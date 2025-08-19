One quarter was all it took to prove Bengals must pay Trey Hendrickson immediately

For reasons only the Cincinnati Bengals can explain, the Trey Hendrickson contract saga still has not come to an end. The superstar defensive end wants an extension, and the Bengals want to keep him around, yet, they're refusing to meet his demands and have set a ridiculous price in trade talks. There's no reason for the Bengals, a team in a clear win-now window, to not pay arguably the best defensive lineman in the sport, and they just got yet another reason to just bite the bullet.

Just one quarter of their preseason game against the Washington Commanders, shows that the Bengals need Hendrickson.

Trey Hendrickson staring at the Bengals front office right now

The Bengals took a 7-0 lead on their first drive of the contest, but just four plays later, the game was tied. Jayden Daniels marched the Commanders right down the field and scored with ease. 74 yards on four plays!

The Commanders first drive:



4 Plays

74 Yards

1 Touchdown



The Bengals defense is at peak form🔥

Sure, Daniels is an elite quarterback so the Bengals' defense can get a slight pass, but this looked way too easy. Additionally, why couldn't they stop Josh Johnson, Washington's third stringer? Johnson needed just three plays in Washington's next drive to get the Commanders 44 yards down the field and in the end zone to give the team the lead. The Bengals got off to a quick start, but lost their lead in record time thanks to their abysmal defense.

The quarter ended and it's abundantly clear that the Bengals' defense is an unmitigated disaster. Paying Trey Hendrickson is the only way this team can be remotely competitive in 2025.

Preview of Bengals' defense without Trey Hendrickson should get extension done before start of second quarter

