One trade every Super Bowl contender should make to push for the Lombardi Trophy

With the NFL trade deadline less than two weeks away, contenders across the league are hoping to move the needle with a timely addition. While the NFL feels extremely balanced this season, there isn't a single perfect team. Every group in the contenders circle, from the familiar heavyweights like Kansas City and Philadelphia, to the plucky underdogs like Indianapolis and Denver, has a crippling flaw that could undermine them in the playoffs.

The NFL trade deadline doesn't generate the same buzz as the MLB or NBA deadlines, but there are plenty of consequential names who could change teams in the days or weeks to come. From All-Pro defenders to high-octane receivers and overqualified backup quarterbacks, a lot of blockbuster moves are on the table.

Using FanDuel's current Super Bowl odds, let's canvass the 12 biggest contenders in the NFL and determine one sensible trade that could move each team closer to that ultimate prize: the Lombardi Trophy.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+2500): TE Chig Okonkwo

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers need to surround Baker Mayfield with more playmakers down the stretch. With Mike Evans hurt and the injuries starting to pile up across the board offensively, a lot will be asked of Mayfield in the weeks ahead. He's up to the challenge — he's an MVP frontrunner for a reason — but putting more quality pass-catchers in his orbit is a logical next step.

Tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo is enjoying a productive campaign for the wayward Titans. He's in a walk year, which means Tennessee has little incentive to hold on. Okonkwo is a tremendous athlete for his position, averaging 9.5 yards per catch with 23 receptions through seven weeks. Cam Ward would miss him, but the Titans are taking the longview and Tampa would benefit from an alternative to Cade Otton. Mayfield could bring career-best production out of Okonkwo, even if he's splitting reps.

San Francisco 49ers (+2200): LB Jaelan Phillips

Jaelen Phillips accumulated 15.5 sacks over his first two NFL seasons. Then injuries essentially took his third and fourth campaigns away from him, as Phillips was limited 12 total games in that span as his production plummeted. He's looking sharper (and healthier) in 2025, with 2.0 sacks and 19 tackles through seven weeks. But he's in a walk year and the Dolphins are gearing up for a long overdue fire sale.

That puts the San Francisco 49ers in prime position to strike. With Nick Bosa out, the Niners need more pass-rushing to anchor Robert Saleh's aggressive defense. That offense is borderline foolproof, even with a beat-up WR room and a backup QB, so beefing up the defense in anticipation of better health offensively is a smart bet. The Niners were in the Super Bowl just a couple years ago, lest we forget.

Baltimore Ravens (+2200): OL Evan Neal

The Baltimore Ravens are the odd duck of this conversation, currently 1-5 on the season as Lamar Jackson slowly works his way back from a hamstring injury. The margin for error is currently zilch for Baltimore, but on paper — on paper — this roster stacks up with any team in the NFL. Thus, the oddsmakers can't count them out, and neither can we. We shall see if Baltimore decides to stick it out and buy at the trade deadline or just cut bait with upcoming free agents to reset the deck for 2026.

Giants lineman Evan Neal, the 25-year-old former first-round pick, would be a smart investment for Baltimore if it takes the first path. The Ravens need to better protect Jackson. His game is too predicated on creativity and movement to let the O-line bleed tacklers in front of him. Neal has struggled at tackle for New York, but he's athletic enough to move to guard — and a change of scenery, especially to a potential contender like Baltimore could do him good. Connor Burke of our friends at Ebony Bird cites Neal's strong run-blocking metrics, which should serve Derrick Henry well, at the very least.

Los Angeles Chargers (+2200): RB Rico Dowdle

The Los Angeles Chargers built their offense around the run last season. Justin Herbert has spent a lot more time chucking it in 2025, which is generally a positive development, but Los Angeles still needs to maintain balance. You know that is how Jim Harbaugh prefers it.

An injury to rookie Omarion Hampton has opened the door for a short-term investment at running back. Rico Dowdle is a free agent at season's end, but he's enjoying a dominant stretch with Carolina in lieu of an injured Chubba Hubbard, with 368 yards over his last three starts. Dowdle's 5.6 yards per carry currently leads the NFL. He's the workhorse running back who could take the Chargers offense to another level.

Denver Broncos (+2000): WR Jaylen Waddle

The Denver Broncos are 5-2 by the skin of their teeth after a four-point win over the Eagles, a two-point win over the Jets and a one-point win over the Giants. Denver has an exceptional defense and there is built-in faith with any Sean Payton offense, but Bo Nix has regressed in his second season and it's fair to wonder if this Broncos team, as constructed, can really challenge Kansas City or even Los Angeles in the AFC West.

Denver has traditionally sold, not bought, at the deadline, but that ought to change in 2025. Nix needs more weapons around him, more playmakers who can stretch the field and churn out yards after the catch. There isn't a better option than Dolphins wideout Jaylen Waddle. Miami might not want to trade their speedster, but this Dolphins season is cooked. This entire era of Dolphins football is cooked, as a matter of fact. It's time to reset the deck and there isn't a more valuable asset on the roster than Waddle. Denver should be willing to pay a high enough price to make it happen.

Indianapolis Colts (+1200): LB Logan Wilson

The Indianapolis Colts' offense is humming right now, flowing more seamlessly than any other group in the NFL. Where the Colts can really make some gains at the trade deadline is on defense, especially when it comes to the pass rush. The Bengals are about ready to throw in the towel. Logan Wilson is facing a demotion as Cincy embraces its youth movement and tries to reinvigorate a patchwork defense. That makes the 31-year-old, under salary at an affordable $5.4 million price tag in 2026, a logical target for Indy.

Wilson has seen a decline in impact over the last couple years, in part due to injury, but he's a versatile linebacker who notched four interceptions and 135 tackles in 2023. He can plug a lot of holes for the Colts and give their defense a better shot to hold down the fort for Daniel Jones and Indianapolis' high-octane offense.

Los Angeles Rams (+1100): CB Alontae Taylor

The Saints are in full-blown tank mode, which puts 26-year-old Alontae Taylor squarely on the trade block. It would take a lot for the Los Angeles Rams to pry him out of New Orleans, but Taylor is a soon-to-be free agent with a high price tag. New Orleans might see the writing on the wall. The Los Angeles Rams' offense continues to pull out the necessary stops to compete every week, but injuries have put their defense in a compromised state. Taylor helps a ton in the secondary.

With a sack and 35 tackles on the season to date, Taylor has proven his capacity to defend all over the field and impact the game in myriad ways. His athleticism and aggression are infectious, and he's sure to embrace the chance to compete for a Super Bowl on a talented L.A. roster.

Philadelphia Eagles (+1000): DE Trey Hendrickson

Trey Hendrickson waited all summer for a reworked contract to stay in Cincinnati. Now the Bengals' season is on life support with Joe Burrow out of commission. It's clear the Bengals would prefer not to extend Hendrickson, so why not send him to a contender known to take care of its stars? Howie Roseman has unearthed countless rabbits from hats for the Philadelphia Eagles. Adding Hendrickson to the reigning Super Bowl champs sure would qualify.

Hendrickson has 35 sacks over the last two seasons and he led the NFL in that category in 2024. He's a dominant force at the line of scrimmage, with an uncommon blend of burst, muscle and instincts. He's off to another strong start in 2025 — 4.0 sacks and 15 tackles through six weeks — and his presence would solidify an Eagles pass rush that already ranks among the NFL's best at full strength.

Green Bay Packers (+800): CB Cam Taylor-Britt

Cam Taylor-Britt started all 17 games for the Bengals last season, coming up with three interceptions and 77 tackles. But after five appearances (four off the bench) to begin the new campaign, the Bengals put the 26-year-old on ice for their recent Thursday night showdown against Pittsburgh. The soon-to-be free agent has no future in Cincinnati. Meanwhile, the Green Bay Packers' defense needs a major facelift in the secondary.

Taylor-Britt needs to refine his technique and become more consistent, but a change of scenery and a better defensive ecosystem should help. The Packers can give him regular reps and hope Taylor-Britt's natural athleticism leads to more stable production in Green Bay. He's a worthwhile upside swing and shouldn't cost too much as an expiring contract in an unfavorable situation with the Bengals.

Buffalo Bills (+750): TE Mark Andrews

If the Ravens decide to abandon ship on the 2025 campaign, Mark Andrews could hit the open market after seven-plus incredible seasons (and three Pro Bowls) with Baltimore. Isaiah Likely is also a free agent next summer and the Ravens are unlikely to re-sign both. Andrews, while still productive, has started to experience a decline in production at 30 years old. He has 21 catches for 174 yards and two touchdowns through six games this season.

While Andrews might not be the explosive TE1 of yesteryear, he's still a seasoned pass-catcher with plenty of big plays on his résumé. The Buffalo Bills have a gaping hole at the tight end position right now and can always use more playmaking around Josh Allen. After reaping the rewards of Lamar Jackson's prime, Andrews is sure to enjoy a partnership with the reigning NFL MVP.

Detroit Lions (+700): CB Riq Woolen

Riq Woolen made the Pro Bowl with six interceptions as a rookie in 2022, but his production and impact have plateaued in the years since. Now on an expiring contract, it's clear the Seahawks don't view him as a sustainable piece of Mike Macdonald's defense, which makes the 26-year-old a prime trade candidates. The Seahawks might not want to bolster an NFC rival, but no team needs reinforcements in the defensive backfield more than the Detroit Lions right now.

Woolen is a grade-A athlete on the perimeter, but he's still fine-tuning his fundamentals. Where better to do so than in Detroit, with a veteran roster and an excellent defensive coach (and individual motivator) in Dan Campbell? The Lions can elevate Woolen's profile and give him a chance to contribute for arguably the best team in the NFL. This is a great outcome for him.

Kansas City Chiefs (+500): RB Breece Hall

Isiah Pacheco has hit a wall in his age-26 season. The Kansas City Chiefs running back is averaging a modest 4.1 yards for carry and he has not eclipsed 60 rushing yards in a game yet this season. Part of that is Kansas City's offensive style, which tends to bend toward Patrick Mahomes and the passing attack, but Pacheco just does not feel like a dependable, every-down back right now. Enter Breece Hall.

The Jets are in free fall and there's almost zero chance he re-signs in the offseason. Hall took a scary fall in Sunday's loss, but he's only day-to-day and should, ideally, be up for the long haul this season. When healthy, there are very few running backs as dynamic as Hall. He's a wizard between the tackles and an antelope in the opening field, capable of exploding through gaps before the human eye can process what's happening. Hall also has some pass-catching utility and can provide Kansas City with far more versatility than Pacheco, whose bulldozing style might play better in a change-of-pace role.