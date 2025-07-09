Power ranking the 10 best NFL offensive lines for 2025

A lot went into why the most recent Super Bowl down in New Orleans was a total laugher. It became readily apparent shortly after opening kickoff that there was not much the Kansas City Chiefs' reeling offensive line could do to contain the vaunted pass rush of the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs may have had a good defense, but the Eagles were just as feisty with their front-five in the trenches, too.

One of the biggest reasons why I believe the Eagles have a rather good chance of repeating as Super Bowl champions is because they are strong along both the offensive and defensive lines. Their general manager Howie Roseman went about building this juggernaut team the right way. Of course, the Eagles have never been at their best when they are the hunted, as opposed to one of the hunters.

So what I wanted to do today is take a look at what might be the 10 best offensive lines in the NFL. Evaluating line play is one of the most difficult things for anyone not on each individual team to do. I looked at it from the standpoint of can this front-five be trusted to allow their starting quarterback to do whatever he wants at the line of scrimmage. Run or pass, these 10 units got this more than most.

Let's start with a team whose Super Bowl window is about to close, but could win it all this season.

10. Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams just found a way to make it work a year ago. Their front-five entered last season with a ton of expectations, but rarely got the five guys it wanted playing together in unison due to injuries. From an unbiased standpoint, the Rams seem to be led by their book-end tackles Rob Havenstein and Alaric Jackson. Right guard Kevin Dotson looks to be a player they can trust as well.

Where the Rams could potentially be unraveled this season is along the offensive interior. They added Coleman Shelton in free agency to compete with Beaux Limmer for the starting center position. Limmer played well enough to show Jonah Jackson the door. Steve Avila returns at left guard as well. To me, it is all about chemistry, as well as Sean McVay having belief in this unit.

Havenstein is still the biggest known commodity up front for the Rams, but he may need some help.

9. Los Angeles Chargers

We should look at the Los Angeles Chargers as the ascending version of the Los Angeles Rams in the trenches. They are incredibly sound at both tackle spots. Rashawn Slater is entering his prime as an All-Pro-level player. Joe Alt passed his rookie year with flying colors over at right tackle. The big addition the Bolts made was to land Mekhi Becton off the Philadelphia Eagles to man right guard.

Where the Chargers could be undone is at the center position. While Bradley Bozeman should be able to hold up his end of the bargain at the other guard spot opposite of Becton, it remains to be seen if Zion Johnson will have any staying power on this roster. The Chargers brought in Andre James in free agency to compete with him for the center spot. The tackles are outstanding, but the interior is not...

I expect for the Chargers to be even better this time next year because of head coach Jim Harbaugh.

8. Atlanta Falcons

We have arrived at my Atlanta Falcons. I know what this front-five is capable of more than most. From a run blocking standpoint, it does not matter the scheme they run, they can road grade. Having guys like Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier running behind them certainly helps. Jake Matthews is as solid as always at left tackle. Chris Lindstrom is arguably the best guard in football. What about the rest?

Kaleb McGary is entering a contract year at right tackle. He has been mostly good for the most part, but is a far better run blocker than pass protector. Losing Drew Dalman in free agency stinks, but Raheem Morris' staff seems to rust Ryan Neuzil to man the starting center position. Matthew Bergeron keeps getting better at the other guard spot. The problem with this unit is it has no depth...

If this front-five can stay healthy and keep Michael Penix Jr. upright, Atlanta should make the playoffs.

7. Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are as solid as they come out at both tackle spots in Christian Darrisaw and Brian O'Neill. Losing Darrisaw midway through last season to a torn ACL was not ideal, but the unit did get back up to speed. The big thing for the Vikings right now is we are trying to mass parts of two offensive lines together, as center Ryan Kelly and right guard Will Fries come over from Indianapolis.

Minnesota also used its first-round pick on left guard Donovan Jackson out of Ohio State. He may be thrust into action a bit sooner than I expected. From a name recognition standpoint, the Vikings check all the boxes. I am sure head coach Kevin O'Connell is entrusting this starting five to help set J.J. McCarthy out on the right foot. This unit will need to be as good as it was a season ago to sustain.

I may be down on McCarthy's prospects as a pro, but it will not be his offensive line letting him down.

6. Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens' offensive line is led by their two star players of note in left tackle Ronnie Stanley and center Tyler Linderbaum. While Stanley has had better seasons before, he continues to be one of the very best at what he does. Linderbaum is exactly the type of player I thought he was going to be coming out of Iowa. Lamar Jackson knows that he can count on those two guys for sure.

Where it does get a little dicey is where is the third pillar along this front-five going to emerge from. It could be right guard Daniel Faalele or potentially Roger Rosengarten at right tackle. Rosengarten will be competing with rookie Emery Jones Jr. for that starting spot, while Andrew Vorhees hopes to hold off Ben Cleveland for the starting left guard position. I do have the Ravens winning the Super Bowl...

It may look easy when you have Jackson and Derrick Henry backing you up, but this unit can mash.

5. Detroit Lions

Although the Detroit Lions could potentially fall out of the top 10 entirely, I have them in comfortably at No. 5 for the time being. I love the passion and aggressiveness they play with. Penei Sewell is simply phenomenal. Taylor Decker and Graham Glasgow are as solid as they come at their respective positions. The big key to watch for is how they replace Frank Ragnow at center. Is it Tate Ratledge?

Ratledge was a one-of-one player at Georgia, but he played guard and was injury-prone. The other thing to consider is this offense will no longer be coordinated by Ben Johnson, who now calls the shots in Chicago. The Lions are looking at replacing Kevin Zeitler with former sixth-round pick Christian Mahogany at guard. This once-elite unit is starting to show some cracks in the foundation.

It may not look pretty right away, but I trust Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes to get it right in Detroit.

4. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills just find a way to make it work. While having Josh Allen at quarterback and James Cook at running back makes things easier for everyone, the Bills perhaps best epitomize the notion of the five players who play the best together will start. This unit lacks star power when compared to other teams, although I would argue that left tackle Dion Dawkins has been a mainstay for a long time.

Right guard Spencer Brown may give the Bills the most underrated tackle tandem in football. Where most people tend to have concerns with this team is along the offensive interior, especially with right guard O'Cyrus Torrence. The Bills opted to bring in Kendrick Green in free agency to compete with him. As long as left guard David Edwards and center Connor McGovern play well, this unit will be fine.

The Bills' offensive line is every bit the high-floor, low-ceiling sort of bunch, which we can get behind.

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

There is a reason why the Tampa Bay Buccaneers can lose one star offensive coordinator after another and it does not seem to matter. They might have one of the most universally beloved offensive lines in football. Left tackle Tristan Wirfs is unbelievable as a pass protector. Although Ben Bredeson may have had a down year last season, Graham Barton and Cody Mauch made up for it.

This was a unit that was much improved from a year ago. It does make you wonder how much of that was actually coaching. Dave Canales is a great offensive mind as well, but Liam Coen was running the offense last season. Now they both lead their own NFL teams. As long as right tackle Luke Goedeke continues to make strides, and the offensive interior holds steady, this unit shall very tough to beat.

The only way this unravels is with a Wirfs injury or if Baker Mayfield is too reckless with the football.

2. Philadelphia Eagles

The standard is just so incredibly high when it comes to the Philadelphia Eagles up front. Their book-end tackles in Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson can hold their own with the best of them. Landon Dickerson is really starting to find himself at left guard. While Cam Jurgens did a decent job of replacing Jason Kelce this past season, Tyler Steen now has to do that with Mekhi Becton leaving.

Philadelphia did acquire guard Kenyon Green in the trade that sent CJ Gardner-Johnson to Houston. So if Steen does not work out, they do have some insurance. To me, the Eagles' tackle tandem is as good as anyone's in football. Dickerson has to play well for the Eagles to be the best unit up front again. For whatever reason, I sense a potential weakness on the right side of the offensive interior.

Jurgens has to grow even more into his role to help offset any concerns we may have with Steen.

1. Denver Broncos

My pick for the best offensive line in the NFL exists over in the Rocky Mountains. The Denver Broncos can do seemingly no wrong in the trenches. Their guard tandem of Ben Powers and Quinn Meinerz may be the best in football. Their tackle duo of Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey is better than what most teams can put forth. Center Luke Wattenberg actually seemed to jell quite nicely with Bo Nix.

The big key for Denver is all five starters from a year ago return. Continuity is everything when it comes to offensive line play. While I would have loved to have seen George Paton and Sean Payton give Nix another weapon or two on offense, I feel that their trust in the team's front-five may make up for that. Nix needs to grow in year two out of Oregon, but this team may potentially win the AFC West.

Before Denver even turned the corner last year, it already had the makings of a fantastic front-five.