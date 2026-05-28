Predicting 5 NFL Playoff teams that will miss this year's postseason

The next few months of OTAs and training camp will test whether these teams can adapt or fall short of the postseason once again.

We’re a long way from the NFL playoffs. But who doesn’t like to foreshadow which teams will be good enough to actually land in the postseason? Well in this case, we’re looking at the playoff teams in 2025 and picking on the five that might come up short in 2026. This isn’t personal, this is the changing of the guard, if you will, with several teams having strong offseasons to this point. That’s not to say I’m 100 percent right, but when you look at teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers or the Carolina Panthers, well it's easy to not feel as confident this year.

A lot can change with OTAs ramping up and training camp around the corner. As of the end of May, these five teams are on the playoff contender hot seat. That’s not to say this list looks a little different by Week 1.

Philadelphia Eagles

This is a bold prediction here, but one that has just a bit of brevity to it. The Philadelphia Eagles fizzled out toward the end of the year and their offense was put under a microscope. They looked putrid in the NFL playoffs, hosting the No. 6 seed San Francisco 49ers. The NFC West conference will probably be a three-bid league again. The Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders have more confidence this year than previous to dethrone Philadelphia.

Dallas, well that’s a different conversation. That said, they did make some solid moves this offseason, enough to prove they might be good enough to win the NFC East title. The Eagles need to look a whole lot better offensively if they want to contend in the NFC let alone in their own division. This might be a hot take, but don’t be surprised to see the Eagles taper off this year, especially if they trade A.J. Brown as anticipated.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf | Michael Longo/For USA Today Network-PA / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers barely won the AFC North division this past season and will probably struggle to win it again this year. The Cincinnati Bengals will be better in 2026 and the Baltimore Ravens should be better as well. That will make it really difficult for Pittsburgh to win the division again. I think that’s the only way they’ll get back to the postseason. There’s a regime change and usually that means a learning curve in the first year or so.

I don’t quite have a beat on how Pittsburgh will be this year, though getting confirmation that Rodgers will be back is a step in the right direction. We’ll have to see how the Steelers look as the season evolves, but for now, I think they just miss the playoffs thanks to a resurgence by Joe Burrow and the Bengals.

Los Angeles Chargers

The AFC West had a chance to be one of the toughest divisions in the NFL, depending on how well Patrick Mahomes looks. The Denver Broncos won the division and the Los Angeles Chargers were on their heels. Unfortunately for the Chargers, this season won’t be as promising. They lost their defensive coordinator, Jesse Minter, to the Baltimore Ravens and had some big changes to their offensive line.

I think Mahomes being back healthy will mean the Chiefs will contend for one of the wild card spots. I don’t think they’ll take down the Broncos off the AFC West pedestal, but they’ll surpass the Chargers. I could be wrong, but this feels like the year the Chargers get a reality check.

Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt Lafleur | Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Green Bay Packers are an odd team. On paper they should be one of the NFL’s best. In big games, they don’t quite look as dominant. That’s why the NFC North won’t be kind to them this year. The Detroit Lions should be back in the conversation in the division and the Minnesota Vikings have reason to be optimistic as well. The Packers should be a playoff contender, but the rest of the division is good too. This division had all four teams with a winning record in 2025. The Lions have the easiest schedule in the division and should be atop the NFC again.

If the Packers can sure up their defense while not falling off on offense, they could very well be in the mix. I just simply think the Chicago Bears aren’t going anywhere and the Lions and Vikings are going to bounce back in 2026 after lackluster 2025 seasons.

Carolina Panthers

Carolina had a miraculous turnaround in 2025. That makes their 2026 season that much harder. They could have controlled their own playoff fate by beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the season finale, but they needed the Atlanta Falcons to force a three-way tie to get in the NFL playoffs. That kind of luck won’t fall in their favor in 2026. The Bucs are healthy (for now) and look like the top team in the division. The Atlanta Falcons turned to offensive savant, Kevin Stefanski and New Orleans might just surprise a few people.

The Panthers will play the hardest schedule in the division after finishing first in 2025, which won’t play in their favor either. The Panthers’ probably won’t be as bad as they have been, but if they couldn’t have a winning record with a fairly easy schedule in 2025, a tough schedule in 2026 becomes that much more of a problem for them.

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