Patriots rookie Kyle Williams’ ‘bag of money’ approach could pay huge dividends

Kyle Williams has a very unique approach to football and it’s the best thing for both him and the New England Patriots. According to a Pro Football Talk story, Williams treats the football like a bag of money; precious cargo that can’t be dropped. It’s his livelihood and should be treated as such. That type of mindset means he won’t take for granted the chance to be a crucial piece in this offense.

What Williams means to New England is more than just a future star receiver for this offense. Rather, a shift in the Patriots being able to identify receiver talent. That’s been their biggest hindrance, which forced them to overpay for Stefon Diggs out of desperation. With Williams, he can end up being a player that has an impact for a long time.

With his mindset, he’s a player that won’t accept mediocrity and is proving the Patriots were right to draft him. He’s not entitled and doesn’t feel that because he’s in the NFL he doesn’t have to prove why he’s there. No, he’s going to have a high work ethic that’s going to keep the Patriots receiver room competitive, even when Diggs moves on.

Kyle Williams is proof the New England Patriots are serious about turning things around

The Patriots have every reason to invest in Williams. He’s quickly becoming a gem for them and the season hasn’t even started. I know it’s a little premature to say he’s going to be the best move the Patriots made this offseason, but he’s lining up to be the biggest move.

This offense needs Williams more than anything for a couple of reasons. For one, they need a receiver that can complement Diggs. When it comes to offensive weapons in the NFL, you can’t have enough of them. The Cincinnati Bengals went out and made sure they kept both of Joe Burrow’s biggest weapons in Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

The Dallas Cowboys went and traded for George Pickens to pair with CeeDee Lamb. The best offenses have multiple key players to go to. Williams can be the No. 2 option to Diggs and quickly work his way to being a No. 1. This is the best case scenario for New England too because they can work Williams into becoming the No. 1 option after Diggs leaves.

The Patriots should be eager to build around Williams especially because he’s eager to have a big role with this team. If they can develop him into a key player on this offense it’s proof the Patriots are serious about competing again.

They brought Mike Vrabel in because they felt after one season, Jerod Mayo wasn’t going to be good enough to turn this franchise around. It’s been scary hours for this team since Tom Brady left for Tampa Bay. Williams can be the player that helps Drake Maye get the Patriots back to the top of the AFC East.