One veteran from each NFC North team staring down a make-or-break season

The outcomes for these players will shape the competitive balance in the division as coaches and GMs work to cull weaker talent and replace it.

All four teams in the NFC North finished with a winning record in 2025. There's a very good chance every member could improve upon those totals in 2026 and threaten to send all four to the playoffs.

That's thanks mostly to some stacked rosters but in order to remain sharp competitively, coaches and general managers have to identify how to cull the weakest talent and replace it with better suited individuals. What precedes that process is an evaluation throughout the prior campaign and this season there are multiple veterans who have a lot to prove still to avoid becoming a casualty in the offseason.

Let's identify and evaluate the biggest standouts on each team who need to step up this year.

Chicago Bears: DE Dayo Odeyingbo

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo | Christine Tannous/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

There's some fair concern over Odeyingbo's health and worth. He only played eight games for the Bears last year after tearing his Achilles, recording just a single sack. Chicago has reportedly explored an injury settlement to move on from him with his playing future uncertain but that hasn't materialized as of yet.

A decision that drastic will take time to make so Odeyingbo's performance at OTAs and training camp (if he makes it that far) will be key in the deliberations. He's currently listed as the starting right defensive end opposite star Montez Sweat but second-year veteran Austin Booker is positioned to overtake him considering he logged 4.5 sacks and 19 total tackles last season. This is a make-or-break year for Odeyingbo but there's serious concern over whether he even lasts to prove anything on the field.

Green Bay Packers: WR Christian Watson

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Romeo Doubs is gone so somebody has to step up and claim the Packers' WR1 position for the first time in multiple seasons. The team hasn't had a 1,000-yard receiver since Davante Adams in 2021 and with more targets available, Watson needs to get open or risk being typecast as a depth option. The team drafted Matthew Golden for a reason and head coach Matt LaFleur shouldn't hesitate to promote him if Watson isn't picking up the slack.

The 27-year-old recorded 611 yards and tied for the team lead in touchdowns with six last season. Quarterback Jordan Love (and backup Malik Willis) distributed the ball rather evenly amongst the corps which is what made the team rather deadly offensively. What contributed, however, to its playoff shortcoming was the lack of a top target and playmaker in clutch moments. Watson must become that in a potential breakout year or the front office will look elsewhere as its championship window could begin to narrow any year now.

Minnesota Vikings: TE T.J. Hockenson

Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

The 28-year-old is playing on a restructured four\-year deal with Minnesota which indicates the team is already looking for ways to save money as it looks to the future. Hockenson recorded 438 receiving yards and three touchdowns last year in 15 appearances, well below his usual production. That could've been a mix of quarterback inconsistency but with Kyler Murray likely to take the reins all of 2026, he needs to re-emerge as a complimentary top weapon alongside Justin Jefferson.

Minnesota refrained from drafting a tight end in the 2026 draft despite backup Josh Oliver already being a question mark if Hockenson were to go down for a significant amount of time. That shows confidence in the starter but with his restructured deal, Hockenson is a free agent after the end of this season and the team could move on to find a younger (and cheaper) replacement.

Detroit Lions: RB Isiah Pacheco

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Filling David Montgomery's shoes is easier said than done despite Pacheco's past as a two-time Super Bowl champion. His 2024 and 2025 campaigns left much to be desired after he was a serious rushing and receiving threat for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022 and 2023. Injuries did contribute to the lack of production but durability is key to job security in the NFL.

He'll have the benefit of being Jahmyr Gibbs' backup so a 1,000-yard campaign is not at all the benchmark he needs to hit to remain relevant. However, scoring more than three total touchdowns (his total for the past two seasons) will be a requirement. If he can recapture his trademark speed and agility, the Lions will remain a significant threat in the NFC North. If Gibbs winds up having to carry the run game on his back, Detroit should be looking to quickly offload Pacheco and plug in younger options.

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