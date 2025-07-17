Packers' answer to Von Miller in Washington is painfully obvious

The Green Bay Packers fell way short of expectations last season, failing to win the NFC North and getting bounced out of the first round by the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. Even though their offseason can be considered rather tame when compared to how much other teams spent, they are watching some of their prime NFC rivals get better.

Take the Washington Commanders, for instance. On Wednesday, the Commanders signed former Buffalo Bills pass rusher and two-time Super Bowl champion Von Miller to a one-year contract. The Commanders have gone all out to ensure they make the most of their championship window while quarterback Jayden Daniels is still on his rookie contract.

The Packers could have used some pass rush help beside Rashan Gary. Lukas Van Ness hasn't panned out just yet, while Kingsley Enagbare and rookie Barryn Sorrell are the top depth options. If the Packers want to increase their odds of contending, they need a pass rusher. Let's take a look at a realistic option and a dream option.

Packers' most realistic pass rush target is Jadeveon Clowney

The easiest way for the Packers to address their pass rush is to sign a free agent. Yes, Za'Darius Smith is still avaiable, but no, that signing is not happening given how his exit transpired a couple of years ago. So, we move to the next best pass rush option in free agency, and that's Jadeveon Clowney.

Sure, Clowney has not lived up to the hype he had since entering the NFL as the No. 1 pick out of South Carolina in 2014. However, Clowney has shown recently he can be a reliable pass rusher. Look no further than the 2023 season when he was with the Baltimore Ravens. Clowney played in 17 games, 15 of which were starts, and he tied his career high in sacks with 9.5.

This past season with the Carolina Panthers, fans will look at the six sacks he picked up. But Clowney did record 44 pressures and 33 quarterback hurries, per Pro Football Focus. Not to mention, Clowney can bat passes at the line of scrimmage, as his four last year were the third-most among edge rushers.

Sure, Clowney may not excite Packers fans, but he would provide the team with some depth along the defensive line.

Packers' dream pass rush target is Trey Hendrickson

Now, let's get into dream target territory. And by that, we mean, "it's probably not happening, but man would it be cool if it did." That is trading for Cincinnati Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson.

Hendrickson is seeking a new contract extension from the Bengals, as he has proven to be one of the league's top pass rushers since arriving in Cincinnati by way of New Orleans. The thing is, the Bengals had to negotiate new deals with wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Hendrickson has said that he won't play a down on his current deal, meaning that a training camp holdout is inevitable.

Even though this would be the dream scenario for Packers fans, it's going to be complicated. First, they'd have to give up draft capital for Hendrickson. Then, they have to negotiate a brand-new contract with the pass rusher. As we have seen this offseason, the benchmark was set by the Cleveland Browns and Myles Garrett, who is earning $40 million per year on his new extension.

As of now, there is too much uncertainty surrounding the Hendrickson situation. While this would be a dream scenario for Packers fans, it's difficult to see happening as of this writing.