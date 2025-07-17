Patriots on the doorstep of blockbuster trade in training camp

Washington Commanders star wide receiver Terry McLaurin is at odds with the front office as their well-chronicled contractual stalemate continues. He's made it abundantly clear that his patience is running thin, with many wondering if a breakup might be on the horizon. If so, the New England Patriots reportedly are a team to watch.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer appeared on the NBC Sports Boston show, Arbella Early Edition, and provided an update on McLaurin's standing with Washington. By the sound of it, there's motivation for the two sides to reach an agreement. However, if the situation reaches a breaking point, the insider says the Patriots "would be very interested" in trading for the two-time Pro Bowler.

Patriots would reportedly be 'very interested' in trading for Commanders WR Terry McLaurin

It's worth emphasizing that Breer's McLaurin-Pats monologue was prefaced with the expectation that Washington will "take a swing at" extending the wideout over "the next week." The Commanders' veterans are scheduled to report to training camp starting on July 22, which marks a crucial moment in negotiations if the matter remains unsettled. Nonetheless, New England ostensibly lurks in the shadows, depending on the logistics of a swap.

"Now, there's a price point for all of it," Breer stated. "Obviously, [McLaurin's] not going to come [to the Patriots] with an unresolved contract situation. So you better be talking about a draft pick, plus a contract."

Giving up presumably premium draft capital and immediately having to make McLaurin one of the highest-paid pass-catchers in football isn't ideal. It's a significant investment, especially as he enters his age-30 campaign. Nonetheless, as Breer mentions, Washington's franchise cornerstone "checks every box" as someone who can aid and expedite the development of Patriots second-year quarterback Drake Maye.

It's no secret that the Patriots want to find a long-term running mate to pair with Maye. They were ready to send their 2025 second-round pick and more to the San Francisco 49ers for Brandon Aiyuk. New England was also willing to offer more guaranteed money for the latter than he ultimately got from his current employer. With that in mind, their willingness to potentially do something similar for McLaurin tracks.

Why the Patriots trading for Terry McLaurin might be easier said than done

New York Jets All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner's new deal complicates the McLaurin front for the Patriots. New England has a standout at the same position who's eligible for a well-deserved raise in 2026 by the name of Christian Gonzalez. Moreover, they've already spent more money than anyone in free agency this offseason, including signing veteran Stefon Diggs to operate as their primary target.

Acquiring a high-end receiver to pair with Maye for the foreseeable future is of the utmost priority. Yet, the circumstances may not allow them to splurge at the position right now. Plus, there seems to be a good chance McLaurin stays put in Washington.