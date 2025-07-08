Predicting 4 Cowboys roster cuts fans should see coming entering training camp

Training camp is a high-pressure time for NFL players, especially for certain Dallas Cowboys, such as Robert Jones, Miles Sanders, Saahdiq Charles, and Robert Rochell. As we approach training camp, new draft picks, free agent additions and other fresh faces can make the roster feel more crowded than ever.

These four players find themselves fighting for a spot as coaches seek the right balance of youth, experience and upside. This year’s camp in Oxnard, CA, promises battles at nearly every position and the spotlight is squarely focused on those players who find themselves on the bubble.

Robert Jones (LG): Competition on the offensive line

Robert Jones arrived in Big D as a possible starter at left guard. He has the size and strength to hold his own, but doesn’t have a large window to impress. The Cowboys spent a first-round pick on Tyler Booker, who’s quickly become the favorite to start at right guard. Jones once looked like a valuable free agent pickup, but now he’s part of a crowded group fighting for backup slots. Jones’s adaptability and experience could help, but unless he outperforms the younger players by a wide margin, his future on the final roster isn’t guaranteed.

Key points:

Signed in March with expectations of starting

Overtaken by rookie Tyler Booker in depth chart

Now fighting for a backup spot alongside other free agents and rookies

Miles Sanders: Standing out in a crowded running back room

Miles Sanders signed with the Cowboys, aiming to revive his career after two rough years in Carolina. The RB group has quickly become one of the team’s most competitive positions. Dallas now has Javonte Williams, rookie Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah, all vying for touches. Williams appears to have the edge for starting duties thanks to his ability to catch passes and block.

Sanders brings experience and a history of success, but his recent production has been well below average. For Sanders to stick, he needs to outplay the younger backs and make a strong special-teams’ case. Otherwise, Dallas will likely opt for youth and upside, making him a prime candidate to be cut.

Key points:

Veteran presence but recent production concerns

Faces tough competition from Williams, Blue, and Mafah

Could be released (or traded) if younger backs shine

Saahdiq Charles: The battle for offensive line depth

Charles joined the Cowboys after a season away from football. A former starter for Washington, Charles has played both tackle and guard. His flexibility is a plus, but repeated injuries have limited his availability. Dallas has loaded up on interior o-line depth, and Charles must fend off players like Robert Jones and Hakeem Adeniji for one of the last backup jobs.

His past as a strong blocker and his ability to play multiple spots help his case. Still, if Charles can’t stay healthy or stand out in camp, he may not make it to Week 1. It’s a numbers game and Charles may end up running out of time to prove he belongs.

Key points:

Versatile but has an injury history

Fighting for a backup spot with several experienced linemen



Robert Rochell: Secondary shake-up threatens his spot

Robert Rochell is one of the newest Cowboys and already a cut candidate. Signed after minicamp, Rochell brings special-teams skills and a Super Bowl ring, but he has struggled to find a consistent defensive role in the NFL. The Cowboys overhauled their secondary, trading for Kaiir Elam and hoping for big things from Shavon Revel Jr.

Rochell played mostly on special teams in Green Bay, but even on teams with cornerback injuries, he has rarely seen snaps at the CB position. Unless Rochell stands out on special teams or proves he can fill in as a backup corner, it’s hard to see him sticking around.

Key points:

Recently signed but already on the bubble

Limited defensive snaps

Faces with pressure from new arrivals and returning corners

Cowboys’ roster moves: Who gets cut?

Robert Jones, Miles Sanders, Saahdiq Charles and Robert Rochell each face an uphill climb to make the final Cowboys roster. As training camp gets set to begin, fans should keep an eye on depth chart shifts and whose performances jump out. These things will reveal who survives the final cut in Dallas. The stories and surprises of camp make every rep important.