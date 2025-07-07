Predicting the Buccaneers 53-man roster entering training camp: Is Shilo Sanders safe?

When Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp begins on July 24, Shilo Sanders will be heavily in the spotlight. Despite being an undrafted rookie with fewer expectations than the likes of first-round pick Emeka Egbuka or even second-rounder Benjamin Morrison, the Colorado product — and son of Deion Sanders — is not only a big name, but he's impressed throughout the offseason in minicamps and otherwise. But training camp and the preseason will be his push to make the 53-man roster.

There are some position groups where things might as well already be set in stone. Running back and defensive line come to the top of mind when you think about it in those terms. However, the Buccaneers could have some tough roster decisions looming at receiver, offensive line, cornerback, safety and even quarterback in regards to depth.

However, with training camp set to begin soon, let's take a crack at predicting the Buccaneers 53-man roster to see which group of players Tampa will enter the season with, and some looks at some practice squad priorities as well.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 53-man roster prediction entering training camp

Quarterbacks (2): Baker Mayfield, Kyle Trask

There's a case to be made for Tampa keeping Michael Pratt on the 53-man roster and having three quarterbacks survive cuts. However, especially with Bowles manning the controls on the field, I could see defensive depth getting more of a look there instead. Having said that, there will certainly be a push for Pratt to stick around on the Bucs practice squad, given that his upside is probably greater than Trask's at this point.

Running Backs (3): Bucky Irving, Rachaad White, Sean Tucker

There probably isn't a position group more solidified than the running back room. Bucky Irving and Rachaad White are the clear 1-2 punch in whatever order in the Buccaneers backfield, with Sean Tucker more than asserting himself as the most valuable depth piece. Tampa didn't make any truly meaningful additions this offseason, which indicates their confidence in this trio.

Wide Receivers (6): Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Jalen McMillan, Emeka Egbuka, Trey Palmer, Tez Johnson

I've seen several roster projections with Sterling Shepard getting the nod at the back end of the roster over someone like Trey Palmer. While we should all hope that Palmer woke up "pissed" off every Sunday this season, the fact of the matter is that he offers more upside than Shepard at this point. Maybe there's a case to be made for Shepard over Tez Johnson as well, but with Evans and Godwin returning, I'd prioritize the younger pieces in the receiver room.

Tight Ends (4): Cade Otton, Payne Durham, Ko Kieft, Devin Culp

Tight end might be the quietest position group where Tampa could make a move before Week 1 arrives, especially depending on how roster cuts throughout the rest of the league shake out. Cade Otton has established himself as a quality option, but the rest of the group is comprised of role players at best at this point. There's certainly room for improvement in this department if the Bucs so desire.

Offensive Line (9): Tristan Wirfs, Luke Goedeke, Cody Mauch, Ben Bredeson, Graham Barton, Charlie Heck, Elijah Klein, Sua Opeta, Ben Chukwuma

We have a good grasp on the starting offensive line, but the depth is where some tough decisions could be made. Jake Majors' versatility is valuable, though I'm not convinced that alone is enough to get him on the roster unless the Buccaneers greatly value having a real backup center. As for Ben Chukwuma getting the nod as a UDFA, his $300,000 guaranteed signing indicates Tampa wants to keep him around and not just on the practice squad.

Defensive Line (5): Vita Vea, Calijah Kancey, Logan Hall, Greg Gaines, Elijah Roberts

I'd venture to say this is another of the most secure position groups. Fifth-round rookie Elijah Roberts feels like a high-upside lock to join this group of veterans, especially over the likes of C.J. Brewer and Mike Greene. I fully expect 449-pound UDFA rookie Desmond Watson to be stashed on the practice squad, especially as proverbial Vita Vea insurance, but it's hard to imagine him being on the roster with an overall lack of versatility coming out of camp.

EDGE Rushers (6): Yaya Diaby, Haason Reddick, Anthony Nelson, Chris Braswell, David Walker, Markees Watts

It's a pretty easy call that Yaya Diaby, Haason Reddick, Anthony Nelson, Chris Braswell and fourth-round rookie David Walker are ostensibly locks to make the Bucs 53-man roster. That leaves Markees Watts, Jose Ramirez and Warren Peeples competing for the final depth spot at outside linebacker/edge rusher. Watts' experience and upside likely give him the nod here, though Ramirez would probably be the next best option who could push into a roster spot with a strong training camp.

Linebackers (4): Lavonte David, SirVocea Dennis, Anthony Walker Jr., Deion Jones

As has been the case for more than a decade now, Lavonte David returns to Tampa as the stalwart in the middle of the defense. However, the more impactful addition might be Anthony Walker Jr., who could provide some more stability in the depth of a position group that, frankly, doesn't have the high-end upside it once did. I also wouldn't be surprised if the Bucs sniff around for an upgrade over Deion Jones at some point in training camp.

Cornerbacks (6): Jamel Dean, Zyon McCollum, Benjamin Morrison, Bryce Hall, Jacob Parrish, Josh Hayes

Tampa used the draft to clearly make some meaningful upgrades in the cornerback group, drafting Benjamin Morrison in the second round and following that up with Jacob Parrish in the third. One thing you have to love, beyond the quality of Jamel Dean and Zyon McCollum, is the versatility of the safeties to help in the nickel as well. This likely means free agent signing Kindle Vildor is pushed out, but that might not be the worst thing in terms of overall quality.

Safeties (5): Antoine Winfield Jr., Tykee Smith, Kaevon Merriweather, Christian Izien, Shilo Sanders

My gut entering training camp is that Shilo Sanders ultimately does end up making the roster. Some have said that fellow undrafted rookie J.J. Roberts has a leg up because he was a higher priority UDFA signing (and played well in minicamps), but Sanders has more than acquitted himself. In fact, I wouldn't be surprised if cornerback Josh Hayes was on the chopping block and the Bucs ultimately kept Sanders and Roberts given how often Tykee Smith and Christian Izien could see time in the slot.

Specialists (3): Riley Dixon, Chase McLaughlin, Evan Deckers

Not much to say with the specialists in Tampa. Riley Dixon was a sneaky great offseason addition, Chase McLaughlin has been solid as the team's kicker and Evan Deckers has been what's asked of him as the long snapper. Just run that group out there and you pretty much know what the team is going to get.