One reason every NFL team should feel super optimistic after the 2026 draft

As long as there is an NFL Draft, there will be winners and losers. It's just the nature of the beast; it's a zero-sum game, and for every team that has the perfect prospect fall into its lap, another will be left scrambling — and leaving its fan base scratching its head.

But it's also true that, with over 250 players selected in all, you can always find some sort of silver lining. So, as we set out on the sleepiest portion of football's offseason, we're going to do just that. Here's one reason why all 32 teams should feel optimistic coming out of draft weekend.

Arizona Cardinals: The offensive line overhaul begins

The less said about the Jeremiyah Love selection, the better; suffice to say that the novelty will wear off once he's running into stacked boxes for a 2-7 team without an offensive identity. Arizona didn't do nearly enough to lay the foundation for whoever their next quarterback of the future will be — and no, it's not Carson Beck — but one stone that is in place is second-round guard Chase Bisontis, a road-grader who should hit the ground running as a rookie. Find him a running mate at right tackle, and we might have something here.

Atlanta Falcons: The sky is the limit for Kendal Daniels

Missouri v Oklahoma | Brian Bahr/GettyImages

It's hard to make too big a splash when you have just six total picks, only two of which come in the top 125 overall. The Falcons still have needs up front on defense, but they made one of my very favorite picks of the draft in Daniels — a former safety turned linebacker at Oklahoma whose freaky movement skills give him tons of upside as he learns to see the game at the NFL level. If you squint, you can see a bit of Sonny Styles here, and if he hits anywhere close to that level, it could be transformative for Atlanta's defense.

Baltimore Ravens: Lamar Jackson finally has a ball-winner

All due respect to Zay Flowers, but Baltimore has been missing a legitimate X receiver for years now, a guy who can make Lamar Jackson's life easier on the outside by winning at the catch point with size and physicality. They took two big swings in that direction with USC's Ja'Kobi Lane and Indiana's Elijah Sarratt. They're a bit of a foil of each other — Lane has droolworthy measurables but struggled to translate them, while Sarratt is a more average athlete but a refined technician — and double-dipping increases the odds that at least one of them will hit. And if one of them does, this offense has everything it needs.

Buffalo Bills: Brandon Beane played the board beautifully

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Buffalo didn't have one or two glaring needs so much as they had depth needs everywhere, a real cause for concern considering their limited capital entering the weekend (No. 26 overall, no second-rounder and just three picks inside the top 150). But Brandon Beane did his thing, moving back to pick up not just a second-round pick but two extra fourth-rounders as well. As a result, the Bills were able to grab help everywhere they needed it, from cornerback (Ohio State's Davison Igbinosun) to linebacker (TCU's Kaleb Elarms-Orr) to a vertical threat for Josh Allen (UConn WR Skyler Bell) to a fifth-round steal in South Carolina safety Jalon Kilgore.

Carolina Panthers: This defense could be ready to take off

Part of me was hoping that Carolina would get aggressive in the final year of Bryce Young's rookie deal and move up for another receiver or defensive difference-maker. That didn't happen, and while I still have some questions about whether Tetairoa McMillan will have enough help, I love what the Panthers did in the secondary, adding corner Will Lee III and safety Zakee Wheatley. Those were two underrated needs, and after adding EDGE Jaelan Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd in free agency, all three levels have been revamped for Ejiro Evero. Now's the time.

Chicago Bears: Safety has become a strength

Oklahoma State v Oregon | Robin Alam/ISI Photos/GettyImages

Defensive line was the No. 1 area I wanted to see Chicago address in the draft, and I'd be lying if I said I wasn't disappointed that Ryan Poles neglected to do so. Then again, I'd also be lying if I said I would've passed up the opportunity to take Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman at No. 25 overall. That's great value, and along with free-agent acquisition Coby Bryant, Chicago has totally remade a safety group that could've been a weakness with the departure of Jaquan Brisker and Kevin Byard III. Dennis Allen will know what to do here.

Cincinnati Bengals: Cashius Howell could unlock this defense

The Bengals weren't as far away from competence defensively as you think; if you watched them down the stretch last season, they were actually pretty good at times, especially at cornerback. The acquisition of Dexter Lawrence plugged the hole on the interior, leaving just linebacker — and some added pass-rush juice — as a question mark. There's a chance Howell can check both boxes if Al Golden is creative enough; in addition to being a menace off the edge, he's better as a dropped than you'd expect. If he hits the ground running, look out.

Cleveland Browns: The stage is set for [insert 2027 QB here]

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It's hard to ask for much more from a single draft, as the Browns loaded up with talent along the offensive line and at wide receiver. With Spencer Fano in at tackle and KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston joining Harold Fannin, Quinshon Judkins and Cedric Tillman, Cleveland has put the requisite foundation in place to make sure that whichever QB they inevitably make a run at in next year's draft will have a support system around him on day one.

Dallas Cowboys: This defense might not be terrible!

Really, that's where the bar is; given how many points Dallas will score this season, they just need to be passable defensively to be a real threat in the NFC. And this draft might be enough to get them there: Not only did they devote a ton of resources to addressing their moribund pass rush, but Caleb Downs will be a big-play eraser at safety and Florida's Devin Moore was a steal at cornerback in the fourth round. Drafting has never been the problem for Jerry Jones and Co., and while I still have some questions about run defense, the Cowboys are ready to rock.

Denver Broncos: Kage Casey could be a steal

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The Broncos lacked a first-round pick in this year's draft but also lacked much of any holes on one of the NFL's best rosters; if anything, they just needed to guard against aging along the offensive line. They did just that with Casey, a tackle at Boise State who could play inside or out at the next level. He was one of my very favorite mid-round picks — he more than held his own against the likes of Penn State, Notre Dame and Oregon — and should be ready to start as soon as 2027. The fact that Denver also picked up a perfect Sean Payton chess piece in NC State tight end Justin Joly was just the cherry on top.

Detroit Lions: Blake Miller

That's it, that's the tweet. It was nice that Detroit picked up potential contributors at EDGE and cornerback, but priority No. 1 on draft weekend was to find a solution at tackle. That's why I loved the Miller pick: He might force Penei Sewell to flip to the left side, but he might be the single sturdiest, most Week 1-ready tackle in this class, exactly what the Lions need as they attempt to maximize the time they have left with Jared Goff.

Green Bay Packers: A much-needed defensive injection

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The Micah Parsons trade meant that Green Bay didn't have much to work with in this draft, despite having several holes to fill along both lines of scrimmage and in the secondary. But in corner Brandon Cisse, edge rusher Dani Dennis-Sutton and Missouri defensive tackle Chris McClellan, the Packers found good value on three quality prospects at three positions of need. Brian Gutekunst needed a better CB2, more pass rush and a run plugger inside, and with any luck, he checked all three boxes.

Houston Texans: This defense might set records

Do I still have questions about this offensive line, even with first-round pick Keylan Rutledge board? Sure. Am I sold on CJ Stroud? Not really, no. But honestly, at this point, it might not matter what the offense does; Houston's defense could be historically good, with Ohio State defensive tackle Kayden McDonald and USC safety Kamari Ramsey added to what was already a ferocious unit. If Stroud just stays out of his own way, I have a hard time seeing who will unseat the Texans in the AFC.

Indianapolis Colts: AJ Haulcy is Lou Anarumo's dream

2024 LSU Archive | Ella Hall/LSU/GettyImages

Credit to Chris Ballard: Indy's most pressing needs were at edge rusher, linebacker and safety, and he hit all three with limited resources. Haulcy, in particular, feels like a hand-in-glove fit with Lou Anarumo: He was an incredibly savvy box safety at LSU who should be able to do the same alongside Cam Bynum with the Colts, and that's a must for the defense Anarumo wants to run. I'm skeptical about the state of this roster overall, he'll do wonders for this defense.

Jacksonville Jaguars: A serious running game upgrade

Look, I'm trying to be nice here. If I'm being honest, not much about the Jaguars' draft made sense, starting with the Nate Boerkircher selection in the second round — a wild misjudging of value, no matter how sturdy a blocker he is. But, well, he is a a lot of fun in the running game, and along with guard Emmanuel Pregnon, he should help Jacksonville unlock a level of physicality on the ground that was lacking last season. Now, if only they had drafted a committee partner for Bhayshul Tuten ...

Kansas City Chiefs: Steve Spagnuolo has what he needs

Duke v Clemson | Cory Knowlton/ISI Photos/GettyImages

The demise of this Chiefs defense may have been greatly exaggerated. I flat-out loved the first four picks Kansas City made: Mansoor Delane is the best corner in the draft and a must for a team that just lost both its starters this offseason; Peter Woods was trending like a top-10 pick prior to 2025; R Mason Thomas has motor for days and is a Spagunolo kind of player and Jadon Canady loves to get physical in man coverage. The Chiefs know what kinds of players Spags likes, and they found a pair of new starters in the secondary while adding a much-needed jolt of athleticism up front.

Las Vegas Raiders: A new quarterback (and a potentially dynamite secondary)

Yes, Fernando Mendoza is great. But did you see what else the Raiders added after him? Jermod McCoy comes with medical questions, but he's the most talented corner in this draft. Treydan Stukes might be the best safety, and Hezekiah Masses has man skills that belie his fifth-round pick. Las Vegas was largely miserable on defense last season even beyond what was happening at quarterback; this was a huge step forward.

Los Angeles Chargers: Protection for Justin Herbert

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Granted, this isn't how I thought L.A. would upgrade its offensive line; not drafting a guard after the disaster that was last season is pretty inexcusable. But Jake Slaughter has the tools to slide over from center, and Memphis tackle Travis Burke is a Harbaugh kind of mauler — and insurance as Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater come back from injury. One way or another, this line needed more talent, and now it's got just that.

Los Angeles Rams: Have you seen this roster?

I don't have a ton of nice things to say about how the Rams handled their draft; I'm not a huge Ty Simpson guy, and taking him No. 13 overall when you're this close to a Super Bowl strikes me as malpractice. (As does taking another tight end, no matter how much I like Max Klare.) If you're looking optimism, then, just remind yourself that this might be the single most complete roster in the league right now, with a future Hall of Fame coach and QB at the controls.

Miami Dolphins: Some of these defenders are bound to hit

San Jose State v San Diego State | Orlando Ramirez/GettyImages

Offense — the Kadyn Proctor and Caleb Douglas reaches, specifically — was a bit dicier. But the Dolphins needed to throw as much young talent as they could at this roster, and they did just that on defense, including some very intriguing pieces like San Diego State corner Chris Johnson, Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez, Pittsburgh S/LB Kyle Louis and Texas safety Michael Taaffe. This will be a long rebuild, but it wouldn't surprise me if Miami added multiple impact defensive starters here.

Minnesota Vikings: Brian Flores is a happy man

I realize the risk inherent in taking Caleb Banks — a big man with a history of foot injuries — at No. 18 overall. But Minnesota needed to add beef on the defensive line, and they insulated themselves somewhat by also taking Iowa State run-stuffer Domonique Orange in the third round. Cincinnati linebacker Jake Golday, too, is the perfect Flores hybrid, something of an Andrew Van Ginkel clone. The Vikings needed lots of talent after shedding plenty of it for cap purposes, and don't be surprised if this defense reaches another level.

New England Patriots: Staying one step ahead

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Some saw the first-round pick of Utah's Caleb Lomu as a sign that New England was ready to move Will Campbell to guard already. But I saw it as a succession plan for the aging Morgan Moses, who just turned 35, or Mike Onwenu, who's in the final year of his deal. You could say the same thing about Notre Dame tight end Eli Raridon and veteran Hunter Henry, as well as Illinois EDGE Gabe Jacas and Harold Landry. When you have an excellent roster, you have the luxury of planning ahead, and the Pats did a great job of that here.

New Orleans Saints: The offense looks ready

With an interesting young (well, "young") quarterback in Tyler Shough, an up-and-coming offensive line, Chris Olave at receiver and Travis Etienne now in at running back, the Saints felt one more wideout away from putting together a complete — and dangerous — offense. Enter Jordyn Tyson, who comes with a lengthy injury history but also might be the most talented receiver in this class when all is said and done. The health risk is real in New Orleans; between Shough, Olave, Tyson and Etienne, their four most important players can't be relied on to play a full 17 games. But when they are all on the field, expect fireworks.

New York Giants: Arvell Reese is actually a great fit

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Maybe it was just because no one expected him to drop all the way to No. 5, but New York taking Reese seemed to be met with a bit of shock — wait, a team that was already overflowing with edge talent is taking ... another edge rusher? But while Reese's eventual home, like Micah Parsons before him, might be as a pass rusher, it's worth remembering that linebacker was his first home, and the position he's more advanced at right now. Stick him next to free-agent signing Tremaine Edmunds, let him wreak havoc against the run on early downs before unleashing him in passing situations. New York still needs a defensive tackle (or two), but if Reese and corner Colton Hood both hit, this defense could take a major leap.

New York Jets: Building around the need at quarterback

I don't necessarily love the players they did it with — Kenyon Sadiq feels better on paper than in reality, and I think the scouting community got a bit out over its skis with Omar Cooper Jr. as a first-round pick — but it's impossible to deny that the Jets approached this draft determined to continue putting an infrastructure in place for whoever they draft at QB next spring. That's a far better approach than reaching for someone like Simpson, and they still managed to snag a developmental prospect in Clemson's Cade Klubnik.

Philadelphia Eagles: It sure seems like this is Sean Mannion's offense

NFC Wild Card Playoffs: San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles | Cooper Neill/GettyImages

Using their first two picks on a slot receiver in Makai Lemon and a receiving tight end in Eli Stowers raised a lot of eyebrows – not because of the prospects themselves, but because of what it might say about how Philly views Jalen Hurts at this point. Both Lemon and Stowers do the majority of their work over the intermediate middle of the field, an area that Hurts has famously refused to engage with as a starter; the fact that the Eagles took them anyway suggests that they want new OC Sean Mannion to be able to call his offense, not one tailored to Hurts' preferences. At this point, it's hard to see that as anything but a good thing.

Pittsburgh Steelers: This might be the most promising offensive line in football

I know that Steelers fans were banging the table for Lemon, and it hurts to come so close to such an exciting prospect only to have your in-state rival swoop in at the last possible moment. But there's a real chance that we look back at their actual first-round pick, Arizona State lineman Max Iheanachor, as the better player of the two — and when you add he and third-rounder Gennings Dunker to a group that already includes Troy Fautanu, Zach Frazier and others, it's hard not to get excited about what Pittsburgh is building up front. Now, if they can just take their medicine at QB for a year and reset in 2027 ...

San Francisco 49ers: Gracen Halton is a terror

Auburn v Oklahoma | Brian Bahr/GettyImages

De'Zhaun Stribling at No. 33? Kaelon Black — a running back who wasn't even invited to the Combine — at No. 90? San Francisco had one of the most perplexing drafts of any team in the league, and I don't blame Niners fans if they're not trying to look at the bright side right now. But one thing John Lynch and Co. did get right was nabbing Halton in the fourth; he's a bit undersized but a true penetrating menace on the interior, someone who will add some much-needed juice to a pass rush that was beaten down by injury last season.

Seattle Seahawks: Replacements for key departures

It felt like Seattle had two primary objectives in this draft: Trade back whenever possible to add to a measly four total picks, and target replacements for free-agent departures in running back Kenneth Walker III, corner Riq Woolen and safety Coby Bryant. The Seahawks wound up picking eight times, and guess which positions they nabbed with the first three of those? RB was the most pressing need, so making sure they were the team that nabbed Jadarian Price made sense. And then safety Bud Clark and corner Julian Neal in the second and third rounds should ensure that Mike Macdonald has everything he needs to field another elite unit.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Todd Bowles has no more excuses

NFL: DEC 28 Buccaneers at Dolphins | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Defense has cost the Bucs dearly over the last couple of years, which is not what you want when your head coach is a defensive guy by trade. But if Tampa let Todd Bowles off the hook because of a lack of requisite talent ... let's just say that excuse goes out the window in 2026. Rueben Bain Jr. was a steal at No. 15 overall, and linebacker Josiah Trotter and nickel corner Keionte Scott were excellent picks as well. If this defense doesn't take a big leap forward this season, it should tell us everything we need to know about Bowles.

Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward finally has a guy

Ward might have been the single biggest winner of draft weekend, as the Titans had their Jeremiyah Love problem resolved for them and wound up taking Carnell Tate at No. 4. Ward showed flashes as a rookie despite one of the worst offensive situations in the entire league around him, including a bevy of Day 3 draft picks in his receiver room; Tate isn't the most explosive prospect, but he's ready to get open at the NFL level on day one, and having a guy to lean on outside should do wonders for Ward's confidence. That's the single most important thing Tennessee can accomplish this season.

Washington Commanders: Deebo Samuel 2.0

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He might not have been the upper-echelon prospect Washington fans wanted to see their team add opposite Terry McLaurin, but sleep on Clemson's Antonio Williams at your own peril. Not only is he tough as nails, playing much bigger than you'd expect, but he also has downright RB-like skills once the ball is in his hands. A shifty separator to operate over the middle of the field should do wonders for Jayden Daniels as he enters year three with a new offensive coordinator, and the fact that he can operate on handoffs and jet sweeps as well will be a shot in the arm to this running game.