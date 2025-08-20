The slog of the NFL preseason is quickly coming to an end for the Green Bay Packers. There's still plenty of work to do for GM Brian Gutekunst and his front office to take care of before Week 1 arrives. That means quite a few players on the team's current roster should be feeling pressure heading into Saturday's preseason matchup against the Seahawks.

Cutting the roster down to 53 players will be a challenge for the higher-ups in Green Bay. The star power on the roster may hold the biggest sway when it comes to how many wins the Packers can rack up in 2025, but the franchise's depth will inevitably be tested throughout the course of a 17-game slate.

That means it's time for Packers fans to zero in on new surrounding their favorite team before the regular season begins. The following items should garner the most attention in Green Bay this week.

Packers news item No. 1: Jordan Love is back in practice

It would be understandable for some Packers fans to be a bit concerned about quarterback Jordan Love's injury status heading into the opener. After all, injuries did cause him to miss several games early in his 2024 campaign.

The good news is that Love was back on the practice field on Monday. He was not a full participant for head coach Matt LaFleur, but his health is trending in the right direction. Love should not see the field against Seattle this weekend but there's little danger of him not being out there to lead his offense when the games start to matter.

The real challenge for the Packers will be to keep him relatively healthy for a full season. The team has the offensive line quality necessary to achieve that lofty goal but Love needs to help that unit out by getting the ball out of hands quickly whenever possible. That's why the play of the following Green Bay star is so crucial to the team's overall success in 2025.

Packers news item No. 2: Matthew Golden is turning heads during the preseason

For most teams, the idea of a first-round pick turning heads in his first preseason would not be particularly surprising. The struggles of Green Bay's recent Round 1 selections to make impacts during their rookie seasons makes what Matthew Golden's doing particularly refreshing for higher-ups with the Packers.

Rob Demovsky of ESPN referred to Golden as one of the "standouts" in camp. The former Texas star has impressed observers with his abilty to make a variety of plays within the confines of LaFleur's offensive system. His top-end speed was clear during the highlights of his collegiate tape but he's surprised with his ability to create sseparation on short and intermediate throws.

It might be too much to expect Golden to play like a No. 1 outside receiver right from the outset of his professional career, but all indications are that he'll carve out a meaningful role as a rookie. That's good news for a front office that needed to hit on a Round 1 pick and their franchise quarterback.

Packers news item No. 3: Former Round 1 picks are under pressure

Another bright spot in camp has been the play of last year's first-round pick Jordan Morgan. He barely got on the field last year but is now pushing Rasheed Walker for the starting left tackle position. At the very least, he now looks like a player the coaching staff can trust if Walker struggles or misses more time due to injury.

Lukas Van Ness is another former first rounder who faces a big season in 2025. He's showing flashes of improvement in camp and seems to be playing faster than he did last year. He needs to translate that potential into production this season if he's going to secure his long-term career with the Packers.

Linebacker Quay Walker might be the former high pick whose spot on the depth chart is most tenuous at the moment. That's particularly interesting because he's been far more productive than either Morgan or Van Ness during his first contract. Now he's facing a battle to defeat former top-10 pick Isaiah Simmons to retain his starting spot at off-ball linebacker.

The team declined his fifth-year option largely because he was classified as an edge rusher which carried a high premium in terms of salary. That puts him on shaky ground in Green Bay unless he can take a big step forward this season. Walker won't earn a new deal with the Packers unless he shows he can be a difference-maker at linebacker. Another season of slightly above-average play will allow the team's front office to let him leave via free agency without a second thought.