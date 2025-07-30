Patriots just got a giant reason to worry about McDaniels-Maye pairing

The New England Patriots are entering their first season under Mike Vrabel and his star-studded coaching staff, which includes offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Of course, McDaniels is incredibly familiar with the Patriots, having spent most of his career there under previous head coach Bill Belichick. McDaniels' offense isn't all that complicated. One Patriot player even said it was like riding a bike. However, problems can occur when teams give McDaniels a little too much power.

Just take a lot at the Las Vegas Raiders, the last team that hired McDaniels as a head coach. Former Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams gave an alarming comment about his time in Sin City – some of which transpired while McDaniels was head coach. Adams clarified why he wanted out of Vegas to begin with, and some perceived shots at former Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo, who is now backing up Matthew Stafford on the Rams.

"I love Jimmy. It was never a personal thing ... that was just a dark moment in all of our lives. I think all of us were pretty miserable over there," Adams said.

Josh McDaniels could ruin Drake Maye's development with the Patriots

Adams had no ill will towards Garoppolo, but his claim that playing with the Raiders was a 'dark moment' for him is on the coaching staff. That staff was led by McDaniels, at least initially. This also isn't the first time that McDaniels left destruction in his wake as a head coach. His offenses have performed just fine when he stays in his lane, but considering Vrabel is a defense-first head coach, that may not be the case this time around.

McDaniels is tasked with developing second-year quarterback Drake Maye into the Patriots QB of the future. That will be easier said than done, as while Maye showed plenty of promise in the second half of last season, he also has the potential to play with reckless abandon if not confined to McDaniels' system. This requires an incredible amount of trust between quarterback and offensive coordinator.

As for Adams' comment, the Patriots have a fiery veteran receiver of their own in Stefon Diggs. While Diggs is coming back from injury, he believes he is a No. 1 at heart. What happens if Maye and McDaniels don't get Diggs the targets he thinks he deserves? The last thing Maye needs is a teammate openly questioning his abilities.

Vrabel has proven he can coach at this level, but his specialty is not on the offensive side of the ball. That will be left to McDaniels, which is an incredible amount of responsibility for a controversial figure.