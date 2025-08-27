One dark horse NFL Draft pick from every round who could shine in 2025

The NFL preseason is over, rosters are cut down to the maximum 53 players and some draftees saw their professional careers get extended, while others’ were put on hold until they're signed again. But when it comes to the ones that were signed, which ones are destined for a prosperous NFL future.

Not the ones that we already know are ready to make an immediate impact on their new rosters. These are the dark horses, the ones that may have sifted through the cracks and managed to have high value when they were drafted. Or the players that made an impression during preseason that they just might get a decent role in the season.

If you don’t know these players, here are the ones that are set to break through their rookie seasons. Here’s one player from every round of this past NFL Draft that will undoubtedly be a massive addition.

One Dark Horse draft pick from every round

Round 1

S Malaki Starks, Baltimore Ravens (27th pick of the first round)

Malaki Starks was taken at the end of the first round and the only question I have is how did he slip this far down. He was a beast at Georgia, a safety that can play both in coverage and in the box to help with attacking the run. The only thing I can think is that Isaiah Simmons ruined his draft stock (unintentionally). Simmons was drafted inside the top 10 back in 2020 and he never became the player the Cardinals thought he would have.

Starks landing in Baltimore is going to be a problem. With Kyle Hamilton and Starks in the secondary, the Ravens defense got a whole lot better. It also eliminated any more excuses for Lamar Jackson to not make a run for a Super Bowl.

Round 2

S Andrew Mukuba, Philadelphia Eagles (32nd pick of the second round)

Somehow, NFL teams just keep letting the Philadelphia Eagles continue to build an unreal defense. Not only did they nab Jihaad Campbell in the first round, but they added Texas’ Andrew Mukuba to their secondary. He already showed just how much he’ll fit in with the defense, getting a pick-six in the preseason.

Philadelphia just puts together an elite defense year after year, and Mukuba will certainly be a welcomed addition. This defense took some hits on the defensive line, but they added both a linebacker and safety that should make them forget about the losses in the trenches.

Round 3

TE Harold Fannin Jr., Cleveland Browns (3rd pick of the third round)

The Cleveland Browns already had David Njoku who’s become a cornerstone in this offense, but they seemingly picked up his replacement in Harold Fannin Jr. in the third round. It was actually a great pick up as they not only get insurance if they refuse to re-sign Njoku, but get a player with a lot of upside.

Fannin is already set to have a decent role in this offense and if he takes off, it could be what kick starts the Browns figuring out their offense. They have a receiver deficiency so bringing in a young tight end that could add another weapon to this offense was smart.

Round 4

RB Cam Skattebo, New York Giants (3rd pick of the fourth round)

Cam Skattebo burst onto the scene late in the 2024 season for Arizona State. He quickly became an x-factor for them during their playoff run. Now with the New York Giants, he’s in a great position to be the feature back for the Giants. Since the Giants parted ways with Saquon Barkley, they haven’t been able to find that new explosive back.

Skattebo is the perfect back where he can run downhill, but out make a play in the backfield. Though he didn’t do much this preseason, the Giants should invest in him this year and if he strings together a few good games, he could take on a bigger role.

Round 5

LB Shemar James, Dallas Cowboys (14th pick of the fifth round)

Shemar James was drafted out of Florida and landing with the Dallas Cowboys might be one of the better landing spots. Dallas hasn’t quite figured out their linebacker room after Sean Lee and Leighton Vander Esch retirements. They’ve had some fill-ins, but nobody that’s taken over that role full-time. Does James have the potential? Sure, but he’ll first need the opportunity.

Dallas added Kenneth Murray Jr. but with DeMarvion Overshown out most likely for the season, that should give James a chance to play this year. He had a solid preseason and if he can build on it in the regular season it could help him start a defensive rebuild for the Cowboys.

Round 6

WR Jimmy Horn Jr., Carolina Panthers (32nd pick of the sixth round)

The Carolina Panthers are still deep in their rebuild phase. As a result, they’ve added a plethora of receivers to their roster to try and give Bryce Young as many weapons as possible. Jimmy Horn Jr. was one of the many weapons Shedeur Sanders had last season at Colorado. While Horn will have to work his way into a bigger role, if he can make an impression with the Panthers he could become a solid option down the road.

He had just six catches this preseason so not a lot to base his potential on. But if he has the same big play ability as he did in college, he could quickly become an asset to this offense.

Round 7

WR Tez Johnson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (19th pick of the seventh round)

The Tampa Buccaneers have a massive need for a receiver, as injuries have decimated them before the season even starts. Jalen McMillan got hurt during training camp and Chris Godwin is still ailing from his ankle injury. They need depth more than anything and though Emeka Egbuka was a solid pickup, they need more.

With Johnson, he can be a player that gets a chance to have a bigger role early on. Godwin can’t play before Week 5, so the opportunity is there. He has a chance to make an impression early, and Baker Mayfield isn’t shy about moving the ball around. Johnson has the perfect chance to prove why the Bucs gamble was worth it.

Undrafted Free Agent

WR Isaiah Bond, Cleveland Browns

Isaiah Bond wasn’t charged in a sexual assault case and almost as immediately as that news was announced, it was also announced the Cleveland Browns were signing Bond. As long as everything remains good with his off-the-field character, he’s a solid addition to this offense. The Browns need offensive weapons and it looks like he’ll get a chance.

At both Texas and Alabama, he was a big play player. Cleveland has one already in Jerry Jeudy. Adding Bond in the mix and this offense could be coming together.