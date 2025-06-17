After failing to become the first team in NFL history to three-peat as Super Bowl champions last season, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are looking to get back to the mountain top in 2025. Still, even their own players have reason to be concerned.

A player returning this season that gives a spark on offense that they were missing last season is wide receiver Rashee Rice. Rice is set to make his return to the gridiron this season after missing a majority of last year with a knee injury he suffered in Week 4. In four games played last season, Rice collected 24 catches for 288 yards and nine touchdowns.

Rashee Rice believes in Chiefs receiving corps

The Chiefs will enter the 2025 season with a different wide receiver group than they had in 2024. This offseason, Marquise Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster both signed one-year deals. DeAndre Hopkins and Mecole Hardman left the Chiefs in free agency this offseason.

Kansas City wide receiver Xavier Worthy, who had an impressive rookie season is also set to make a return with Kansas City. The Chiefs biggest addition at the wide receiver position this offseason came in the NFL Draft with the selection of Utah State wideout Jalen Royals in the fourth round.

While there may be concerns surrounding the Chiefs offense, Rice is not concerned and is eager for the Chiefs' offense to put on a show this season.

"We got a lot of guys. We are deep in depth," Rice said Saturday during a youth football camp. "Wide receiver group, we're going to be explosive this year. We're just excited to put on a show to be honest. We know its gonna be a show. Only thing in the way right now is time, so we're just waiting patiently."

Chiefs concerns for next season don't involve the WR position

Despite a third consecutive AFC Championship and three years that featured two Super Bowl victories, there is a level of concern in Kansas City entering the 2025 season surrounding the offense.

Last season, the Chiefs were ranked in the middle of the pack in the NFL, ranking 15th in scoring offense and falling out of the top ten for the first time in Patrick Mahomes' career, ranking 16th in yards gained.

While there is confidence that the Chiefs can succeed offensively this season, the team's biggest question mark is the offensive line. The Chiefs' offensive line was a major concern for the team last season, and whether the team did enough this offseason to improve it remains to be seen on the field. KC signed Jaylon Moore, traded Joe Thuney and moved Kingsley Suamataia to a new position. Will that be enough?

The Chiefs are hopeful that the NFL Draft selection of Ohio State offensive lineman Josh Simmons can solve the problem for Kansas City up front and provide better protection for Mahomes.