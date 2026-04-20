Why a Giants reunion with Odell Beckham Jr. is two steps back for New York

There was a time when Odell Beckham Jr. played for the New York Giants as one of the most feared wideouts in football. Unfortunately for all involved, that occurred way back in 2018. That's why the notion that New York could benefit from bringing Beckham Jr. back into the fold in 2026 is pure and utter nonsense.

The idea of such a reunion might have seemed outlandish before word broke on Monday of OBJ coming back to northern New Jersey for a workout and physical, with an eventual deal seeming more and more likely. It's now easy to envision a scenario where New York brings Beckham into training camp to see if he has enough juice to help breathe some life into a receiver room that still has lots of questions around Malik Nabers.

But that's the wrong question for the Giants to be asking themselves right now. Even if Beckham Jr. can marginally improve the team's pass-catching options this season, there's still no logic in investing a roster spot into a 33-year-old wide receiver who is squarely past his prime.

It's important to note that Beckham Jr. did not play a single snap in 2025 and has suffered multiple serious injuries throughout his career. Betting on a player of his age to recover fully from any sort of major injury — especially one who was as reliant on explosiveness was Beckham Jr. was — is poor business for any team, much less one so in need of young talent.

What should the Giants do instead of signing Odell Beckham Jr?

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The silver lining to the reporting around Beckham Jr.'s visit is that the Giants have no intentions of offering him a contract prior to the 2026 NFL Draft. That is the proper place for their front office to be shopping for help at wide receiver.

This year's draft class of wide receivers may not be blessed with elite talent at the top, but it is a class that features excellent depth. That should allow New York to find potential starters on Day 2 or even later if they trust their scouting department to unearth a hidden gem or two.

The team's decision to exchange Dexter Lawrence for the No. 10 pick only adds to the flexibility the Giants should feel about their draft plans. They might not feel comfortable taking a receiver available to them with that selection, but it should permit them to fill a need at another premium position.

The natural follow-up is that the Giants would be free to take bigger swings at the wideout spot in later rounds. Ted Hurst is a small -school prospect who has all of the athletic gifts needed to succeed at the pro level. Former Louisville standout Chris Bell is recovering from a knee injury that cut his collegiate career short but could turn into a steal for a team like the Giants that needs help on the outside.

The Beckham Jr. situation might be different if the Giants were a player or two away from being Super Bowl contenders. But that's just not where the franchise is in their lifecycle. They need to invest in the future at every opportunity. Bringing in a nostalgic veteran like Beckham Jr. is a luxury they cannot afford.