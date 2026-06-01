Odell Beckham Jr. returning to Giants reeks of a feel-good PR move

The real test will be whether the 33-year-old can still separate from NFL defenders or become a ceremonial presence in the offense.

The move adds a familiar face but little depth to a crowded and uncertain receiving corps that still lacks clear hierarchy beyond its top rookie.

If you're a New York Giants fan who didn't burn your Odell Beckham Jr. jersey at some point between 2019 and now, we've got some good news. OBJ is officially back at MetLife Stadium on a one-year deal with the G-Men — although he seems to just bring good vibes to the function and not much else.

Ready for Odell’s return 😤 pic.twitter.com/ZeFeUylYlT — New York Giants (@Giants) June 1, 2026

After the Beckham Jr. signing, New York now has a grand total of 12 wide receivers on the roster — well, really 11, considering that Gunner Olszewski is out for the year after tearing his Achilles. However, there are still massive question marks as to who second-year QB Jaxson Dart is going to be distributing the ball to most consistently after WR1 Malik Nabers (if the 2024 first-rounder is healthy).

Odell Beckham Jr. adds little stability to Giants' crowded and uncertain WR room

Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants - NFL 2025 | Al Bello/GettyImages

Darius Slayton is the only returning veteran from last season who sits in a starter's position. Isaiah Hodgins and Jalin Hyatt, also returning from 2025, would be lucky to make the practice squad by the end of training camp.

New head coach John Harbaugh gave general manager Joe Schoen a shopping list of weapons he wants to try out, including tight end Isaiah Likely from his previous employer in Baltimore. Schoen also signed Darnell Mooney and Calvin Austin III and drafted Notre Dame's Malachi Fields on Day 2 to round out the room. Understandably, though, none of those names inspired a ton of confidence for a team hoping to make a real leap this season — and give its second-year quarterback as healthy an environment as possible.

It would be shocking to see Beckham Jr. cut in August after there was so much hype surrounding a reunion, but the team (and its fans) needs to be realistic about what his role will be in the year of our lord 2026. He hasn't played a full campaign since his arrival in Cleveland, when he was traded from New York in the first place. That was, coincidentally, the last time he recorded a 1,000-yard campaign.

Nobody should be expecting WR1-level production from the 33-year-old, but being hopeful for a return to his 500-plus-yard resurgence when he lifted the Lombardi Trophy as a Los Angeles Ram in 2021 isn't unreasonable. Beckham Jr. will have to demonstrate he still has some speed and ability to get open in order for Dart to consider him an option in his progressions.

The ceiling for OBJ would be a 500-yard campaign in which he works his way up to WR3 on the depth chart. It may require a couple more injuries to pass guys like Austin and Mooney, but offensive depth is something New York has been desperately craving the last few years.

Only one thing is certain from this signing, though. The fans will have a familiar face paired with the (seemingly) bright future of young talent and personalities on this new generation Giants team. It also didn't hurt to tap into the nostalgia to distract from the unnecessary drama prompted by Dart's appearance at a Republican campaign rally in late May.

It's now just a waiting game to see which version of OBJ shows up for Big Blue this season. In the meantime, wear that No. 13 jersey loud and proud again. Hopefully he gets a proper "Once a Giant, Always a Giant" sendoff when this is all said and done.