told you that Brady also almost holds a receiving record?

That's right: Brady, a quarterback, played so long that he actually has the second-most receiving yards by a player after the age of 40. If you want to get technical with it, he holds the record for receiving yards after 40 by a non-wide receiver.

Not that that means Brady was out there catching a bunch of passes. Jerry Rice holds the record with 2,169 yards, while Brady is second with...six yards. Yeah, six yards ain't a lot, but it technically puts him second.

However, Brady's grasp on No. 2 on the list — and on No. 1 among non-wideouts — might be in danger after the Denver Broncos made a recent signing at tight end. In fact, it could fall as soon as Sunday's game against the Texans, if that player has a role with his new team.

Marcedes Lewis is coming for Tom Brady's record

Denver signed tight end Marcedes Lewis this week. Lewis, who is 41 years old, is currently third on the list of receiving yards after age 40 with...two yards.

We're basically in a situation here where if Lewis catches a pass with the Broncos, he's going to pass Brady, though that's not to say Lewis is a lock to pass Brady.

Lewis was signed to Denver practice squad, but has been elevated for this week's game with Nate Adkins injured. Even then, he's third in the pecking order at tight end behind Evan Engram and Adam Trautman, so it's far from a guarantee that we'll actually see Lewis on the field on Sunday. He might just be a depth signing.

Even if he does get offensive snaps, might not be i the game plan. In 2024 with the Bears, Lewis played 220 snaps, but he was targeted just two times, catching one pass for two yards — the two yards that moved him to third in receiving yards by a 40-year-old player.

If all Lewis does is block, then Brady's place on the all-time list might be safe, but all it takes is one broken play where Bo Nix checks the ball down to Lewis for a five-yard gain for Brady to drop to third on the all-time list and for Lewis to take the mantle of "non-wide receiver with the most receiving yards after turning 40." It's a fun side storyline for Sunday's Texans/Broncos game.