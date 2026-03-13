One trade every AFC North team can make to match Ravens' Trey Hendrickson splash

The Baltimore Ravens just gained their advantage in the AFC North after spurning Maxx Crosby for Trey Hendrickson. It was a move the team felt would ultimately get it over the hump and finally to the Super Bowl, the one thing Lamar Jackson’s legacy is lacking. Time will tell if that's correct, but as things stand, the rest of this wide-open division needs to keep up with the Ravens if they want a shot at a division title in 2026.

The Cincinnati Bengals finally invested in their defense in NFL free agency, signing Jonathan Allen to a two-year, $28 million deal, but there’s more to do to make sure they don't waste the rest of Joe Burrow’s prime. The Cleveland Browns restructured their entire offensive line, but still don’t have anybody to throw it to – or someone to throw the ball at all for that matter. And the Pittsburgh Steelers ... well, they have a whole lot of moves they need to make.

Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen and the Bengals have agreed to a two-year, $28M deal, per sources.



Cincinnati pursued the former Pro Bowler aggressively after Minnesota released him, reaching a deal with agent @blakebaratz of @TeamIFA pic.twitter.com/j86xxtwnSV — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 12, 2026

Here’s one trade every AFC North team needs to make if they want to contend for the AFC North title, which for now looks like it will run through Baltimore.

Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals were wise to improve their defensive line; the next step is getting the linebacker room right. Sure, they need to improve the secondary as well despite the addition of safety Bryan Cook, but the market has shriveled up for now, so going after Brooks could be the prudent move. Their linebacker room was decimated at the trade deadline, and their current 'backers sure aren’t it. Brooks isn’t coming in to save this defense by any means, but he's a three-down player who will give them depth and a solid option in the interim.

Cleveland Browns

Brian Thomas Jr. had a rough 2025 season, and what better way to establish himself then reprising his No. 1 receiver role with a new team? The Browns and the Jacksonville Jaguars have built a bit of a trading pipeline with each other, so it’s not farfetched to think they will negotiate another deal. Wide receivers will be on the move throughout the rest of the offseason and preseason given the need around the league and the relative lack of known quantities in this draft class.

Thomas is a low risk, high reward type of acquisition. You bring him in hoping he can be a No. 1 option. But if he doesn’t, you can still draft another one in the future. This feels like the safest move, instead of going after A.J. Brown, which could be costly to a team that needs to be hoarding draft picks. The Browns have been smart in their offseason approach so far. Adding Thomas just adds to their haul.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Kyler Murray to the Minnesota Vikings is no longer rumored, it’s official. That means the Steelers need to be on the phone with the Vikings as you’re reading this to make a trade for J.J. McCarthy. If there’s any mid quarterback that can do just enough to have a winning season, it’s the former first-round pick. They can’t continue to have this revolving door of quarterbacks with no future in sight. Trading for McCarthy gives them some semblance of a path forward under center.

Former Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is signing a one-year deal with the Vikings, per sources. Murray now will become part of a QB room that includes former No. 10 overall pick J.J. McCarthy.



With Murray already owed $36.8 million from Arizona, his one-year contract with the Vikings… pic.twitter.com/RSbFIVRssl — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2026

He doesn’t need to start right away, and bringing Aaron Rodgers back or even looking at Kirk Cousins isn’t a bad idea on top of it. This would give them a young quarterback to build around in a year or so – McCarthy could benefit from another year on the bench – while taking the pressure off them to draft one this year when they need more weapons.

It also wouldn’t be a bad idea to start McCarthy this year, because with the loaded 2027 NFL Draft quarterback class, they could find out if he's their guy.