Patrick Mahomes should be dancing through minicamp after Chiefs injury updates

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are looking to return to championship glory after falling short in the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles last season.

Throughout the offseason, OTA's, and minicamp, the Chiefs have seen encouraging additions and improvements from their team that will help them to win their third championship in the last four seasons.

Encouraging news from Chiefs minicamp

As Chiefs minicamp is set to wrap up this week, there was encouraging news from Kansas City head coach Andy Reid, according to Ian Rapoport. Reid expects both first round draft pick offensive tackle Josh Simmons and wide receiver Rashee Rice, who were both suffering from knee injuries, to be full participants by the start of Chiefs training camp.

Good news from #Chiefs coach Andy Reid with minicamp set to wrap up: He expects both first-round OT Josh Simmons (knee) and WR Rashee Rice (knee) to be full participants at the start of training camp. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 19, 2025

The news surrounding Simmons and Rice is good for Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense, which is looking to improve its offensive line and have another reliable weapon that Mahomes can rely on throughout the season.

How Josh Simmons can help the Chiefs this season

One of the main reasons why the Chiefs drafted the Ohio State offensive lineman was the struggles the Chiefs experienced with their offensive line last year. There were many cases last year, especially in the Super Bowl against the Eagles' front four, where Mahomes was constantly under pressure and had to scramble out of the pocket.

The Chiefs drafted Simmons with the 32nd pick in the NFL Draft, and his addition should improve Kansas City's offensive line significantly. Simmons will be joining an offensive line group in Kansas City that features Jaylon Moore, Mike Caliendo, Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith, and Jawaan Taylor.

How the return of Rice improves the Chiefs offense next season

The Chiefs are set to return a majority of their wide receiver core from last season. DeAndre Hopkins and Hollywood Brown both return on one-year deals. Xavier Wothry will also look to build off an impactful rookie campaign with the Chiefs.

The return of Rice gives Patrick Mahomes another weapon on offense and fills a gap the Chiefs were missing in the 2024 season. Rice says he is eager for the Chiefs offense to put on a show this upcoming season, and the team might do just that with his return to the team's wide receiver core.