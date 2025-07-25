Packers newcomer needed one week at training camp to become a fan-favorite

In desperate need of a cornerback to fill the void left by Jaire Alexander, free-agent addition Nate Hobbs is quickly turning heads.

The Green Bay Packers didn't just lose an All-Pro talent in Alexander, but also a leader. Hobbs is checking both boxes so far.

According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, Hobbs shut down a drive against the first-team offense by breaking up a third-down pass from Jordan Love to Dontayvion Wicks. Perhaps more impressive, though, is how he bounced back from biting on Love's hard count a play earlier.

"I knew if I was to jump offsides, I had to make that play to get us off the field. So I told my teammates, 'That's on me. I promise I'll make that play,'" said Hobbs.

Hobbs fell into Love's hard-count trap but immediately made up for his error. His pass breakup to end the drive was impressive enough, but the biggest takeaway is the leadership and accountability he is demonstrating. That's crucial in a relatively young and inexperienced secondary.

But that's not the only Hobbs quote that has won over Packers fans.

Nate Hobbs' Super Bowl quote has already caught Packers fans' attention

According to Schneidman, Hobbs spent time looking at the Packers' championship banners outside their new locker room. Green Bay's free-agent signing is determined to make a new addition.

"I feel like it's been too long," Hobbs said, per Schneidman. "From 2010, there's a big old gap. That's not good enough. That's not the standard. That's not the Green Bay standard. If you're coming here to just work and get better yourself, you're wrong. There's no point in coming here."

Hobbs gets it, and he will already have Packers fans ready to run through a wall.

And the Packers need him. Not only did they lose Alexander this offseason, but they moved on from former starter Eric Stokes and reliable backup Corey Ballentine. Hobbs is the only notable addition to the room, unless we include seventh-round rookie Micah Robinson.

The Packers are also experimenting with wide receiver-turned-cornerback Bo Melton, who has made a surprisingly encouraging start in his new position.

But for the Packers to reach Hobbs' lofty Super Bowl ambitions, their secondary must hold up against the NFC's best passing attacks.

Hobbs will play a crucial role in that. So far, so good.