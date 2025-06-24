Packers fans won't have to wait long for Aaron Rodgers' inevitable return

It sure sounds like Aaron Rodgers has decided that 2025 will be his final season in the NFL. Rodgers made an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show and strongly suggested that he signed a one-year deal since this will be his final year in the league, ensuring his final NFL stop will be in Pittsburgh.

Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers told the @PatMcAfeeShow that he’s “pretty sure this is it”, the last season of his NFL career. Rodgers said it is why he signed a one-year deal in Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/MVRVcQhd6E — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 24, 2025

While Rodgers will finish his career in Pittsburgh, the next bit of intrigue will see if he opts to sign a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Green Bay Packers. There is still a bit of intrigue there considering the awkward separation between the parties in 2023, but Rodgers recently hinted that there is a path towards that ceremonial deal happening.

Will Aaron Rodgers officially retire as a Packer?

During a recent appearance on the YNK podcast, Rodgers indicated that if the Packers approached him with an offer to sign a one-day deal to retire with the team that he would take it. Rodgers also implied that he knows he will be inducted into the Packers' Hall Of Fame in 2030, which is the earliest it can happen since team policy dictates that a player is retired for four seasons before he can be enshrined.

The Pro Football Hall Of Fame will also come calling for Rodgers too, and it is widely assumed that Green Bay is planning to retire his No. 12 jersey before that ceremony. Rodgers has always drawn comparisons to his predecessor Brett Favre, who also had a bitter divorce from the Packers before mending fences prior to being inducted into the team's Hall Of Fame in 2015.

If Rodgers wants to further separate his legacy from Favre's, he could take up Green Bay immediately on an offer to sign a one-day deal to retire as a Packer after the conclusion of the 2025 season. Time will tell if the mercurial Rodgers will change his mind about all of this, but it sure sounds like there is a road for him to take a path Favre never did in Green Bay.

What's clear now, though, is that his time in Pittsburgh isn't going to be another saga, though getting the pen to paper certainly was for the Steelers. It seems like he's coming to the Steel City for one last ride and one more year in the NFL. But Rodgers' legacy will remain with the Packers, and this one-year deal certainly sets the table for him to be remembered as such.