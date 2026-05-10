Odell Beckham Jr. could be exactly what the New York Giants' young receivers need

Odell Beckham Jr. last suited up on an NFL field in 2024 with the Miami Dolphins. The New York Giants are considering a move for their former star receiver as rumors are swirling that the Giants might be interested. At first it sounds like a terrible idea, but is it really that bad? Beckham, OBJ, is 33 years old and twice removed from an ACL injury since he left New York. He’s not offering production for the Giants – though it wouldn’t hurt with all the depth issues the Giants have had at receiver.

What Beckham brings to New York this time around is much different, and possibly even more valuable, than success on the field. He’d be the perfect mentor for Malik Nabers and Malachi Fields, particularly, but for this offense as a whole. Nobody knows New York like Beckham and nobody will appreciate the chance to encourage the future of Giants football than Beckham. What he brings at this point in his career isn’t stats in the box score, but it’s also something that will finally help this New York Giants team turn into a real playoff contender.

Why Odell Beckham Jr. reuniting with the New York Giants is a win-win

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) looks on before a game against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-Imagn Images | Jessica Rapfogel-Imagn Images

John Harbaugh didn’t show his hand about what the Giants plan on doing about Beckham’s interest in reigniting his near dormant NFL career. There’s a reason for that. Veteran leadership is invaluable and when you get a player that knows their role and isn’t trying to overstep, it can create a chemistry on this team that could actually benefit the team more than any catches, yards or touchdown receptions can.

Harbaugh and Beckham built a relationship back when Beckham played for Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens back in 2023. Beckham played in 14 games, had just over 500 receiving yards and three touchdown catches. He hasn’t had a season with more than 565 receiving yards since his first ACL injury in Cleveland.

The Giants aren’t signing him to be a gem and he’s not joining them to have a massive role. He’s there if they need him, but his veteran presence is why both sides could make a deal happen.

What Malik Nabers could gain from Odell Beckham Jr.’s arrival

Malik Nabers might have the most to gain from Beckham coming back to East Rutherford. Nabers is coming off a torn ACL and is being set up to be the star receiver in this offense moving forward. Nabers could lean on Beckham about bouncing back after a major career injury. Nabers is early enough in his career where he can still grow, develop and learn. Beckham knows what it takes to become a star in New York.

They also have the LSU connection that could help them bond and be an asset to Nabers. When Beckham and Jarvis Landry teamed up in Cleveland, it breathed new life into the Browns. They had some maturity and discipline issues that both Landry and Beckham were able to patch together. That’s what I’d expect Beckham to be in New York.

Why New York is the only team keeping Odell Beckham Jr. from retiring

Odell Beckham Jr. with the New York Giants. The two sides have entertained a reunion for the 2026 season. | Danielle Parhizkaran / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

You would have thought at this point Beckham would have called it a career, but he’s hoping for one more revival season and it feels like the Giants are the only team keeping him from officially calling it. Harbaugh said there are teams that could take Beckham but the nature of it is, if that’s the case, he wouldn’t have been out all of last season. Beckham’s season in Miami showed he’s far removed from the explosive playmaker he was earlier in his career.

Why take a chance on an aging vet with an extensive injury history when a rookie or free agent could be a better short term option? The difference with New York is they don’t need him to produce. They need his mentorship. New York is the only team Beckham should play for. Any other move for Beckham doesn’t make sense and honestly, probably doesn’t even exist.

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