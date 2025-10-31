One player every NFC West team should replace at the trade deadline

We're already basically at the halfway point of the 2025 NFL season, and as the playoff picture becomes clearer each week, no division has a hotter race to the top than the NFC West. Through eight weeks, three teams in what could be football's toughest division are posting winning records, including the injury-riddled San Francisco 49ers.

And with the trade deadline looming closer than ever, these are the gaps left behind, either by injury or skill, that each team in the NFC West has to address as soon as they can.

San Francisco 49ers: Fred Warner, LB

Listen, we can talk about their battered offense all we want: Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings, and Ricky Pearsall have all missed significant time this season, and the staff continues to dance around whoever's healthy between Mac Jones and Brock Purdy. But as long as their coaching remains elite and the dark pacts Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle have with the football gods remains intact, the Niners will be serviceable enough on defense.

No, the biggest issue that they have to tackle (pun sadly intended) is the missing services of DE Nick Bosa, and most recently, LB Fred Warner. The two of them leave behind a massive gap in defensive coordinator Robert Saleh's defense, and he can't keep throwing bodies at the wall every single week. If they can get their hands on a young difference maker at either EDGE or LB, the Niners are set. Cue the call to New York for Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Seattle Seahawks: Cooper Kupp, WR

Speaking of pacts with the dark and unknowable football gods, Cooper Kupp must have siphoned the health of Malik Nabers into himself from across the country. But regardless, the Seattle Seahawks are currently sitting atop the division against all expectations, and have all the reason in the world to strike while the iron is hot. Kupp is doing a great job as a blocker, but saying he's a second option to Jaxon Smith-Njigba is laughable. JSN is sitting at 50/70 receptions and 819 yards, and the Seahawks need a true number two threat at receiver proper (no, AJ Barner doesn't count).

And the market is very good at the position. Jakobi Meyers is unhappy in Las Vegas, the Browns should be wanting to tear everything down to the studs, hell, Calvin Ridley's most hopeful years were when he was coming up alongside Julio Jones. Seattle has a buffet of options to choose from, and they'd better sit down and dine while momentum is on their side.

Los Angeles Rams: Joshua Karty, K

Perhaps under the most pressure of every team in the division with 2025 looking like Matt Stafford's swan song year, the Los Angeles Rams simply can't afford to absorb the costly mistakes made by their kicker, and I'm not joking. Their offense is as high-powered as any in the league, and while their defense could use improvements, they are among the best situational and red zone units in the NFL, allowing the third-fewest points in the league despite allowing a middling amount of yardage both in the air and on the ground.

Meanwhile, I'm surprised Karty hasn't already been locked out of LA's practice facility in secret. You can forgive the two blocked field goals against Philadelphia, but a series of gaffs against the 49ers and missing from 26 yards with Baltimore showing zero pressure at all is unforgivable for the standard that LA is holding itself to.

Arizona Cardinals: Isaiah Adams, G

The easy answer here would be running back, as both James Conner and Trey Benson are both on IR. But despite their ability to keep games close, the Cardinals are likely planning for next season onwards. Their running back stable is largely set for the future, as well: even when James Conner retires, Trey Benson (23) and Bam Knight (24) are both young with bright futures, as is hypothetical third stringer Emari Demercado (26).

No, the weakest spot for the Arizona Cardinals is their interior offensive line, which has been putrid thus far. Isaiah Adams has posted a run block PFF grade of 49.3, good for 71st out of 82 qualified guards. His overall grade of 44 is even worse (76 out of 82). If they don't try to find a replacement for Kyler Murray in the meantime, Arizona's first order of business would be to make sure that there is some way to move on from Adams, either via the trade or in the draft.