Ranking Jordyn Tyson NFL Draft landing spots as teams swarm his pro day

Over half the NFL appears to be interested in drafting Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson. Exactly 18 teams reportedly attended his pro day workout on Friday, one of the largest turnouts of this cycle.

Tyson, 21, is projected to be a high first-round pick in the upcoming draft with little consensus over which franchise will land his talents. Other first-round receiving talents like Ohio State's Carnell Tate and USC's Makai Lemon are in the mix for the same selections which complicates matters.

However, Tysons' cumulative efforts across two seasons in Tempe (136 catches, 1,812 receiving yards, 18 touchdowns) make him a premium prospect for teams looking to improve their offensive weaponry. He won't go first or second overall - those spots are seemingly locked up by QB Fernando Mendoza and LB Arvelle Reese — but anything after that is certainly a possibility (whether reasonable or not).

Predicting where WR Jordyn Tyson will be picked in the first round

New York Giants

Joining QB Jaxson Dart, WR1 Malik Nabers and former Sun Devil RB Cam Skattebo makes the Giants Tyson's "dream team" destination, according to USA Today's Art Stapleton. Other well-plugged in insiders like ESPN's Peter Schrager and the New York Post's Ryan Dunleavy believe general manager Joe Schoen and head coach John Harbaugh are also high on Tyson.

New York selects No. 5 overall which would probably be a reach for Tyson, so a trade back into the teens would be the likeliest scenario if Schoen and Harbaugh are comfortable skipping out on a Sonny Styles or Francis Mauigoa. There would be a calculation of whether defense and offensive line can be addressed in the second round just as well (No. 37 overall) and if a trade for NT Dexter Lawrence with a first-rounder coming back materializes. Tyson would give Dart two deep threats and enhance an offense that looks poised to develop into one of the deadliest in the league.

Kansas City Chiefs

Another favorite of Schrager's predictions, Kansas City is in need of a receiving boost and Tyson fits that bill if Tate and Lemon are both gone by picks No. 9 and 29. The Chiefs currently boast a receiver room with only Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy as top weapons for QB Patrick Mahomes. Adding Tyson would give the most recent Super Bowl dynasty yet another speed demon who will terrorize opposing secondaries.

It's also unlikely Kansas City uses its Top 10 pick on a wide receiver that's been the center of the debate over which prospect should be taken first out of the position group. Tyson isn't the consensus WR1 in this draft and that's because of his rightly concerning injury history. He's suffered a multi-ligament tear in his knee in 2022, a broken collarbone late in 2024 and an aggravated hamstring pull last season. It's entirely possible he just falls to the end of the first round on that concern alone which would be optimal for the Chiefs who could save a buck and still land another top prospect early on.

Miami Dolphins

While it could easily be viewed as irresponsible for the Dolphins to select Jaylen Waddle's replacement at No. 11 overall, they may get away with it if they wait for pick No. 30 thanks to their trade with the Denver Broncos for the veteran wideout in March. Tyson would fill a vital need for incoming QB Malik Willis while being just inexperienced enough to allow the team to continue its tank.

There is, of course, the possibility Miami is just going to take who it believes is the best available receiver when No. 11 rolls around. That could be Tate if he falls, that could be Lemon or that could even be Washington's Denzel Boston if the Dolphins are going to be the first team to reach and shake things up. Tyson feels like a more natural fit for the late-first round with his injury history which will save Miami money in the long run.

Cleveland Browns

The Browns are a mess. Jerry Jeudy is WR1 and we have absolutely no idea who their starting quarterback is going to be. However, they too own two picks in the first round (Nos. 6 and 24). That provides a flexibility where Cleveland can take the best available player early and then take a luxury like Tyson later on the first night of the draft.

Cleveland could be tempted into drafting a local product like Tate, though, who was a favorite of Buckeye fans in Columbus just 140 miles south of Lake Erie. The Browns have reached for talent too early in previous drafts so we can't put it past them. Tyson would probably fit Cleveland's scheme better as a deep threat and eventually pull defenders off Jeudy in the long term.

Los Angeles Rams

Davante Adams and Matthew Stafford won't be Rams forever. Puka Nacua has off-field troubles of his own he's dealing with which put into question how much longer his future in Los Angeles is. Tyson would be a responsible, forward-looking selection by the team at No. 13 overall. He'd get the opportunity to learn under both Adams and Stafford, of which he's shown a desire to learn from the greats already like ASU's wide receivers coach Hines Ward.

Tyson would have to display at his pro day that his injury woes are behind him and he's still got the bursts that made him stand out from the rest of the pack. He'd be immediately joining a Super Bowl contender which would frustrate the rest of the NFC, especially the defending champion Seattle Seahawks. With as much attention as he's getting at a single workout, he could either increase his demand or severely cull the herd.

More NFL news and analysis: