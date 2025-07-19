Packers trade before training camp just became all but inevitable

Romeo Doubs being traded by the Green Bay Packers has been floating around in the undercurrent for the entirety of the team's offseason. It's always made some sense, given the glut at the position, especially after drafting Matthew Golden and Savion Williams in the first and third rounds this April, respectively. But now the Los Angeles Chargers and New York Jets have combined to push the Packers to trade Doubs even before training camp begins on Wednesday, July 23.

The Chargers are most certainly the biggest piece of the puzzle. The surprise retirement of veteran wide receiver Mike Williams puts LA's receiver room in a terrible position. Ladd McConkey is primed for a big year two, and there are high hopes for second-round rookie Tre Harris, but that's where the Chargers' confidence likely ends. After all, who in their right mind would rely on Quentin Johnston and Jalen Reagor at this point in their careers? Certainly not Jim Harbaugh.

While the most obvious move for the Bolts would be to call longtime receiver Keenan Allen about a reunion, the Chargers could be thinking bigger. Doubs would potentially be that, especially as the wide receiver enters the final year of his rookie contract and should be eyeing an extension. And given the potential desperation at the position in LA, the Packers could also ravage the cupboard for all that the Chargers would possibly be willing to give up in a trade.

Beyond that, though, the Jets part of the equation should actually quietly increase Green Bay's urgency to try and trade Doubs to the Chargers (or otherwise) as well.

Packers need to trade Romeo Doubs to the Chargers before training camp

As mentioned, this is the final year of Doubs, a fourth-round pick in 2022, playing on his rookie contract. So, when the Packers look across the league and see New York doling out a four-year, $130 million extension to Garrett Wilson, an average of $32.5 million per season, that's even more motivation to find a trade partner to help clear out room in the receiving corps.

Obviously, Doubs isn't going to get the Wilson deal. He's been a fantastic player for Green Bay, but he's not a former first-round pick, nor as he flashed the elite-level upside to the degree that the Jets wideout has. At the same time, though, the Wilson contract given his inconsistency with the Jets (even if that's been more the fault of the quarterback play than his own) puts the wide receiver market into clear view — and it would be unkind to the Packers.

It's not outlandish to imagine that Doubs, who has 1,700 yards and 15 touchdowns through three seasons in Green Bay, could be looking for a contract that averages something around $20 million per year, even if a little lower. With the draft capital and previous investments like Christian Watson and Jayden Reed that the team has made into the position, it doesn't make financial sense to hand out that type of deal to Doubs.

Put simply, Doubs is worth more to the Packers right now as a trade chip than he is as a long-term piece. They have reinforcements to keep Matt LaFleur's offense humming around Jordan Love now and moving forward. More importantly, Green Bay also has a potentially desperate trade suitor in the Chargers who should make pushing for this deal sooner than later a no-brainer.