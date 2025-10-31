One player every AFC West team should replace at the trade deadline

The AFC West is just one of those special divisions in the NFL that could possibly see three of its teams make the playoffs. The Chiefs, Chargers, and Broncos are all legitimately hoping for to be playing football in February, and while all are largely set up for the rest of the season, would be wise to make a few minor tweaks at the trade deadline. Even the Raiders will have something to do, as the conundrum that is Jakobi Meyers' contract situation juxtaposed against whatever return they can get in exchange for his expiring contract grows ever more urgent.

These are the players each team in the AFC West should consider looking at replacing by the trade deadline.

Kansas City Chiefs: Derrick Nnadi, DT

My personal hope for the Chiefs is that they would address their forsaken running back room, but the returns of Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice to the roster make Kansas City's offense explosive enough without an expensive upgrade at running back that they likely can't afford without major payroll or roster tweaks.

In the meantime, then, Kansas City could stand to tweak its defensive line a little bit, particularly on the inside. Rookie tackle Omarr Norman-Lott is currently out for the season with a torn ACL, and even before he went down, fellow tackle Derrick Nnadi was uninspiring, to say the least. His 13% win rate against run blockers is the worst at the position, and despite playing fewer snaps against the pass, has posted an even more abysmal 0% win rate against pass blockers.

Los Angeles Chargers: Bradley Bozeman, C

Given the rise of Kimani Vidal, the Chargers' sudden panic at running back has been largely quieted to a dull roar. If nothing else, he will be a more than serviceable stopgap for them until Omarion Hampton returns. Same goes for much of their offensive line now that Joe Alt is back in the lineup.

Elsewhere however, we run into a number of issues, chief of which are Bozeman and RT Trey Pipkins III. Both are near the bottom at their respective positions, but while the edge of the line is generally considered a more important hole to fill than the middle, Bozeman's PFF scores are just too bad to ignore, especially in his pass blocking (41.9). He's credited with 5 hits allowed and 21 pressures thus far in the season, and the Chargers could easily find help elsewhere.

Las Vegas Raiders: Jakobi Meyers, WR

Jakobi Meyers is the best wide receiver in Las Vegas, bar none. But Geno Smith is lost behind one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL, Meyers is ceding an inordinate amount of touches and touchdowns to third year wideout Tre Tucker, and perhaps most importantly, has already asked to be dealt.

At the core of their impending split, Meyers and Las Vegas' front office were unable to agree on an extension of his services during the past offseason, and he's only under contract to the end of this campaign. The Raiders had better attempt to get a return for him if they're able, because once Meyers enters free agency, he will very likely walk for nothing. And underutilized as he was, Vegas needs to find a way to replace their best receiver ASAP.

Denver Broncos: Alex Singleton, LB

Gifted with one of the more well-rounded rosters in the NFL, the Broncos have very few weak points. Even Bo Nix has continued what I assume going forward will be his trend of waking up near the halfway point of the season and realizing that there's football to be played. Denver is largely set everywhere, especially on defense, where they are top 10 in every single major category.

If there is a weak spot to be found anywhere on the Broncos' roster, it's linebacker Alex Singleton. He's made his plays, to be sure, but is largely the lone 'very good' in a unit full of 'great'. Particularly against pass catching backs, Singleton is one to target on scheme, and that doesn't just happen out of nowhere. I'm not saying that he's disappointing by any stretch of the imagination thus far, but if Denver has a chink in their defensive armor, it's him.